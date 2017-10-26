US Voting Server At Heart of Russian Hack Probe Mysteriously Wiped (theregister.co.uk) 135
A computer at the center of a lawsuit digging into Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election has been wiped. "The server in question is based in Georgia -- a state that narrowly backed Donald Trump, giving him 16 electoral votes -- and stored the results of the state's vote-management system," reports The Register. "The deletion of its filesystem data makes analysis of whether the system was compromised impossible to ascertain." From the report: There is good reason to believe that the computer may have been tampered with: it is 15 years old, and could be harboring all sorts of exploitable software and hardware vulnerabilities. No hard copies of the votes are kept, making the electronic copy the only official record. While investigating the Kennesaw State University's Center for Election Systems, which oversees Georgia's voting system, last year, security researcher Logan Lamb found its system was misconfigured, exposing the state's entire voter registration records, multiple PDFs with instructions and passwords for election workers, and the software systems used to tally votes cast. Despite Lamb letting the election center knows of his findings, the security holes were left unpatched for seven months. He later went public after the U.S. security services announced there had been a determined effort by the Russian government to sway the presidential elections, including looking at compromising electronic voting machines.
In an effort to force the state to scrap the system, a number of Georgia voters bandied together and sued. They asked for an independent security review of the server, expecting to find flaws that would lend weight to their argument for investment in a more modern and secure system. But emails released this week following a Freedom of Information Act request reveal that technicians at the election center deleted the server's data on July 7 -- just days after the lawsuit was filed. The memos reveal multiple references to the data wipe, including a message sent just last week from an assistant state attorney general to the plaintiffs in the case. That same email also notes that backups of the server data were also deleted more than a month after the initial wipe -- just as the lawsuit moved to a federal court. It is unclear who ordered the destruction of the data, and why, but they have raised yet more suspicions of collusion between the Trump campaign team, the Republican Party, and the Russian government.
In an effort to force the state to scrap the system, a number of Georgia voters bandied together and sued. They asked for an independent security review of the server, expecting to find flaws that would lend weight to their argument for investment in a more modern and secure system. But emails released this week following a Freedom of Information Act request reveal that technicians at the election center deleted the server's data on July 7 -- just days after the lawsuit was filed. The memos reveal multiple references to the data wipe, including a message sent just last week from an assistant state attorney general to the plaintiffs in the case. That same email also notes that backups of the server data were also deleted more than a month after the initial wipe -- just as the lawsuit moved to a federal court. It is unclear who ordered the destruction of the data, and why, but they have raised yet more suspicions of collusion between the Trump campaign team, the Republican Party, and the Russian government.
insecure voting machines (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
The voting machines themselves aren't connected to the Internet. However, the people designing the ballots are just ordinary designers working on ordinary desktop computers. They make their Indesign files or whatever, and eventually those make their way, usually by thumbdrive I believe, to the voting machines, presumably along with whatever malware was on the designer's machine.
Re: (Score:2)
They don't have to be connected to the internet to be hacked. Stuxnet showed that pretty clearly.
You don't have to stick a key into an electric socket to get shocked, but still it's strongly recommended to not do it. Seriously, unless you can write secure code, keep it off the internet.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Hillary's server was wiped, and the circumstances under which is was wiped (and who decided to do what when) was thoroughly investigated and no one was charged (though the admin probably should have been), and the files were recovered.
Hopefully this server wiping is as thoroughly investigated.
Re: (Score:3)
Hopefully this server wiping is as thoroughly investigated.
I won't hold my breath.
But Hillary is all you got, pathetic (Score:2, Interesting)
RWNJ is deluded liar, crawl back to Breitbart where your white trash bigot. sort belong
Re: (Score:1)
http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2017/jul/11/donald-trump/did-john-podesta-deny-cia-and-fbi-access-dnc-serve/
Go back to Russia, asshole.
Re:Like Hillary's server was? (Score:5, Insightful)
Oh please shut up with your petty partisan politics.
Election rigging has a long history in the US, and neither major party has shown much interest in reforming the system.
Re: (Score:2)
p.s. sorry quantaman, of course that wasn't directed at you, but the AC you replied to.
Re: (Score:2)
Er, nvrmnd.
Re: (Score:2)
*Now* it's "petty partisan politics"!?
Re: (Score:1)
Or was it a case of "Erase this box of hard drives." Are you suggesting Intern Ricky go to prison for a common computer drudge task?
Re: (Score:3)
Hillary's server was wiped
Like with a cloth or something?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Buttery males!!1
Benghazi!!
Deflector shield up! I'm not sure she can take much more, Captain
Re: Like Hillary's server was? (Score:1)
What, like with a rag?
Re: (Score:1)
Trump isn't going to be impeached, nor convicted. Both sides of Congress are red, and likely will remain so until Trump finishes out the 7 years remaining. The Dems are in disarray, split between the Bernies and the Hillaries. The Republicans are split too, but both sides will remain behind Trump just because the POTUS is "their guy".
I hate posting AC about politics, but all Trump has to do is fire Mueller, and that investigation is over. Even if Mueller found a 100% verifiable smoking gun, it means not
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
If the USA votes Trump in for a second term then your decline into irrelevance will fall off a cliff. Such insanity should be punished.
Re: (Score:1)
"but all Trump has to do is fire Mueller, and that investigation is over." So what you're saying is you're a moron. See you at the gallows, traitor lol. Bring your long necktie! #Winning!
Firing the guy investigating you is basically the next thing to admitting guilt, particularly when the reason given was that they felt bad how they treated Hillary. I actually talked to a guy at work. He believed that you had to successfully stop an investigation for it to be obstruction of justice. That is not the law. Here is the quote from wikipedia.
Whoever knowingly alters, destroys, mutilates, conceals, covers up, falsified, or makes a false entry in any record, document, or tangible object with the intent to impede, obstruct, or influence the investigation or proper administration of any matter within the jurisdiction of any department or agency of the United States or any case filed under Title 11, or in relation to or contemplation of any such matter or case, shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both.
Note that it doesn't say success. Mueller is spotless. There is no plausible reason to fire him other than to obstruct justice. I think at that point
Russians not necessary (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Worse than voting machines are voting by mail like we have here in WA. Last presidential election, they admitted to refusing to count 7% of the votes. That's 7% of what they admitted to! The real number was much higher since voting records are public, and it's easy to verify when your vote wasn't counted. I looked-up more than two dozen friends, and only one had their vote count. The majority of them said they voted.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No, what he's saying is that it's more likely that there was internal corruption than external hacking. The voting machines have been insecure for over a decade, if not more, and politicians have been corrupt longer than we have history. The Russia hysteria is to cover the DNC's bad behavior and to explain away how Clinton lost to the worst candidate ever. The answer was that she was the worst candidate that the Dems have produced, and she was running on the status quo with an electorate more pro-change
Re: (Score:3)
The only problem with giving the Democrats the roto rooter treatment https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org], is Americans expect everything now, it must happen yesterday and cleaning out the Democrats much like cleaning out the Republicans will take at least 6 years. Two minor elections and one full election. Not that it wont be chaotic fun to do so but too many Americans expect it served up a platter for them, someone else to clean up their mess.
I don't get, look how much fun it has been screwing over the esta
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Maybe let's not ignore that a very significant geopolitical adversary of the US was trying to change our election outcomes (for which there is ample evidence) and like a rational person consider them as a possibility in things like this.
Re: (Score:3)
Diebold may have elected Dumya (Score:3)
Diebold's CEO promised to deliver Ohio to Bush, and in contradiction to the exit polls, the Diebold machines made good on the promise. Not proof (polls are tricky), but there was a "magic" card that could set the machine to deliver and specified result. Might have been a test card to check the the central server correctly tallied the remote machines, but production code should never have had it.
Re: (Score:3)
So we're putting the foundations of our system of consensual government at risk just
Re: (Score:2)
Despite the accuracy of your assertions about domestic corruption, I think there is reasonable evidence that this time there was also a lot of Russian participation.
Re: (Score:2)
Be fair. It's not like this is the first time there was presumptive evidence that a voting machine had been corrupted, which mysteriously disappeared before it could be validated. This is probably a bit more important than many of the others, but I believe there was a time or two in Illinois that were equally suspicious, and similarly important.
Obligatory (Score:5, Funny)
Voting Machines: https://xkcd.com/463/ [xkcd.com]
Re: (Score:1)
seriously, fuck off
Right back at you. Go back to jail.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Way to troll.
"If it was ordered by a Republican, it would be the first thing mentioned."
Of course it would because then we'd know who authorized it.
Re:aha (Score:4, Insightful)
Why would it have to be mentioned? The Georgia Secretary of State is responsible for elections there, top-to-bottom (he's a Republican). The Governor of Georgia is a Republican. The state legislature is controlled by Republicans. The Attorney General of Georgia is a Republican. Republicans control every single state-wide lever of power.
The server was wiped after voting rights activists filed a lawsuit against the Republican Secretary of State. The reason for the lawsuit? To force the Republican Secretary of State to have the server independently analyzed.
So, please explain why and how "Dems are burning the evidence" in this case? And how did they manage to get a server, and all of its backups simultaneously wiped when they were under Republican control.
Re: (Score:3)
Voting results for federal elections -- at the individual ballot level -- must be kept for 22 months after the election. The servers got wiped after just 8 months.
I'm thinking this is a clear violation of election law. IANAL but, given the timing of the destruction of the records -- mere days after the lawsuit was filed -- I wonder whether it's also obstruction of justice.
Nothing to see here (Score:4, Interesting)
Move along. Ignore the man behind the curtain. Electronic voting systems are perfectly safe. There's no need to keep any paper records because the machines never make mistakes and are secure from intrusion.
There's never been a case where voting machines have been compromised. How do we know? Because we say so.
Re:Nothing narrow about Trump's win in Georgia (Score:4, Interesting)
Liar, moron, or just didn't even read the summary?
The data was wiped AFTER the suit was filed.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
thanks for the input comrade! how is the weather in Vladivostok?
Is good.
- LarryStorch213
Re: (Score:2)
The view is quite a bit more clear than rom the hole you climbed into after accusing Iraq invasion skeptics of being Saddam lovers. Why don't you crawl back in it.
Re: (Score:2)
Funny that even the summary describes people trying to legally get access to this server prior to it being wiped. Maybe try reading the second paragraph of the summary.
Re: (Score:2)
So I guess all the right-wing conspiracy nuts will be jumping all over this.
Hillary lost (Score:1)
It's time to get over it.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
It's time to get over it.
Really. Like the way Republicans "got over" Obama winning twice?
The "Hillary lost, get over it" meme is old and tired. Get over that.
Re: (Score:1)
And if Hilary had won in similar circumstances, would you get over it ? No, you would be kicking and climbing up the walls and screaming that Hillary stole the election and demanding that she be impeached etc etc.
Don't even try to pretend otherwise, hypocrytical scumbag. Nobody with more than half a brain would believe you, you known, the part of the population that would never have chosen a narcissistic mentally-unstable teenage-groping psychopath as their presidential candidate to begin with.
Gotta ask (Score:1, Funny)
with a cloth?
Re: (Score:1)
Does not get much more sketchy (Score:2)
than deleting backups.
Just sayin.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It takes more than a Format command to destroy data on a hard drive (the age of the computer means spinning platters), because the erase head never perfectly aligns with the written data, there is always a little bit missed. A good data recovery company should be able to recover everything.
They techs did a triple degaussing, even the NSA is unlikely to be able to recover anything.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Windex? (Score:3)
By "wiped" do you mean with Windex? Was Hillary anywhere around?
Wiped? (Score:1)
Like with a cloth? For dust?
Re: (Score:1)
Pretty sure this is just old fashioned election fraud and doesn't have anything to do with the Ruskies
but who knows, maybe it's all a big coincidence and they just happened to be deleting their data then. Along with their backups.
So someone deleted the server *and* its backups? (Score:2)
Wow, that is pretty damning. Really doesn't bode well for Trump and the Russia collusion investigation.
Why does it have to be Trumps fault? (Score:2)
It says Georgia, which is a very âoesouthernâ and thus Republican state only got a very narrow victory on Trump. It seems to me that the only evidence that was erased was a failed attempt at making the state turn blue.
The only time they voted in favor of a Democrat in the last few decades was with another very, very narrow victory for another Clinton.
Re: (Score:2)
Russian Squirrel! (Score:2)
The state was being sued for having a shit electronic voting system with no verifiability, and now the primary evidence was mysteriously erased! Must be the Ruskies (who haven't been shown to have done jack or shit last year), not someone looking to cover for corrupt election officials in the state.
Calm down... there was a backup (Score:2)
The non-clickbaity side of the story (a statement from Center for Elections Systems at Kennesaw State University, who had possession of the server) is here [arstechnica.com]:
"In March 2017, a Center for Election Systems’ server involved in an alleged data breach was turned over to the FBI. While the server was in the possession of the Bureau, a forensic image or copy of all the data on the server was made and held by the agency. Following the notification from the FBI that no data was compromised and the investigation was closed, the server was returned to the University’s Information Technology Services group and securely stored. In accordance with standard operating procedures, an after-action report was prepared. This report outlined hardware improvements for the Center, including repurposing the impacted server and surplusing servers that had exceeded end of life. As part of the report, the original server that had been investigated by the FBI was designated to be repurposed, and the drives on the server were erased and the server made available for alternative uses."
"As noted by the subpoena filed today by the Attorney General’s Office, the data and information that was on the server in question has been and is still in the possession of the FBI and will remain available to the parties in the event it is determined to be relevant in the pending litigation."
So (a) the feds already investigated and found no evidence the server was compromised, and (b) they still have their forensic image of the server. This seems a lot more like litigants and journalists huffing and puffing than it does a real issue.
Meanwhile Everyone Just Ignore (Score:1)
Hillary and the DNC paying Fusion GPS (and the Russians) for FAKE intel....
Get ready to ignore the bank records....