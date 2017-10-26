Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


US Voting Server At Heart of Russian Hack Probe Mysteriously Wiped (theregister.co.uk) 72

Posted by BeauHD from the nothing-to-see-here-move-along dept.
A computer at the center of a lawsuit digging into Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election has been wiped. "The server in question is based in Georgia -- a state that narrowly backed Donald Trump, giving him 16 electoral votes -- and stored the results of the state's vote-management system," reports The Register. "The deletion of its filesystem data makes analysis of whether the system was compromised impossible to ascertain." From the report: There is good reason to believe that the computer may have been tampered with: it is 15 years old, and could be harboring all sorts of exploitable software and hardware vulnerabilities. No hard copies of the votes are kept, making the electronic copy the only official record. While investigating the Kennesaw State University's Center for Election Systems, which oversees Georgia's voting system, last year, security researcher Logan Lamb found its system was misconfigured, exposing the state's entire voter registration records, multiple PDFs with instructions and passwords for election workers, and the software systems used to tally votes cast. Despite Lamb letting the election center knows of his findings, the security holes were left unpatched for seven months. He later went public after the U.S. security services announced there had been a determined effort by the Russian government to sway the presidential elections, including looking at compromising electronic voting machines.

In an effort to force the state to scrap the system, a number of Georgia voters bandied together and sued. They asked for an independent security review of the server, expecting to find flaws that would lend weight to their argument for investment in a more modern and secure system. But emails released this week following a Freedom of Information Act request reveal that technicians at the election center deleted the server's data on July 7 -- just days after the lawsuit was filed. The memos reveal multiple references to the data wipe, including a message sent just last week from an assistant state attorney general to the plaintiffs in the case. That same email also notes that backups of the server data were also deleted more than a month after the initial wipe -- just as the lawsuit moved to a federal court. It is unclear who ordered the destruction of the data, and why, but they have raised yet more suspicions of collusion between the Trump campaign team, the Republican Party, and the Russian government.

  • insecure voting machines (Score:5, Informative)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Thursday October 26, 2017 @08:47PM (#55441309) Journal
    Bet you'll find plenty of insecure voting machines around. There is absolutely no reason to have those things connected to the Internet.

  • Russians not necessary (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ejtttje ( 673126 ) on Thursday October 26, 2017 @08:56PM (#55441361) Homepage
    Black box voting machines make it easy for election officials to throw the results however they pleased. Let's skip the Russian conspiracy theories when good ol' domestic corruption is more than enough to explain suspiciously wiped servers.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Worse than voting machines are voting by mail like we have here in WA. Last presidential election, they admitted to refusing to count 7% of the votes. That's 7% of what they admitted to! The real number was much higher since voting records are public, and it's easy to verify when your vote wasn't counted. I looked-up more than two dozen friends, and only one had their vote count. The majority of them said they voted.

      • That doesn't seem to be worse. It seems to be open and transparent. How the votes are counted are not the same as how the votes are collected/reported.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by skam240 ( 789197 )

      Maybe let's not ignore that a very significant geopolitical adversary of the US was trying to change our election outcomes (for which there is ample evidence) and like a rational person consider them as a possibility in things like this.

    • Diebold's CEO promised to deliver Ohio to Bush, and in contradiction to the exit polls, the Diebold machines made good on the promise. Not proof (polls are tricky), but there was a "magic" card that could set the machine to deliver and specified result. Might have been a test card to check the the central server correctly tallied the remote machines, but production code should never have had it.

  • Obligatory (Score:5, Funny)

    by spaceman375 ( 780812 ) on Thursday October 26, 2017 @08:59PM (#55441373)

    Voting Machines: https://xkcd.com/463/ [xkcd.com]

  • Nothing to see here (Score:3)

    by quonset ( 4839537 ) on Thursday October 26, 2017 @09:02PM (#55441397)

    Move along. Ignore the man behind the curtain. Electronic voting systems are perfectly safe. There's no need to keep any paper records because the machines never make mistakes and are secure from intrusion.

    There's never been a case where voting machines have been compromised. How do we know? Because we say so.

  • He beat Clinton by 6 points. Just ridiculous conspiracy theory mongering. Funny how nobody wanted to look at the results until after they found out the data was wiped.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dltaylor ( 7510 )

      Liar, moron, or just didn't even read the summary?

      The data was wiped AFTER the suit was filed.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by skam240 ( 789197 )

      Funny that even the summary describes people trying to legally get access to this server prior to it being wiped. Maybe try reading the second paragraph of the summary.

    • So I guess all the right-wing conspiracy nuts will be jumping all over this.

  • Hillary lost (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's time to get over it.

    • We are over it....what we are NOT over is the whole sale theft of our elections by a foreign adversary and the help they got from the winner of that election, as well as the cover up by the party of that winner. It puts all future elections in question and is the main reason our republic is going to fail in the next 20 years. Go fuck yourself you fake patriot.

    • It's time to get over it.

      Really. Like the way Republicans "got over" Obama winning twice?

      The "Hillary lost, get over it" meme is old and tired. Get over that.

  • with a cloth?

  • than deleting backups.

    Just sayin.

    • It takes more than a Format command to destroy data on a hard drive (the age of the computer means spinning platters), because the erase head never perfectly aligns with the written data, there is always a little bit missed. A good data recovery company should be able to recover everything.
  • 51% to 46% - I think that's pretty decisive... Of course, with it coming out that the Democrats and the Clinton campaign bankrolled the fake "Russian dossier", they have to start tossing about for something else to blame her loss on - other than her ineptitude and failure as a candidate people wanted.

  • By "wiped" do you mean with Windex? Was Hillary anywhere around?

  • We now know that it was the DNC and the Clinton campaign that colluded with Russia through Manafort working for the Podesta Group and paying Steele for the fake dossier.

    Don't try to deflect. It's over. Trump won. Clinton colluded, cheated and still loss, proving how much of a failure of a candidate she was.

