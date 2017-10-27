Google Addresses Pixel 2 XL Display Issues, Pixel 2 Clicking Sounds With Software Updates (phonedog.com) 32
An anonymous reader quotes a report from PhoneDog: Google explains that it's been investigating reports about the Pixel 2 XL's display and that this has given it "confidence that [its] displays are as great as [it] hoped they would be". Still, Google will be taking steps to respond to consumer complaints about the screen. Google plans to issue a software update that'll add a "saturated" color mode that will make the colors more saturated and vibrant, but less accurate. This way, consumers that feel the Pixel 2 XL's screen is too muted can punch up the color saturation themselves.
When it comes to burn-in, Google says that its investigations of the Pixel 2 XL's display found that its "decay characteristics are comparable to OLED panels used in other premium smartphones." Google does plan to take further steps to fight burn-in, though, and it's testing an update that'll add a new fade-out of the navigation bar buttons after a short period of inactivity. Google is also working with more apps to use a light navigation bar to match the app's color scheme. Additionally, the update will reduce the maximum brightness of the Pixel 2 XL's screen by 50 nits, which Google says will be "virtually imperceptible". This will reduce load on the display with very little change on its observed brightness. This update will roll out to the Pixel 2 XL "in the next few weeks." Google also touched on the reports that some Pixel 2 phones are emitting some clicking sounds. The company plans to release an update in the coming weeks to address the issue, but until then, it says that Pixel 2 owners can turn off NFC by going into Settings > Connected Devices > NFC.
The original Pixel sold very well and was deemed the best premium smartphone of 2016 by many.
There is a market for them. A lot of folks don't like the bloatware on Samsung phones and won't get an Apple, for instance.
I won't buy a Samsung because I like plain Android and it's a lot of trouble to put everything back the way I like it. I still want a nice Android phone.
This sounds more like something that was tested as a "feature", not chosen as #1 by the consumer group that tested it, and now played back to the people as though this were a fix.
I don't know how similar the oleds are between the $10 hobby i2c modules ('maker stuff') and the oled big color screens; but I've built quite a few of the 1.13" i2c oled display projects and one of them has been a gps clock that has been on for at least 2 years now. its display cycles between calendar and some other modes but the display is always on. and its already showing 'lines' of fade, based on which pixels were lit the most.
on my diy projects, I put the oleds in sockets so they can be replaced late
It would seem that the newer OLED panels suffer more from burn-in than LED.
They do nothing of the sort. It would only seem that specific lemon panels from a specific manufacturer (LG) suffer from burn-in problems.
Burn-in that isn't permanent and which is fixed without burning adjacent pixels is called a design defect and not a feature of OLED technology.
What is NFC, and why is that related to clicking noises?
Enough with the TLAs, ok?
Near field communication is what it is; and wikipedia knows more about it than I do: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
If you don't want to read that: It's a wireless communication protocol that requires very close proximity, used for mobile payment, and sometimes to transfer settings to new phones.
Why is that related to the clicking noise? Well my first guess of interference is thrown out by the fact that they can fix it in software; maybe someone can shed light on this?
What is NFC, and why is that related to clicking noises?
If you google on "TCP/IP Over Bongo Drums", you'll find that NFC on smartphones clicks because the phones are so small. If the Pixel was the size of a Bongo Drum, the NFC would sound like a Bongo Drum, but the test consumer target group wasn't very comfortable with Bongo Drum sized smartphones.
On the other hand, test consumer target groups have responded very positively to shoe phones, the only complaint being the whining emitted from Agent 13 hiding in the shoes.
There seems to be a discrepancy between the title of the story, and the summary... The title says Google addressed, and the summary says Google plans to release. To me it sounds like they haven't addressed anything yet. Shouldn't we wait to see if their software "fix" fixes anything before claiming they've addressed the issue...
"Addressed" means "spoke about". As opposed to, "released fix for", which is what you seem to be looking for.
When the iPhone X launched and they showed how you swipe up from the bottom of the screen to get back to home, I thought it was a bit odd, but their decision to avoid onscreen buttons does look smart now they've switched to OLED. Will Android follow suit now that phones are converging on an all-screen front with no hardware buttons?
Apparently Google judged the burn-in on their displays in line with the industry despite problems being reported in the first few weeks where as industry standard is for the situation to be unnoticeable for several years.
Apparently the screen is fine but we'll make software changes to make the totally not problematic screen less likely to cause a problem which totally doesn't exist in the first place.
Apparently Google's answer to problems with display colours changing with viewing angles are a software upda