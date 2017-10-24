Italy Proposes Phasing Out Coal Power Plants By 2025 (reuters.com) 15
Italy is the next country to phase out coal. According to Reuters, the country has set its sights on phasing out coal power plants by 2025. From the report: Italy's biggest utility Enel has said it will not invest in new coal-fired power plants. The new energy strategy, still under discussion, aims to reach the goal of 27 percent of gross overall energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030, the document showed. The strategy, which should be approved by the government at the beginning of November, is also looking to speed up the introduction of vehicles powered by alternative fuels. It aims to raise the number of electric charging stations to 19,000 by 2020.
Notice that it's 27% from renewables in over a decade from now. It basically means they'll be burning natural gas from North Africa.
If solar and wind are as cheap without subsidies as recent stories claim, why do countries need to set targets like this?
Is it more of a target, or rather more of a simple prediction? Also, phasing out coal in India may very well be simply a matter of internalizing externalities. So it is about price, just not the one the coal plant operators are forced to pay in India.
Your post assumes that there is a free market in place. If there is not, and energy is centrally-planned, then any change in the mix would need to come from the central planner rather than the non-existent or limited market.
If solar and wind are as cheap without subsidies as recent stories claim, why do countries need to set targets like this? If renewables are really that cheap, shouldn't the free markets phase out coal power without government regulation? Countries setting targets like this and regulating the sources of energy seems to suggest that the claims made about renewables are false. Why else would the government need to intervene?
a) Depending on circumstances they might not be as cheap, but when you factor in CO2 it's a worthwhile investment.
b) Even if it it's cheaper for new infrastructure it still probably costs more to phase out some old infrastructure.
b) Renewables are cheap enough that initiatives like this are feasible.
Deadlines make it harder to obfuscate slight of hand and/or laziness.
Uh, so they have capacity to meet demand as they phase out coal power? Do you also ask why airlines don't hire blind pilots?
How is your free market cult going to stop climate change?
We should definitely criticize them for not fighting harder in support of the Nazis. ~
So where is the other 73% of their power coming from. Nuclear and natural gas?
:Seems like a big amount for those.
Also the article was basically just the summary. No sources or content whatsoever.
Unless Italy plans on building nuclear power plants they are not going to get rid of coal. I suppose with enough natural gas and importation of neighboring nations' coal and nuclear power they might be able to kick out their domestic coal in less than 10 years. They already pay a high price for their electricity, it's only going to get more expensive as they'll need to rely on expensive unreliable energy like wind and solar, expensive imported natural gas, and imported electricity.
