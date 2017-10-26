US Voting Server At Heart of Russian Hack Probe Mysteriously Wiped (theregister.co.uk) 72
A computer at the center of a lawsuit digging into Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election has been wiped. "The server in question is based in Georgia -- a state that narrowly backed Donald Trump, giving him 16 electoral votes -- and stored the results of the state's vote-management system," reports The Register. "The deletion of its filesystem data makes analysis of whether the system was compromised impossible to ascertain." From the report: There is good reason to believe that the computer may have been tampered with: it is 15 years old, and could be harboring all sorts of exploitable software and hardware vulnerabilities. No hard copies of the votes are kept, making the electronic copy the only official record. While investigating the Kennesaw State University's Center for Election Systems, which oversees Georgia's voting system, last year, security researcher Logan Lamb found its system was misconfigured, exposing the state's entire voter registration records, multiple PDFs with instructions and passwords for election workers, and the software systems used to tally votes cast. Despite Lamb letting the election center knows of his findings, the security holes were left unpatched for seven months. He later went public after the U.S. security services announced there had been a determined effort by the Russian government to sway the presidential elections, including looking at compromising electronic voting machines.
In an effort to force the state to scrap the system, a number of Georgia voters bandied together and sued. They asked for an independent security review of the server, expecting to find flaws that would lend weight to their argument for investment in a more modern and secure system. But emails released this week following a Freedom of Information Act request reveal that technicians at the election center deleted the server's data on July 7 -- just days after the lawsuit was filed. The memos reveal multiple references to the data wipe, including a message sent just last week from an assistant state attorney general to the plaintiffs in the case. That same email also notes that backups of the server data were also deleted more than a month after the initial wipe -- just as the lawsuit moved to a federal court. It is unclear who ordered the destruction of the data, and why, but they have raised yet more suspicions of collusion between the Trump campaign team, the Republican Party, and the Russian government.
In an effort to force the state to scrap the system, a number of Georgia voters bandied together and sued. They asked for an independent security review of the server, expecting to find flaws that would lend weight to their argument for investment in a more modern and secure system. But emails released this week following a Freedom of Information Act request reveal that technicians at the election center deleted the server's data on July 7 -- just days after the lawsuit was filed. The memos reveal multiple references to the data wipe, including a message sent just last week from an assistant state attorney general to the plaintiffs in the case. That same email also notes that backups of the server data were also deleted more than a month after the initial wipe -- just as the lawsuit moved to a federal court. It is unclear who ordered the destruction of the data, and why, but they have raised yet more suspicions of collusion between the Trump campaign team, the Republican Party, and the Russian government.
insecure voting machines (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Hillary's server was wiped, and the circumstances under which is was wiped (and who decided to do what when) was thoroughly investigated and no one was charged (though the admin probably should have been), and the files were recovered.
Hopefully this server wiping is as thoroughly investigated.
Re: (Score:2)
Hopefully this server wiping is as thoroughly investigated.
I won't hold my breath.
Re: (Score:1)
Story [dailymail.co.uk] for you. Its about the DNC servers (which may have been wiped?)
Summary...
The DNC said their servers were hacked. They REFUSED to let FBI/CIA look at their servers, but paid a company Crowd Strike to look at them. Crowd Strike is run by someone with a personal vendetta against Putin. Crowd Strike said their was 100% proof on servers Russia hacked them. Crowd Strike ALWAYS says Russia hacked servers they look at and they have been caught lying before.
TODAY... Crowd Strike REFUSES to say Russia hac
Re: (Score:3)
Oh please shut up with your petty partisan politics.
Election rigging has a long history in the US, and neither major party has shown much interest in reforming the system.
Re: (Score:1)
Or was it a case of "Erase this box of hard drives." Are you suggesting Intern Ricky go to prison for a common computer drudge task?
Re: (Score:1)
Buttery males!!1
Benghazi!!
Deflector shield up! I'm not sure she can take much more, Captain
Re: (Score:1)
Trump isn't going to be impeached, nor convicted. Both sides of Congress are red, and likely will remain so until Trump finishes out the 7 years remaining. The Dems are in disarray, split between the Bernies and the Hillaries. The Republicans are split too, but both sides will remain behind Trump just because the POTUS is "their guy".
I hate posting AC about politics, but all Trump has to do is fire Mueller, and that investigation is over. Even if Mueller found a 100% verifiable smoking gun, it means not
Re: (Score:2)
If the USA votes Trump in for a second term then your decline into irrelevance will fall off a cliff. Such insanity should be punished.
Russians not necessary (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Worse than voting machines are voting by mail like we have here in WA. Last presidential election, they admitted to refusing to count 7% of the votes. That's 7% of what they admitted to! The real number was much higher since voting records are public, and it's easy to verify when your vote wasn't counted. I looked-up more than two dozen friends, and only one had their vote count. The majority of them said they voted.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No, what he's saying is that it's more likely that there was internal corruption than external hacking. The voting machines have been insecure for over a decade, if not more, and politicians have been corrupt longer than we have history. The Russia hysteria is to cover the DNC's bad behavior and to explain away how Clinton lost to the worst candidate ever. The answer was that she was the worst candidate that the Dems have produced, and she was running on the status quo with an electorate more pro-change
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe let's not ignore that a very significant geopolitical adversary of the US was trying to change our election outcomes (for which there is ample evidence) and like a rational person consider them as a possibility in things like this.
Diebold may have elected Dumya (Score:2)
Diebold's CEO promised to deliver Ohio to Bush, and in contradiction to the exit polls, the Diebold machines made good on the promise. Not proof (polls are tricky), but there was a "magic" card that could set the machine to deliver and specified result. Might have been a test card to check the the central server correctly tallied the remote machines, but production code should never have had it.
Obligatory (Score:5, Funny)
Voting Machines: https://xkcd.com/463/ [xkcd.com]
Re: (Score:1)
seriously, fuck off
Right back at you. Go back to jail.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Way to troll.
"If it was ordered by a Republican, it would be the first thing mentioned."
Of course it would because then we'd know who authorized it.
Re: (Score:2)
Why would it have to be mentioned? The Georgia Secretary of State is responsible for elections there, top-to-bottom (he's a Republican). The Governor of Georgia is a Republican. The state legislature is controlled by Republicans. The Attorney General of Georgia is a Republican. Republicans control every single state-wide lever of power.
The server was wiped after voting rights activists filed a lawsuit against the Republican Secr
Re: (Score:2)
Voting results for federal elections -- at the individual ballot level -- must be kept for 22 months after the election. The servers got wiped after just 8 months.
I'm thinking this is a clear violation of election law. IANAL but, given the timing of the destruction of the records -- mere days after the lawsuit was filed -- I wonder whether it's also obstruction of justice.
Nothing to see here (Score:3)
Move along. Ignore the man behind the curtain. Electronic voting systems are perfectly safe. There's no need to keep any paper records because the machines never make mistakes and are secure from intrusion.
There's never been a case where voting machines have been compromised. How do we know? Because we say so.
Nothing narrow about Trump's win in Georgia (Score:2, Informative)
He beat Clinton by 6 points. Just ridiculous conspiracy theory mongering. Funny how nobody wanted to look at the results until after they found out the data was wiped.
Re: (Score:2)
Liar, moron, or just didn't even read the summary?
The data was wiped AFTER the suit was filed.
Re: (Score:2)
Funny that even the summary describes people trying to legally get access to this server prior to it being wiped. Maybe try reading the second paragraph of the summary.
Re: (Score:2)
So I guess all the right-wing conspiracy nuts will be jumping all over this.
Hillary lost (Score:1)
It's time to get over it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's time to get over it.
Really. Like the way Republicans "got over" Obama winning twice?
The "Hillary lost, get over it" meme is old and tired. Get over that.
Gotta ask (Score:1)
with a cloth?
Re: (Score:2)
Does not get much more sketchy (Score:2)
than deleting backups.
Just sayin.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Narrowly backed Trump? (Score:2)
Windex? (Score:2)
By "wiped" do you mean with Windex? Was Hillary anywhere around?
Nice try democrats (Score:2)
We now know that it was the DNC and the Clinton campaign that colluded with Russia through Manafort working for the Podesta Group and paying Steele for the fake dossier.
Don't try to deflect. It's over. Trump won. Clinton colluded, cheated and still loss, proving how much of a failure of a candidate she was.