Walmart Tests Shelf-Scanning Robots In Over 50 Stores

Walmart is expanding a shelf-scanning robot trial to 50 additional stores, including some in its home state of Arkansas. "Machines from Bossa Nova Robotics will roam the aisles to check for stock levels, pricing and misplaced items, saving human staffers the hassle of checking everything themselves," reports Engadget. The robots will be fully autonomous, though technicians will be available in case things go awry. They employ 3D imaging to dodge obstacles and make notes to return later if their path is completely blocked. From the report: Walmart stresses that the robots are there to supplement humans, not replace them -- to eliminate drudgery and the expenses that go with it. This helps workers get to the task of filling empty shelves, and that's a job that the company doesn't see ending any time soon given the difficulty robots still have when grabbing objects. "Store associates will always be better at that," Walmart's Martin Hitch told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. And the chief of Bossa Nova rival Simbe Robotics, Brad Bogolea, added that shelf checks can cost a major retailer hundreds of millions of dollars per year. However expensive the robots may be, they could pay for themselves very quickly. Whether or not the robots see wider use will, unsurprisingly, hinge on the success of this wider trial. Walmart posted a video about the shelf-scanning robots on its YouTube page.

  • Soul Bossa Nova? https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
    Domo Arigato, Mr. Roboto? https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

  • Dumb, expensive and overly complicated (Score:3)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Thursday October 26, 2017 @07:32PM (#55441011)
    This is not the right way to fix this problem. The right way is to have humans do this job. They're cheaper and more effective. Retail stores that don't have human employees actively working in them turn to shit very very quickly. See: most department stores in the US today.

    You need humans to not only check stock levels, but to see and fix any other problems that may be around (anything on the floor, broken something, etc.).

    If you're using them for ordering, you shouldn't. You should fix whatever's wrong with your POS system that can't track inventory levels.

    This won't work.
    • Seems like a good idea to me. The robot can note where there is a dirty spot on the floor, take pictures of objects like mcdonalds cups left on the shelfs, spots where items to be rearanged to dispach humans to fix the problems.

    • The entire point of using robots is because they're cheaper than humans in the long run. Human employees are essentially a indefinite rental cost, there's supplementary costs and risks involved, they can quit at any time, and they can only work eight hours a day. Robots are a fixed cost of ownership + smaller maintenance costs, which will presumably cost far less in the long run. They can work 24/7/365, minus maintenance or repair time. In pure economic terms, it's rather nonsensical to hire a human to

  • or humans are supplemental? reminds me of "To Serve Man" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

  • Gotta love the spin.... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    âoeOh we are not cutting our workforce down. We simply wonâ(TM)t hire new peopleâ.

  • Why are robots needed here? Wouldn't a simple series of interlinked "smart-shelves" that use the weight-differential to figure out the needed quantity of product in a particular aisle/shelf be good enough?. A ceiling mounted camera with pattern recognition engine can tell whether something is on the floor, detect if it is similar to product on the shelves and factor that into computation. Crunch the two feeds and you have an auto announcement bot yelling "Cleanup on aisle 2" and another bot updating a produ

  • Don't worry (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Those stock people will all go on to lucrative careers in the field of robotics, so this will create jobs!

  • Easy fix. Everytime you go to Walmart (why do you go to Walmart?), stop in the mens department, pick up a 3 or 4x hanging shirt, then put it on the robot as you walk by. Blind robot can't see. Or... just walk between the robot and the shelves. At some point, Walmart management will figure it out and scrap the program.
  • "Walmart stresses that the robots are there to supplement humans, not replace them

    Oh, bullshit. Walmart does not do a damn thing that isn't geared to replacing as many of the enemy - AKA employees- as possible.

