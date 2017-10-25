Electric Cars Emit 50 Percent Less Greenhouse Gas Than Diesel, Study Finds (theguardian.com) 32
entirely_fluffy shares a report from The Guardian: Electric cars emit significantly less greenhouse gases over their lifetimes than diesel engines even when they are powered by the most carbon intensive energy, a new report has found. In Poland, which uses high volumes of coal, electric vehicles produced a quarter less emissions than diesels when put through a full lifecycle modeling study by Belgium's VUB University. CO2 reductions on Europe's cleanest grid in Sweden were a remarkable 85%, falling to around one half for countries such as the UK. The new study uses an EU estimate of Poland's emissions -- at 650gCO2/kWh -- which is significantly lower than calculations by the European commission's Joint Research Centre science wing last year. The VUB study says that while the supply of critical metals -- lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite -- and rare earths would have to be closely monitored and diversified, it should not constrain the clean transport transition. As battery technology improves and more renewables enter the electricity grid, emissions from battery production itself could be cut by 65%, the study found.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Are you trying to impugn the veracity of an Anonymous Coward? That is offensive, sir, and you owe the entire non-study-reading population an apology.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Indeed. Particularly has Diesel is a hydrocarbon, and so half of its bonds are to hydrogen, not carbon-carbon. Coal power stations are pretty efficient, but so are modern ICEs. Plus there are transmission and battery losses for EV.
Re: (Score:1)
The basic theory is that an Electric drivetrain is ~90% efficient, compared to ~30% for IC. This means that even after ~40% power loss from cable transmission, coal ends up not being too bad, because generating in bulk is way more efficient than many small generators.
Actual figures... (Score:2)
Unfortunately batteries are only about 80-90% efficient (lifetime average), electricity transmission is around 90% (allowing for max/min usage transitions), and the generation of the electricity is about 60% efficient.
and no, an electric drivetrain has only a small advantage over an IC drivetrain unless you have wheel motors-which no one does - probably in the region of 10% better.
Now, static generation Is more efficient that an IC motor, by around 20%.
So, if you are talking about hydrocarbon power for both
Re: (Score:2)
Entirely plausible (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Sure, CCS is great, if you can ever get it to work. Is there a single CCS coal fired plant anywhere?
I tried http://www.globalccsinstitute.... [globalccsinstitute.com] for example, found nothing in production.
Re: (Score:2)
Your ICE requires a lot of energy to find oil, extract it, transport it to refineries, refine it, transport it again, then gets burned in your car/truck.
If that study is well made, they included all the steps on both sides, EV and ICE.
One thing's for sure ... (Score:2)
Let me save the anti-solar crowd some trouble... (Score:3, Funny)
That study is a eco-warrier lie. Even cars burning coal direckly produce less Carbon Die Oxyde then cars burning soler pannels.
Stop giving my money to soler greeny SJW warriers and you are not going to get my gasoline car until you Prius from my cold dead hans.
Hail a Murka! We are Nummer One!!!
Re: (Score:1)
Please learn to spell. Even creimer winced when he tried to read that.
So... (Score:2)
Where's the link to the Guardian article? I want to read it...
Also, let's compare keeping an old Japanese gasoline 4-cylinder for 25 years rather than some diesels. I'm on years 19 and 11 with mine, and neither show any signs of dying soon. And they get better mileage than most of the new models from both of their manufacturers.
I suppose ending is better than mending though, good thing we crushed metric shit-tons of perfectly usable already manufactured (the carbon-cost to make them was already sunk) cars u
Re: (Score:2)
Nevermind, the link is showing up for me now, I swear it wasn't there when I tried to click on it before! But I still wonder how keeping a highly-efficient, well-made vehicle for way more than just a few years compares to new diesels every few.
Re: (Score:2)
Because that 25 year old 4-cylinder has terrible safety features.
Well, his car is 19 years old, so lets go with that. 19 years ago we had seat belts, crumple zones, airbags, ABS brakes, and some even had traction control. Those have been the major safety advances.
Most of the rest of the "safety features" like lane departure, rear and front sensors, automatic braking, etc. are almost purely for distracted and poor drivers (People who really should not have a license). Yes, these newer features add to the the overall safety. But if you've been a safe driver for 19 year
Re: (Score:2)
Palm tree oil, or palm fruit oil? The first is also an ecological disaster because you're destroying critical trees, the second protects nature because you want to keep the palm trees around to get their fruits.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
new paper? (Score:2)
It follows pretty obviously that as countries clean up their power grid, electric