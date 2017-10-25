Some Pixel 2 Users Are Complaining About A High-Pitched Whine and Clicking Noises (arstechnica.com) 9
After dealing with all sorts of screen issues, another problem with Google's flagship smartphone is popping up. This time it's an audio issue: users on Google's official forums and elsewhere are reporting odd sounds coming from the Pixel 2 speakers. Ars Technica reports: Customers are complaining of "clicking" and a "high-pitched whine" coming from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Most reports on the forums say the noises are coming from the top or bottom speaker on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Some reports say the sounds come through during calls, while other users say the speaker noises happen any time the screen is on. A user made a recording of the sound, which can be heard here. Most users are being told to return their devices after contacting support, but at least one person claims they were told this issue would be patched in an upcoming update. One possible workaround is to turn off NFC, which some users say stops or lowers the noises.
I'm less concerned about the actual noise... (Score:2)
...and more about how lackluster and inconsistent Google's support is. It's all rumor and hearsay, with some agents saying it'll be fixed in an upcoming patch, others (like mine) saying they've never heard of it and are not allowed to look up news stories about it.
Pixel is the bleeding-edge audience who once loved Google for its engineering and transparency. Great things happened, shitty things happened, and we never had to doubt which was which.
But now Google's culture has changed, and now it's just another
Re: (Score:2)
Well, to be fair, Google's support has traditionally been crap. This has been true since Google started selling non-electronic stuff.
Google, it seems, can sling electrons around like the best of them. But atoms? forget it. Heck, I've ordered stuff through Google, and had it take far longer to arrive to me than someone who went to the store and bought it.
Getting someone on the phone is a novelty to Google - I still remember when your (only) support option was Google Groups.
And as much as you fault Apple, you
I'm never buying flagship phones again (Score:2)
At least if I don't have to for some reason. I'm so happy with my medium priced Lenovo P2 it's unreal...
I think as soon as there is a style value attached to a product buying from market leaders in the top tier is just asking for trouble nowadays... Perhaps the thinking is that if someone is dumb enough to spend X times 2 on a product that does similar things as another costing X, then they have to be stupid enough to accept mediocre quality.
The bottom line is blown up.
Perhaps the midrange has to be better
Solutions (Score:2)
One possible workaround is to turn off NFC, which some users say stops or lowers the noises.
Turning off the phone completely might stop or lower the noises even more, but I think the embedded surveillance device, actually generating the noise, is always active, unless you take out the battery - oh wait...
[ Obviously, I think I mean this to be funny, but seriously don't even know anymore. Both Google *and* the Government would really like to have always-on tracking and surveillance.
/tin-foil-phone-cozy ]