Android Oreo Helps Google's Pixel 2 Smartphones Outperform Other Android Flagships (hothardware.com) 12
MojoKid highlights Hot Hardware's review of Google's new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones: Google officially launched it's Pixel 2 phones today, taking the wraps off third-party reviews. Designed by Google but manufactured by HTC (Pixel 2) and LG (Pixel 2 XL), the two new handsets also boast Google's latest Android 8.0 operating system, aka Oreo, an exclusive to Google Pixel and certain Nexus devices currently. And in some ways, this is also a big advantage. Though they are based on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor as many other Android devices, Google's new Pixel 2s manage to outpace similarly configured smartphones in certain benchmarks by significant margins (Basemark, PCMark and 3DMark). They also boot dramatically faster than any other Android handset on the market, in as little as 10 seconds. Camera performance is also excellent, with both the 5-inch Pixel 2 and 6-inch Pixel 2 XL sporting identical electronics, save for their displays and chassis sizes. Another notable feature built into Android Oreo is Google Now Playing, an always-listening, Shazam-like service (if you enable it) that displays song titles on the lock screen if it picks up on music playing in the room you're in. Processing is done right on the Pixel 2 and it doesn't need network connectivity. Another Pixel 2 Oreo-based trick is Google Lens, a machine vision system that Google notes "can recognize places like landmarks and buildings, artwork that you'd find in a museum, media covers such as books, movies, music albums, and video games..." The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are available now on Verizon or unlocked via the Google Store starting at $649 and $849 respectively for 64GB storage versions, with a $100 up-charge for 128GB variants.
Actually, moderation is not censorship (Score:2)
Annoying people is is not helping your cause, Mr. Coward.
Boot speed Android Linux vs. GNU/Linux (Score:2)
They also boot dramatically faster than any other Android handset on the market, in as little as 10 seconds.
And my Xperia running Sailfish X [jolla.com] (by the former Nokia engineer who were developing Maemo/Meego before the whole Elop/Microsoft blunder happened), boots even faster, in a couple of seconds.
Yay for GNU/Linux OSes ! (in this case, using systemd as a init system).
The whole "boot loader unlocked" warning that Sony displays is actually longer than the OS boot procedure.
Is this slasdot, or is this googlevertisement week (Score:2)
Re: Is this slasdot, or is this googlevertisement (Score:1)
You're an idiot. Nerds might be interested in new tech products and their benchmarks versus other similar products. By your standard, any post that discusses new products in a favorable way is an advertisement, regardless of how much the product might be of interest to nerds. I actually like to know when new products are released, and there have always been stories like this posted on Slashdot. Of you don't like the article, don't read it.
Fragmentation is not a good thing (Score:2)
A strategy of deliberately fragmenting the user-base across OS versions based on the hardware they're running is not good from a UX, security or privacy perspective
Re: (Score:2)
Phone vendors fragment themselves already. They try to differentiate themselves with custom launchers and apps for everything. I'd love for my V30 to get this new software without getting a hacked OS or APK, but I really don't see Google as being a primary contributor to fragmentation.