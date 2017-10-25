Tesla Turns Power Back On At Children's Hospital In Puerto Rico (npr.org) 12
Elon Musk took to Instagram yesterday to announce the "first of many solar+battery Tesla projects going live in Puerto Rico." Tesla has used its solar panels and batteries to restore reliable electricity at San Juan's Hospital del Nino (Children's Hospital) after the country was devastated by two powerful hurricanes in September. NPR reports: Musk's company announced its success in getting the hospital's power working again less than three weeks after Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello tweeted on Oct. 6, "Great initial conversation with @elonmusk tonight. Teams are now talking; exploring opportunities." Tesla's image of the project's solar array, in a parking lot next to the hospital, has been liked more than 84,000 times since it was posted to Instagram Tuesday. The hospital's new system allows it to generate all the energy it needs, according to El Nuevo Dia. The facility has 35 permanent residents with chronic conditions; it also offers services to some 3,000 young patients, the newspaper says. As for who is paying for the power system, the head of the hospital tells Nuevo Dia that for now, it's a donation -- and that after the energy crisis is over, a deal could make it permanent. Both Rossello and the tech company tweeted about the project this week, with Tesla saying in a post, "Grateful to support the recovery of Puerto Rico with @ricardorossello" -- and Rossello stating, "A major contribution of @Tesla to the Hospital del Nino."
I agree. Whoever he chose as his successor is really fucking things up.
Clearly, a site chosen at random for power restoration...
You're right, you can't. You have to actually go out and help people. What a concept!
Well, if you had to prioritize wouldn't that hospital make it near the top of your list?
Right after giving a giant tax cut to the rich and destroying net neutrality... which of course comes after a few dozen rounds of golf, and then being reminded that Puerto Rico is part of the US.
But after all that, we'll get right on it.
Of course it was done for PR-reasons, but still, it helped a large group of real people in real trouble, so it's hard to be terribly salty about it. I'd rather more companies used their marketing-budgets on stuff that actually benefits the common folk.
Chosen, seriously chosen. You people are so gullible buying into any bullshit. Why the big strangle on Puerto Rico, to drive the population out, to force them to sell on the cheap, so developers can buy it up on cents on the dollar, demolish the homes, redevelop everything to sell for maximum profits. You want to know why others countries do not, absolutely do no want to join the US, who the fuck wants to become another Puerto Rico. Bankrupted on purpose by the US Congress and Senate and then blamed for the
A children's hospital with 35 permanent residents?
Clearly, a site chosen at random for power restoration...
I see that you haven't proposed what would have been a *better* installation, just a comparison to a big nebulous "he could have done better". Where is your analysis? What alternatives were there, and why was his choice sub-optimal?
Can't we just say "bravo" or at least "congratulations" or something?
Elon didn't do it the way *you* would have liked, but note that he actually did something.