ZTE Launches Axon M, a Foldable, Dual-Screened Smartphone

ZTE's new Axon M is a full-featured smartphone with a hinge that connects two full-size displays , making the Axon M a flip phone of sorts. "Its front screen is a 5.2-inch, 1080p panel, it has last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 20-megapixel camera," reports The Verge. "But flip the phone over and there's an identical 5.2-inch display on the back, making the Axon M anything but run-of-the-mill." From the report: