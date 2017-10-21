See Giant Robots Fight. US vs Japan Match On YouTube (cnbc.com) 10
AmiMoJo writes: Suidobashi Heavy Industries and MegaBots agreed to test their piloted giant robots in combat a few years back, and the content is finally available on YouTube. It ended in a draw, with Japan decisively winning the first bout with a single punch and the US team winning the second thanks to a chainsaw weapon. There have been some complaints that the whole event felt scripted, but it's early days yet. ITMedia has a nice gallery of photos from the event. "The MegaBots team expressed hope for a formal fighting robot league in the future," reports CNBC.
Wowwwwww. (Score:3)
That was the lamest thing I've seen all day. And to set the bar, I'm a middle-aged dad who just got back from a Pokemon Go raid.
Robot sumo is much better. The robots are affordable and you program them yourself.