Consumer Reports Refuses To Recommend Microsoft Surface Book 2 (betanews.com) 26
An anonymous reader writes: Earlier in the year, the review group said that problems with reliability meant that it was impossible for it to recommend any Microsoft laptop or tablet. Now Consumer Reports says that this extends to the Surface Book 2, meaning that the device will not be recommended. Microsoft is likely to be similarly disappointed with Consumer Reports' statement about the Surface Book 2. Speaking to Benzinga, Consumer Reports' spokesperson James McQueen said: "We will evaluate the performance of the Microsoft Surface Book 2 once we get it into our labs next month for testing, but we will not be able to recommend it. Our decision to withhold our recommendation of all Microsoft laptops and tablets is still in effect."
Re: (Score:1)
I don't get CR process. (Score:2)
Why bring up a recommendation when you haven't tested it.
Re: (Score:3)
They didn't change anything. Their stance is "We don't recommend Microsoft Hardware" (or there about). There is no change, and they announced they haven't changed. This is a non-story about a non-story.
Re: (Score:2)
They're fishing for money.
Where's Half the article? (Score:2)
I have nothing against people saying they "hate" or "love" a product but it might help to have a reason? Does it cost too much, have short battery life, ect, ect? At least give a reason slashdot!
:)
who got them butt-hurt (Score:2)
If it was post-review to say "we don't like this product" I could understand. But this is a pre-review "aint no way we are going to recommend this...because Microsoft".
Suddenly I think a lot less of consumer reports.
Re: (Score:2)
As long as they explain their reasoning, I think not recommending it at this time is a good alternative to waiting for a year's worth of repair data before publishing the review.
Credibility (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
The next year they said Mecerdez-Benz products were so shoddy they advised people not to buy them. And they were right the second time, my car was a POS. I'm pretty sure it was really a beta test version for working the bugs out.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Not really. If Toyota releases a mid-range commuter car you can assume it will be reliable due to the company's history and that the vehicle is based on established technology. Likewise, if Ford releases a fuel-cell sports car, you can assume it will be less reliable.
Microsoft has a history of making shoddy hardware, and the fact that they've upgraded the latest model doesn't mean they get to start with a completely clean slate.
Re: (Score:2)
Been true for many _decades_. They lost me in about 1985. The new vette was 'unacceptable' because it wasn't a lame economy car. It was kind of lame, but they didn't even notice, likely the thing they liked about it the most.