Earth Power

Italy Proposes Phasing Out Coal Power Plants By 2025 (reuters.com) 15

Posted by BeauHD from the chopping-block dept.
Italy is the next country to phase out coal. According to Reuters, the country has set its sights on phasing out coal power plants by 2025. From the report: Italy's biggest utility Enel has said it will not invest in new coal-fired power plants. The new energy strategy, still under discussion, aims to reach the goal of 27 percent of gross overall energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030, the document showed. The strategy, which should be approved by the government at the beginning of November, is also looking to speed up the introduction of vehicles powered by alternative fuels. It aims to raise the number of electric charging stations to 19,000 by 2020.

  • So where is the other 73% of their power coming from. Nuclear and natural gas? :Seems like a big amount for those.

    Also the article was basically just the summary. No sources or content whatsoever.

  • Unless Italy plans on building nuclear power plants they are not going to get rid of coal. I suppose with enough natural gas and importation of neighboring nations' coal and nuclear power they might be able to kick out their domestic coal in less than 10 years. They already pay a high price for their electricity, it's only going to get more expensive as they'll need to rely on expensive unreliable energy like wind and solar, expensive imported natural gas, and imported electricity.

    What's even more laughab

