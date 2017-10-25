Why We Must Fight For the Right To Repair Our Electronics (ieee.org) 33
Kyle Wiens and Gay Gordon-Byrne explain via IEEE Spectrum how people in the United States can preserve their right to repair electronics, and why people must fight for the right in the first place. Here's an excerpt from their report: So how can people in the United States preserve their right to repair electronics? The answer is now apparent: through right-to-repair legislation enacted at the state level. Popular support on this issue has been clear since 2012, when 86 percent of the voters in Massachusetts endorsed a ballot initiative that would "[require] motor vehicle manufacturers to allow vehicle owners and independent repair facilities in Massachusetts to have access to the same vehicle diagnostic and repair information made available to the manufacturers' Massachusetts dealers and authorized repair facilities." Carmakers howled in protest, but after the law passed, they decided not to fight independent repair. Indeed, in January 2014 they entered into a national memorandum of understanding [PDF], voluntarily extending the terms of the Massachusetts law to the entire country. The commercial vehicle industry followed suit in October 2015. Now we need right-to-repair legislation for other kinds of equipment, too, particularly electronic equipment, which is the focus of "digital right to repair" initiatives in many states.
Similar to the Massachusetts legislation for automobiles, these digital-right-to-repair proposals would require manufacturers to provide access to service documentation, tools, firmware, and diagnostic programs. They also would require manufacturers to sell replacement parts to consumers and independent repair facilities at reasonable prices. The bills introduced this year in a dozen states have some variations. The ones in Kansas and Wyoming, for example, are limited to farm equipment. The one most likely to be adopted soon is in Massachusetts, which seeks to outlaw the monopoly on repair parts and information within the state. If it passes, electronics manufacturers will probably change their practices nationwide. Consumers would then have more choices when something breaks. The next time your smartphone screen cracks, your microwave oven gets busted, or your TV dies, you may be able to get it fixed quickly, affordably, and fairly. And you, not the manufacturer, would decide where your equipment is repaired: at home, with the manufacturer, or at a local repair shop that you trust.
Similar to the Massachusetts legislation for automobiles, these digital-right-to-repair proposals would require manufacturers to provide access to service documentation, tools, firmware, and diagnostic programs. They also would require manufacturers to sell replacement parts to consumers and independent repair facilities at reasonable prices. The bills introduced this year in a dozen states have some variations. The ones in Kansas and Wyoming, for example, are limited to farm equipment. The one most likely to be adopted soon is in Massachusetts, which seeks to outlaw the monopoly on repair parts and information within the state. If it passes, electronics manufacturers will probably change their practices nationwide. Consumers would then have more choices when something breaks. The next time your smartphone screen cracks, your microwave oven gets busted, or your TV dies, you may be able to get it fixed quickly, affordably, and fairly. And you, not the manufacturer, would decide where your equipment is repaired: at home, with the manufacturer, or at a local repair shop that you trust.
Private property rights. (Score:1)
I bought it. Itâ(TM)s mine thatâ(TM)s the end of it. We shouldnâ(TM)t need new protections. How about 500 years of common law on property? Isnâ(TM)t that enough?
It is the American way (Score:4, Insightful)
If more people have access to the right tools and parts, more people can offer the service of repairing, thus increasing competition, enabling people with the skills and knowledge to do so to open a business and earn a living.
Not allowing it would create monopolies that can dictate which and how many places offer the service, much like in a planned economy. That reeks of Communism!
Re: (Score:2)
we had it with TV's and other stuff up until the 90's or so. Most repair shops charged just enough money to keep you repairing and not buying new because TV's were expensive then.
I'll take buying new over repairing any day. Especially since tech moves so fast.
Re: (Score:2)
Define "moved fast" (Score:3)
10 years ago, the first iPhone was released. The release of the first Android was in 2008.
10 years ago, the majority of computer displays were CRTs.
10 years ago, Netflix was only sending out DVDs.
10 years ago, when "Meet the Robinsons" came out there were only 600 digital movie theatres in the world.
10 years ago, the cost of putting 5 tonnes into orbit was $150M, now it's less than half.
10 years ago, there were no mass-produced electric cars.
10 years ago, the first HIV retrovirus "cocktails" were being tes
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Especially with TVs, I'd take repairing over buying new today. Not despite tech not moving but because it's moving in a direction I really cannot like.
I dare you to hook up a current TV to an unfiltered internet connection...
The Beige Box PC Problem. (Score:2)
I think this problem had occurred from the ability for people who tried to "Fix" their beige box PC's.
During the 1990's we had a glut of generic PC's that hit the market, or you can get named brands that were just the same. These devices were given parts of various quality, and "Upgrades" to parts may not have been as dependable as the old part.
So say in 1995 someone got a Brand new 486 Gateway 2000 computer. In 1997 they wanted to get a bigger drive, so they had replaced their quality drive with a Death S
Yes (Score:2)
But I'm sure Samsung would much rather have me go out and spend $500 on a brand new 'smart' TV that I do
Re: (Score:3)
But I don't think that's what this is about. Throwing in a couple of capacitors into a power supply isn't really an intellectual property problem. Most competent technicians should be able to diagnose and repair this kind of thing easily.
What the issue really is about is the massive amounts of digital content contained within these things. Firmware and alignment data that is protected in ways that makes it necessary for the consumer to have access to specialized tools or information to actually perform
Re: Yes (Score:2)
The problem is that the new TV costs only $3-500 and has much higher resolution, much less power hungry and includes all sorts of bells and whistles your 10yo LCD doesnâ(TM)t have.
Go to a repair shop and youâ(TM)re at $198 for labor before they even know they need $25-100 in parts. There is a brand new TV that saves you energy for the cost of a repair.
More regulation is bad for business (Score:1)
Regulation like this would be wholly unnecessary if we instead allowed small manufacturers to compete honestly in the market.
Through regulation and taxation, of which this is only a small part of, only really big companies can afford to bring products to market.
If this were such a problem, people would be buying more repairable machines. I myself havenâ(TM)t needed a âoerightâ to repair anything and I work with Apple products almost exclusively. I know how to repair MacBooks, iPads and even i
Re: (Score:2)
People are mostly complaining that there is a diminishing market for stolen goods.
There are plenty of parts for iPhones available on eBay.
They come from stolen iPhones. Stolen parts are always cheaper than freshly purchased parts. If that wasn't true, there would be no chop-shops for stolen cars.
Because there is a secondary repair market, it makes it valuable to steal an iPhone. If you make it so those parts can't be used in another iPhone, then the only people stealing iPhones are assholes who don't want t
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So our military fights for the rights of corporations? Yeah, I can see why you voted the way you did in the last election.
Re: (Score:2)
"hard won freedoms that our men in uniform fought and died for"
So our military fights for the rights of corporations? Yeah, I can see why you voted the way you did in the last election.
That's totally unfair! You can't guess that he voted for Clinton from such scanty evidence, merely because she's a Wall Street and Beltway Insider!
Part A (Score:2)
In my day, we fought, for the right, to Parrrrrrrrt A!
Fighting for the wrong Right. (Score:2)
Once autonomous vehicles become the norm, liability and legislation will work to prohibit owning the vehicle, due to the fear that consumers won't maintain the vehicles properly (software or hardware), putting others at high risk on the road. Car ownership will become obsolete.
Electronics ownership is already becoming obsolete due to the general risk and liability of insecurity. Manufacturers won't offer more than 2-3 years to cover the hardware, and security updates usually stop by then as well. We alre
Re: (Score:2)
Personally, I consider it a "Theoretical Right" (Score:4, Interesting)
The problem with modern electronic devices is that the repair shop needs to make a substantial investment in equipment and training for the repair staff as well as documentation/parts approved/authorized by the device's manufacturer.
A $10 soldering iron and a tape of resistors from Radio Shack being wielded by a well meaning amateur (er "professional") ain't gonna cut it, like it did in the '60s, '70s and a good part of the '80s. I'm not being facetious - there were a lot of products (TVs, VCRs, Computers, Microwaves, non-mobile/cell phones) were this was a reasonable option. Right now, not so much.
With this legislation there is a great opportunity for somebody to develop a chain of localized repair shops - and, no, I don't consider "Geek Squad" to be a good start at this.
Re: (Score:2)
In Russia (Score:2)