Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Power Transportation Businesses Japan Technology

First Mass-Produced Electric Truck Unveiled (nhk.or.jp) 4

Posted by BeauHD from the mass-produced dept.
AmiMoJo shares a report from NHK WORLD: Japan's Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus has unveiled what it says is the world's first mass-produced electric truck, as automakers around the world go all out to develop cars that run on battery power. The vehicle can carry about 3 tons of cargo and travel about 100 kilometers on a single charge. The truck, unveiled on Thursday, will be used by Japan's largest convenience store chain, Seven-Eleven. Seven-Eleven President Kazuki Furuya says some people complain about the noise delivery vehicles make, and says he is very impressed at how quiet the electric truck is.

First Mass-Produced Electric Truck Unveiled More | Reply

First Mass-Produced Electric Truck Unveiled

Comments Filter:

  • It's too quiet. How can pedestrians keep being absorbed in their smartphones if you can't hear traffic anymore over the music you're playing on your headphones?

  • When I clicked the link, all I got was a page that made it clear that it was a Javascript site, not a HTML site.

    Here are three links which are higher quality than the garbage you linked to this story: one [truckinginfo.com] two [bloomberg.com] three [ccjdigital.com]. Is this site news for nerds, or dick-jerking for people who don't care if the web goes to shit? Clearly, the latter.

Slashdot Top Deals

Promptness is its own reward, if one lives by the clock instead of the sword.

Close