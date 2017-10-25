Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Electric Cars Emit 50 Percent Less Greenhouse Gas Than Diesel, Study Finds

Posted by BeauHD
entirely_fluffy shares a report from The Guardian: Electric cars emit significantly less greenhouse gases over their lifetimes than diesel engines even when they are powered by the most carbon intensive energy, a new report has found. In Poland, which uses high volumes of coal, electric vehicles produced a quarter less emissions than diesels when put through a full lifecycle modeling study by Belgium's VUB University. CO2 reductions on Europe's cleanest grid in Sweden were a remarkable 85%, falling to around one half for countries such as the UK. The new study uses an EU estimate of Poland's emissions -- at 650gCO2/kWh -- which is significantly lower than calculations by the European commission's Joint Research Centre science wing last year. The VUB study says that while the supply of critical metals -- lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite -- and rare earths would have to be closely monitored and diversified, it should not constrain the clean transport transition. As battery technology improves and more renewables enter the electricity grid, emissions from battery production itself could be cut by 65%, the study found.

  • ... Jeremy Clarkson isn't going to like this.

  • Let me save the anti-solar crowd some trouble... (Score:3, Funny)

    by hyades1 ( 1149581 ) <hyades1@hotmail.com> on Wednesday October 25, 2017 @11:47PM (#55434545)

    That study is a eco-warrier lie. Even cars burning coal direckly produce less Carbon Die Oxyde then cars burning soler pannels.

    Stop giving my money to soler greeny SJW warriers and you are not going to get my gasoline car until you Prius from my cold dead hans.

    Hail a Murka! We are Nummer One!!!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Please learn to spell. Even creimer winced when he tried to read that.

  • Where's the link to the Guardian article? I want to read it...

    Also, let's compare keeping an old Japanese gasoline 4-cylinder for 25 years rather than some diesels. I'm on years 19 and 11 with mine, and neither show any signs of dying soon. And they get better mileage than most of the new models from both of their manufacturers.

    I suppose ending is better than mending though, good thing we crushed metric shit-tons of perfectly usable already manufactured (the carbon-cost to make them was already sunk) cars u

    • Nevermind, the link is showing up for me now, I swear it wasn't there when I tried to click on it before! But I still wonder how keeping a highly-efficient, well-made vehicle for way more than just a few years compares to new diesels every few.

  • The submitter should actually link the new paper here. The paper that is linked concludes that:

    The use of BEV in countries relying on big shares of nuclear or renewable electricity would contribute to reducing GHG emissions at the national level, while, in countries with a highly carbon-intense electricity mix, electric cars would not necessarily contribute to GHG emission reduction targets than relying on ICE vehicle fleets.

    It follows pretty obviously that as countries clean up their power grid, electric

