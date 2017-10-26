Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Data Storage Databases United States Politics

US Voting Server At Heart of Russian Hack Probe Mysteriously Wiped (theregister.co.uk) 135

Posted by BeauHD from the nothing-to-see-here-move-along dept.
A computer at the center of a lawsuit digging into Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election has been wiped. "The server in question is based in Georgia -- a state that narrowly backed Donald Trump, giving him 16 electoral votes -- and stored the results of the state's vote-management system," reports The Register. "The deletion of its filesystem data makes analysis of whether the system was compromised impossible to ascertain." From the report: There is good reason to believe that the computer may have been tampered with: it is 15 years old, and could be harboring all sorts of exploitable software and hardware vulnerabilities. No hard copies of the votes are kept, making the electronic copy the only official record. While investigating the Kennesaw State University's Center for Election Systems, which oversees Georgia's voting system, last year, security researcher Logan Lamb found its system was misconfigured, exposing the state's entire voter registration records, multiple PDFs with instructions and passwords for election workers, and the software systems used to tally votes cast. Despite Lamb letting the election center knows of his findings, the security holes were left unpatched for seven months. He later went public after the U.S. security services announced there had been a determined effort by the Russian government to sway the presidential elections, including looking at compromising electronic voting machines.

In an effort to force the state to scrap the system, a number of Georgia voters bandied together and sued. They asked for an independent security review of the server, expecting to find flaws that would lend weight to their argument for investment in a more modern and secure system. But emails released this week following a Freedom of Information Act request reveal that technicians at the election center deleted the server's data on July 7 -- just days after the lawsuit was filed. The memos reveal multiple references to the data wipe, including a message sent just last week from an assistant state attorney general to the plaintiffs in the case. That same email also notes that backups of the server data were also deleted more than a month after the initial wipe -- just as the lawsuit moved to a federal court. It is unclear who ordered the destruction of the data, and why, but they have raised yet more suspicions of collusion between the Trump campaign team, the Republican Party, and the Russian government.

US Voting Server At Heart of Russian Hack Probe Mysteriously Wiped More | Reply

US Voting Server At Heart of Russian Hack Probe Mysteriously Wiped

Comments Filter:

  • insecure voting machines (Score:5, Informative)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Thursday October 26, 2017 @08:47PM (#55441309) Journal
    Bet you'll find plenty of insecure voting machines around. There is absolutely no reason to have those things connected to the Internet.

    • The voting machines themselves aren't connected to the Internet. However, the people designing the ballots are just ordinary designers working on ordinary desktop computers. They make their Indesign files or whatever, and eventually those make their way, usually by thumbdrive I believe, to the voting machines, presumably along with whatever malware was on the designer's machine.

  • Russians not necessary (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ejtttje ( 673126 ) on Thursday October 26, 2017 @08:56PM (#55441361) Homepage
    Black box voting machines make it easy for election officials to throw the results however they pleased. Let's skip the Russian conspiracy theories when good ol' domestic corruption is more than enough to explain suspiciously wiped servers.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Worse than voting machines are voting by mail like we have here in WA. Last presidential election, they admitted to refusing to count 7% of the votes. That's 7% of what they admitted to! The real number was much higher since voting records are public, and it's easy to verify when your vote wasn't counted. I looked-up more than two dozen friends, and only one had their vote count. The majority of them said they voted.

      • That doesn't seem to be worse. It seems to be open and transparent. How the votes are counted are not the same as how the votes are collected/reported.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by skam240 ( 789197 )

      Maybe let's not ignore that a very significant geopolitical adversary of the US was trying to change our election outcomes (for which there is ample evidence) and like a rational person consider them as a possibility in things like this.

      • Clinton lost to a fucking game show host. The problem isn't Russian hackers, it's the power structure in major western nations is isolated from reality, and thus they get their asses kicked by populists. Populist left easily beats populist right, but populist right beats establishment left. Establishment left sabotages populist left, and gets beaten by populist right. The Clintons and the Blairs are responsible for votes being close enough that foreign interference could even possibly affect results. T

    • Diebold's CEO promised to deliver Ohio to Bush, and in contradiction to the exit polls, the Diebold machines made good on the promise. Not proof (polls are tricky), but there was a "magic" card that could set the machine to deliver and specified result. Might have been a test card to check the the central server correctly tallied the remote machines, but production code should never have had it.

    • See, this is why electronic vote counting is such an abysmal idea. It's not just that the vote totals can theoretically be hacked (though that's bad enough), it's that there's simply NO WAY to prove the totals WEREN'T hacked. If a group of people decides that the election was hacked, there's no real evidence one way or the other. This undermines faith in the system REGARDLESS of whether the election was or was not hacked!

      So we're putting the foundations of our system of consensual government at risk just

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      Despite the accuracy of your assertions about domestic corruption, I think there is reasonable evidence that this time there was also a lot of Russian participation.

  • Obligatory (Score:5, Funny)

    by spaceman375 ( 780812 ) on Thursday October 26, 2017 @08:59PM (#55441373)

    Voting Machines: https://xkcd.com/463/ [xkcd.com]

  • Nothing to see here (Score:4, Interesting)

    by quonset ( 4839537 ) on Thursday October 26, 2017 @09:02PM (#55441397)

    Move along. Ignore the man behind the curtain. Electronic voting systems are perfectly safe. There's no need to keep any paper records because the machines never make mistakes and are secure from intrusion.

    There's never been a case where voting machines have been compromised. How do we know? Because we say so.

  • Hillary lost (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's time to get over it.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by modmans2ndcoming ( 929661 )
      We are over it....what we are NOT over is the whole sale theft of our elections by a foreign adversary and the help they got from the winner of that election, as well as the cover up by the party of that winner. It puts all future elections in question and is the main reason our republic is going to fail in the next 20 years. Go fuck yourself you fake patriot.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by ClickOnThis ( 137803 )

      It's time to get over it.

      Really. Like the way Republicans "got over" Obama winning twice?

      The "Hillary lost, get over it" meme is old and tired. Get over that.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And if Hilary had won in similar circumstances, would you get over it ? No, you would be kicking and climbing up the walls and screaming that Hillary stole the election and demanding that she be impeached etc etc.

      Don't even try to pretend otherwise, hypocrytical scumbag. Nobody with more than half a brain would believe you, you known, the part of the population that would never have chosen a narcissistic mentally-unstable teenage-groping psychopath as their presidential candidate to begin with.

  • Gotta ask (Score:1, Funny)

    by Tablizer ( 95088 )

    with a cloth?

  • than deleting backups.

    Just sayin.

    • It takes more than a Format command to destroy data on a hard drive (the age of the computer means spinning platters), because the erase head never perfectly aligns with the written data, there is always a little bit missed. A good data recovery company should be able to recover everything.
      • you assume they did a drop table or something....I am sure with that much lead time, they performed a multi overwrite wipe.

      • It takes more than a Format command to destroy data on a hard drive (the age of the computer means spinning platters), because the erase head never perfectly aligns with the written data, there is always a little bit missed. A good data recovery company should be able to recover everything.

        They techs did a triple degaussing, even the NSA is unlikely to be able to recover anything.

      • I don't believe anything of a significant size has been recovered from a single random wipe (even then, requiring an electron microscope), and three passes is more than enough.
      • Not one single data recovery company has ever said they can retrieve data from a "dd if=/dev/random of=/dev/ bs=1024", even with just a single pass. They all rely on the inodes/data table simply being updated to mark the data as free, or attempt to partially recover data on concatenated disks, or corrupted partition/GPT tables...

  • Windex? (Score:3)

    by Tolvor ( 579446 ) on Thursday October 26, 2017 @09:48PM (#55441619)

    By "wiped" do you mean with Windex? Was Hillary anywhere around?

  • Wiped? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Like with a cloth? For dust?

  • Wow, that is pretty damning. Really doesn't bode well for Trump and the Russia collusion investigation.

  • It says Georgia, which is a very âoesouthernâ and thus Republican state only got a very narrow victory on Trump. It seems to me that the only evidence that was erased was a failed attempt at making the state turn blue.

    The only time they voted in favor of a Democrat in the last few decades was with another very, very narrow victory for another Clinton.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Leuf ( 918654 )
      The fact that we have to go to a UK site to even hear about it because there's nothing on CNN or NBC about it makes this theory plausible. I mean there's an AP story about a suspected Russian-hacked voting machine being wiped and CNN isn't running it as the top story? I wouldn't expect to see FoxNews touch it with a 10 ft pole but if CNN isn't running with it that's very fishy.

  • The state was being sued for having a shit electronic voting system with no verifiability, and now the primary evidence was mysteriously erased! Must be the Ruskies (who haven't been shown to have done jack or shit last year), not someone looking to cover for corrupt election officials in the state.

  • The non-clickbaity side of the story (a statement from Center for Elections Systems at Kennesaw State University, who had possession of the server) is here [arstechnica.com]:

    "In March 2017, a Center for Election Systems’ server involved in an alleged data breach was turned over to the FBI. While the server was in the possession of the Bureau, a forensic image or copy of all the data on the server was made and held by the agency. Following the notification from the FBI that no data was compromised and the investigation was closed, the server was returned to the University’s Information Technology Services group and securely stored. In accordance with standard operating procedures, an after-action report was prepared. This report outlined hardware improvements for the Center, including repurposing the impacted server and surplusing servers that had exceeded end of life. As part of the report, the original server that had been investigated by the FBI was designated to be repurposed, and the drives on the server were erased and the server made available for alternative uses."

    "As noted by the subpoena filed today by the Attorney General’s Office, the data and information that was on the server in question has been and is still in the possession of the FBI and will remain available to the parties in the event it is determined to be relevant in the pending litigation."

    So (a) the feds already investigated and found no evidence the server was compromised, and (b) they still have their forensic image of the server. This seems a lot more like litigants and journalists huffing and puffing than it does a real issue.

  • Hillary and the DNC paying Fusion GPS (and the Russians) for FAKE intel....

    Get ready to ignore the bank records....

Slashdot Top Deals

Solutions are obvious if one only has the optical power to observe them over the horizon. -- K.A. Arsdall

Close