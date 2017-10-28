Samsung Made a Bitcoin Mining Rig Out of 40 Old Galaxy S5s (vice.com) 71
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Samsung is starting a new "Upcycling" initiative that is designed to turn old smartphones and turn them into something brand new. Behold, for example, this bitcoin mining rig, made out of 40 old Galaxy S5 devices, which runs on a new operating system Samsung has developed for its upcycling initiative. Samsung premiered this rig, and a bunch of other cool uses for old phones, at its recent developer's conference in San Francisco. Upcycling involves repurposing old devices instead of breaking them down for parts of reselling them. The people at Samsung's C-Lab -- an engineering team dedicated to creative projects -- showed off old Galaxy phones and assorted tablets stripped of Android software and repurposed into a variety of different objects. The team hooked 40 old Galaxy S5's together to make a bitcoin mining rig, repurposed an old Galaxy tablet into a ubuntu-powered laptop, used a Galaxy S3 to monitor a fishtank, and programed an old phone with facial recognition software to guard the entrance of a house in the form of an owl. Samsung declined to answer specific questions about the bitcoin mining rig, but an information sheet at the developer's conference noted that eight galaxy S5 devices can mine at a greater power efficiency than a standard desktop computer (not that too many people are mining bitcoin on their desktops these days).
The bigger picture is they know it's impractical, but falls into the "that's interesting" category.
They are trying to show that obsolete cell phones are useful, but the flagship application is something stupid and pointless.
Is there any application where it actually makes sense to use old cellphones as compute engines? I doubt it.
It seems the trend these days is to use someone else's.
not that too many people are mining bitcoin on their desktops these days
not that too many people are knowingly mining bitcoin on their desktops these days
"not that too many people are mining bitcoin on their desktops these days"
Um... you sure?
NiceHash runs on two of my PCs right now... their main usage is not mining rigs, but they earn their keep while I'm not using them. Making about 6 bucks a day before electricity cost, using about 500W of power.
Plenty other little fellas like me, making a buck.
The computers make 6 dollars per day and require 8 dollars of electricity per day, but he's making it up on volume!
Are you mining Bitcoin with a CPU+GPU, or mining something else and trading what you mine for Bitcoins?
I'm using my gaming PC (i5 with R9 270) to mine Monero right now, not sure if it's the best choice.
500 x 24 = 12000
/12 kWh is $0.50
$6
What state do you live in?
More than 25 cents per kWh? You need to move. I don't even pay half of that.
The mighty state of Romania. Amazingly, it's somewhere in the huge white area outside of the USA on the world's map.
I pay about 40 bucks a month while mining.
"not that too many people are mining bitcoin on their desktops these days"
Um... you sure?
Pretty sure you're not mining bitcoin on your PC, but some other altcoin with a different hashing algorithm.
Re:wut (Score:4, Informative)
Actually NiceHash mines whatever coin's more profitable at the moment and converts it automatically to BTC. It's all transparent to me.
Of course, manually mining some more obscure coin and converting it exactly at the right time might prove maybe twice as profitable, but I value my own time more than the difference. Auto is good enough. I'm not doing this to become rich, and it's a long term investment. If BTC reaches very high values sometime down the road, I could become rich. If it crashes, it won't make me any poorer because the investments would have had written themselves off a long time ago.
Pretty neat (Score:2)
I feel like the reuse for stuff like this is honestly better than trying to break them down for scrap. I'd be curious how easily the application could be repurposed for stuff like folding@home, seti@home, or other community distributed analysis efforts.
Also curious how readily you could add different phones into the collective. Is it easy with just homogeny or could mix and match work just fine (even within just Samsung)?
Not Seti@home, Folding@home? (Score:2)
Why not cure cancer instead?
If folding@home would help find a cure for cancer, they should reward people for doing it.
In other news... (Score:5, Funny)
The fire at Samsung's C-Lab was so intense, that witnesses stated the flames were turning white hot. No survivors have been found, and Captain Hazel "Hank" Murphy, who was not at the C-Lab at the time of the fire, says that he told the crew to not use all 40 at once.
Terrible idea (Score:5, Insightful)
S5 is most certainly faster than the numbers in your ad.
Power efficiency (Score:5, Insightful)
Does it really matter to compete with ASIC miners? That's like saying the #2 mining pool can't compete with the #1 mining pool so it's pointless and they should stop? What if all their phones are powered by solar panels?
It needs to be reasonably close to ASIC miners, otherwise the electricity cost will be higher than the reward.
It's all good when you are the toy maker (Score:2)
So why don't they provide a tinkerers dev kit for everyone with old devices then? This is kind of rubbing our faces "in it", isn't it?
Repurposed an old Galaxy tablet...? (Score:5, Insightful)
repurposed an old Galaxy tablet into a ubuntu-powered laptop
Why the fuck can't they make a normal Linux tablet from day one if they can repurpose an old one? What kind of idiocy is that?
I'd be happy if they would just make a video adapter for used phone displays so I could get 1080P video from a Raspberry Pi.
There's mining numbers right in the photo (Score:5, Informative)
For once, reading TFA would have been useful to a lot of people here, including myself.
There's a photo [vice.com] with a graph in it:
Bitcoin mining cluster
CPU mining comparison with desktop PC
PC i7-2600, hash rate 20000, 95 watts
Galaxy S5, hash rate 2600, 4 watts
Power efficiency
PC i7-2600, 211 Khash/watt
Galaxy S5, 650 Khash/watt
Can any of these compete with ASICs? No. But they can still participate in a pool.
They could also mine something else like Dogecoin, Litecoin or Monero.
I didn't forget anything, Samsung did. I'm just reporting the numbers on their chart.
Upcycling? Scumbag Samsung bootlocks my SGS3 (Score:2)
I've been "upcycling" my SGS3 for years now using it as our family primary smart Music player in the living room. But this "upcycling" initiative really grids my gears, because Samsung has locked it's phones to ancient versions of Android, making them artificially obsolete and insecure. So on the one hand they're artificially making hardware obsolete, and on the other hand they're pushing their old hardware for stupid ideas like bitcoin mining. I know people that have a drawer of old smartphones and still w
Amazon Alexa or Google Home devices (Score:2)
Both Amazon Alexa and (soon) Google Home support video-capable devices and have opened up for the creation of third-party devices. The speakers aren't great in these devices, but they'd be a very cost-effective means of expanding Alexa and Google Home to other rooms.
Of course, you won't get this from Samsung because it would compete with their own offerings.
Bootlock (Score:2)
Yes, of course, repurpose old HW, great idea, except that they are actually locked down specifically so that you can not repurpose them.
Issues (Score:2)
"Old Phones?" (Score:2)
I have a Samsung Galaxy S5 featured in the story - It's still working well. It's 4G LTE, has a removeable battery and microSD card slot and takes great pictures. It's running Android 6.
Why would I "upcycle" it? (Whatever that means.)
Don't you remember the old PSA slogan?
"Reduce, upcycle, recycle!"
Since apparently "reuse" is now remapped as "upcycle."