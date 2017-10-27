Microsoft Is Working On a Foldable Device With a Focus On Pen and Digital Ink (windowscentral.com) 10
Microsoft is reportedly working on a foldable device with an emphasis on pen and digital-ink functionality that runs Windows 10, and it could be here as soon as next year. The company is looking to create a new category-defining mobile device that's aimed at an entirely new demographic, and that puts pen and digital inking at the forefront of the experience. Windows Central reports: At Windows Central, we've been covering two ongoing internal projects within Microsoft: CShell and Windows Core OS. Both of these projects play an important part in Microsoft's next rumored mobile device, which appears to be commonly referred to as "Andromeda" on the web. According to our sources, the Andromeda device is prototype hardware; a foldable tablet that runs Windows 10 built with Windows Core OS, along with CShell to take advantage of its foldable display. I imagine CShell plays an important roll in the foldable aspect of this device. Considering it's foldable, being a tablet doesn't mean much, and I'm told it's designed to be pocketable when folded, kind of like a phone. I make the comparison to a phone because I'm also hearing that it also has telephony capabilities, meaning you could replace your actual smartphone with it and still be able to take calls and texts. My sources make it clear, however, that this is not supposed to be a smartphone replacement but rather a device similar to the canceled "Microsoft Courier." In short, Andromeda is a digital pocket notebook.
The pen is mightier (Score:1)
Why this technology might be even bigger than gesture based interfaces. "Just hold your hand up to the camera and close it into a fist. That's a left click!"
Cshell (Score:2)
Cshell? That'll make it easy to google for. For those not willing to click the link, cshell stands for Compostable Shell.
Bad autocorrect? (Score:2)
You mean Composable Shell?
It is a rumoured graphics user interface shell that is supposed to be better at scaling between different devices. From what I have been able to decipher from rumours, it would be similar to adaptive web design [wikipedia.org] but for Windows' shell.
I thought Microsoft just didn’t want to use bash or sh for their command line interface.
I was actually happy for a moment that they got away from the mess that is DOS and Power Shell.
Protip: You can use battery cases to deal with the non-replaceable battery issue. Some also feature microsd slots.
You're still SOL when it comes to being at the mercy of software updates though.
Being in control of my computer is the main reason why I am mainly a Linux user.
You could build a long-lasting PC from components but you would first have to do a bit of looking for info, and then read up about them
... but there is a whole lot of cruft out there. The PC builder enthusiast community is now largely made up of gamers that just want high performance and run it hard for a short time before they upgrade.
It works well with previous Microsoft hardware (Score:2)
Andromeda is just a code name. The final name for consumers will be Microsoft Tablecloth.
What I have been waiting for (Score:2)
This is the type of device that I have been waiting for.
For my job, I need to take a lot of notes. I often need to sketch out things like simplified pulse trains for my customers so they can understand what they need to change on their radio. This is something which "could" be done on something like a surface, but I find writing on a normal laptop screen to be very uncomfortable and unnatural. It tends to make everything I write or draw look like I was doing some finger painting. Large and crappy.
I have tr