Walmart Tests Shelf-Scanning Robots In Over 50 Stores

Walmart is expanding a shelf-scanning robot trial to 50 additional stores , including some in its home state of Arkansas. "Machines from Bossa Nova Robotics will roam the aisles to check for stock levels, pricing and misplaced items, saving human staffers the hassle of checking everything themselves," reports Engadget. The robots will be fully autonomous, though technicians will be available in case things go awry. They employ 3D imaging to dodge obstacles and make notes to return later if their path is completely blocked. From the report:Walmart posted a video about the shelf-scanning robots on its YouTube page.