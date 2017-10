First Floating Wind Farm Delivers Electricity

The world's first floating offshore wind farm began delivering electricity to the Scottish grid today . "The 30MW installation, situated 25km (15.5mi) from Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, will demonstrate that offshore wind energy can be harvested in deep waters, miles away from land, where installing giant turbines was once impractical or impossible," reports Ars Technica. "At peak capacity, the wind farm will produce enough electricity to power 20,000 Scottish homes ." From the report:The report mentions a 2013 video that shows how offshore wind farms work