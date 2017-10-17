Microsoft Surface Book 2 Puts Desktop Brains in a Laptop Body (wired.com) 21
David Pierce, writing for Wired: As Microsoft went to create the Surface Book 2, the company once again tried to bust categories. The result is the most combinatory device Microsoft's made yet. It's a laptop (screens measure 13 or 15 inches; there's a keyboard and trackpad) -- and it's also a tablet (the screen detaches, you can use a pen, everything's touch-friendly), and it's also a desktop. A stupendously powerful one, at that: It runs on Intel's new eighth-generation quad-core processors, in either a Core i5 or Core i7 version. The higher-end models come with Nvidia's GeForce discrete graphics, up to 16 gigs of RAM, and as much as 1 terabyte of solid storage. All that in a fanless body that gets up to 17 hours of battery life, and weighs about 3.5 pounds for the smaller model or 4.2 pounds for the larger. What does all that mean? Microsoft claims the smaller model is three times more powerful than the last Surface Book, and the 15-inch runs five times as fast. Those are meaningless comparisons, but the point holds. This thing screams. More useful are the comparisons to Apple's latest MacBook Pros: Microsoft claims up to 70 percent more battery life, and double the performance of Apple's laptops.
Desktop, from what year? (Score:2)
My current desktop [hp.com] has 2 Xeons in it and room for 256GB of RAM. Mobile is always playing catch up. So while this may have an 'i7' and compete fine with older desktops in engineering we've just taken that to mean we get that much faster desktops.
Re: (Score:2)
Normal/average/whatever-you-want-to-call it desktop users don't have Xeon processors nor 256GB of RAM.
Heck, my Mac mini has half as much in SSD storage as you have in RAM.
Re: (Score:2)
Either you're an extreme edge case, or you're wasting a lot of hardware. Congratulations.
Cost? (Score:2)
"Microsoft claims up to 70 percent more battery life, and double the performance of Apple's laptops."
That's great. How much? The article claims $1500 for the "base model" whatever that is. Is that one going to be twice as fast as an equivalent MacBook?
Also, how long after it's release are the inevitable hardware bugs are worked out?
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed, I suspect the 15" model with a high end i7 with 16 GB RAM, discrete graphics and 1 TB SSD might cost a tad more. Just look at the difference in price between the cheapeat and most expensive current Surface Books.
Re: (Score:2)
Faster than what? (Score:2)
Faster than a macbook air 13" with intel's ultra slow high efficiency processor or faster than the high end mac book pro with the hex core, and 2 graphics cards. NOT. Even the new Iphone from apple is faster than the slow mac book (not making that up). On the other hand MS tablet actually weighs more than the entire laptop from apple.
I'm interested (Score:2)
Finally a compelling reason to perhaps ditch my 7 year old PC. The huge drawbacks of non replaceable battery and storage give me pause, but the mobile factor and managing one system may win over.
Good but expensive (Score:2)
The 15" version reportedly starts at $2499 [theverge.com], maybe if it's my company paying but not me. It makes my gaming PC - which in itself is a giant money sink - seem like a good investment. Unless you're actually making money with it, real money.
That's nothing (Score:2)
Apple's innovation is impossible to beat. Witness the specifications of the new low-end 2017 MacBook Air [apple.com]:
- 5th-generation Intel Broadwell processor, your choice of dual-core or dual-core processor
- Your choice of 8GB of 1600MHz LPDDR3 or 8GB of 1600MHz LPDDR3
- Impossibly-large-to-fill 128GB SSD storage
- Low-resolution twisted nematic (TN) display (patented in the 1970's)
- "only" USD$999
I have to agree with Apple on this one, it takes courage to still ask that much money for ancient technology.
Anyone know for sure (Score:2)
Can you totally get rid of Windows and install Linux natively on these?