What Will Replace Computer Keyboards?

Computer keyboards will be phased out over the next 20 years, and we should think carefully about what replaces them as the dominant mode of communicating with machines, argues Android co-founder Rich Miner. Virtual reality technology and brain-computer links -- whose advocates include Elon Musk -- could lead to a "dystopian" future where people live their lives inside of goggles, or they jack directly into computers and become completely "de-personalized," Miner worries.
He takes a more "humanistic" view of the future of human-machine interfaces, one that frees us to be more expressive and requires computers to communicate on our level, not the other way around. That means software that can understand our speech, facial expressions, gestures, and handwriting. These technologies already exist, but have a lot of room for improvement.
One example he gives is holding up your hand to pause a video.
Computer keyboards will be phased out (Score:2)
All the above (Score:1)
It is actually quite obvious: A combination of eye tracking, voice, motion capture, and predictive AI.
Wow, you are totally wrong.
It is actually extremely obvious: A combination of ears tracking, sneezing, chicken dance capture and subjugated pattern-matching subroutines.
Don't these morons get tired? I have been hearing this since the fucking Eighties. If it is not one thing, it's another.
Nothing will make the keyboard obsolete. NOTHING.
It may become much less common it is now, but it will always remain the tool of choice of the person who needs precise control, versatility with a minimum of physical effort. Its looks may change, but as long as we have blocks of keys on a flat(ish) surface, we will have keyboards, and they will be better than the more user friendly, casu
But... I've been told that there is no spoon!
Nothing (Score:1)
What a stupid question.
No!!!! (Score:2)
Nobody better touch my corsair k95 mechanical keyboard.
:)
The G-keys up the side are so good for binding keys for any games or productivity and it's mechanical so that's awesome too.
I'm on the fence about interfaces that watch your hand movements. They seem like they would be prone to repeat stress injuries far worse than mouse & keys. Still waiting to see what people come up with. Perhaps a kind of malleable putty that lets you bind your own commands in it to whatever shapes or keys you come up with?
Just Like Star Trek! (Score:2)
I know in Star Trek: The Next Generation era they had touch screen everything... However even towards the end of the series and supplement shows they seem to go further back to physical buttons. There isn't any real replacement for a physical button, that is well designed for its purpose. The problem is for the past 25 years, computers have been given cheap old keyboards, while functional fail to give the joy of typing. While I enjoy a good mechanical keyboard, I find good quality membrane keyboards also
A bad keyboard is still better than a touchscreen for almost any use. Well, finger-painting is better with the touchscreen.
obligatory (Score:2)
Leela, knocking on bathroom door: "Bender..... are you jacking on in there?"
Probably nothing (Score:2)
It depends on the job, but in general, I'd say nothing.
Voice requires insane amounts of processing power compared to a keyboard, is lower bandwidth, and is difficult to use, except for normal words.
Try reading some C (or your language of choice -- except maybe Ada) out loud and see what you'd have to do to get the voice parser to recognize stuff as characters not words.
As to my bandwidth argument, a trained typist can easily type 60 characters per second (60 wpm), or better, whereas voice is much slower.
Not
What Will Replace Computer Keyboards?
Question is: Do they *need* to be replaced? If so, why?
I used to be able to type really fast and accurately until my arthritis got worse. So as much as I actually love typing, something that isn't affected by arthritis would be nice.
I'm sure most people who can't type particularly fast would like something new too.
But what your writing about is transcription, not writing what you're thinking as you go. Typing is actually pretty bad for that as your speech doesn't form grammatically correct (just witness all the bad sentences spoken aloud by anyone not reading notes - and even those that are).
Yes, I can type faster than I can talk normally
Ohh. If noise is a problem, we could use this to get offices.
You can have my keyboard when... (Score:2)
...cold, dead, fingers, etc.
The GUI has "completely" replaced the command line in the last 20 years. And, yet, there are still a lot of us (very few proportionally speaking, but a lot in an absolute sense) who use the command line either as a large fraction, or even a primary way, of controlling their computers. Despite the fact that the GUI is easier to just pick up and use, the command line remains more powerful if you're willing to take them time to learn it, and makes it possible to do obscure things.
Nothing (Score:2)
Nothing will replace the computer keyboards that we know and use today.
What will happens is that computers themselves will be replaced by something else. Are smartphones and tablets "computers"? Yes and no. Are smartwatches "computers"? Yes and no.
The only things most people count as "computers" are desktops and laptops.
...other computer keyboards. (Score:2)
keyboards give tactile feedback. They give the ability to enter information quickly and accurately, and they do not require noise to be made (unless you have a Model M), and don't require a computer at the other end to guess what you mean. Whether the presumed successor is a gesture-based method (which the computer will get right...How often?) or the assumption is more comprehensive voice input, it requires a whole lot of computing power to turn these into reliable input and are generally inefficient.
Moreov
Real men use blue switches (Score:2)
A better keyboard (Score:2)
- mechanical Switches (blue ones, with click for me)
- heavy weight
- rubber feet
- included usb hub
- tenkeyless
This is extremely hard to get. The Keyboard 4C comes close, but the ruler at the bottom is total crap. So I am hoping for a Das Keyboard 4c+, which has just some rubber feet instead of the slippery ruler.
Probably the poor will be using keyboards/voice (Score:2)
The wealthy will have brain implants. The very wealthy will have "people" to do that sort of thing.
Just look at the stimuli babies react upon (Score:2)
So obviously, none of those are candidates for the upcoming brave new world in which humankind will be either pampered or enslaved by machine overlords.
The only logical successor to current input technology is whatever humans can use without requiring any training/education: Primitive vocal utterances of current emotional state (like cry
It has/will split up (Score:2)
There will be the consumers who don't need any kind of "advanced" input device. They'll happily just swipe and click wherever they are told to do so... That's essentially being click-cattle.
Those who actually work with computers already use the keyboard and will most likely use them in the foreseeable future. It's simply a local optimum and probably your only solution when you want to enter complex data and or commands. Just look at the mouse. Despite of it being around for decades now, neither one of the 2
My answer? (Score:2)
Screw you and the very leading question you rode in on. Agenda, anyone?
holding up your hand to pause a video (Score:2)
... and grabbing your crotch to initiate a search for porn!
Apple showed it in January 2009 (Score:2)
People think we're just "talking" to computers. (Score:1)
They think that all that stands between them and making a computer do what they want is a better interface. No, folks, that's not what we do. The hard works isn't entering stuff into a computer. Programming won't get easier if you can talk to a computer. The hardest part is figuring out what you want and formalizing that, resolving contradicting requirements and filling in the things that you didn't even think about. We'll have hard AI before computers will be able to do that. No, you won't be a Scotty once
Keyboards will be replaced by other keyboards (Score:1)
Chordite.com. I don't give a damn what they say, chording will rise again
:-)
It tickles me, sort of, when people say chording is too hard for people to learn and they'll prefer surgery instead. Or that folks will want to say out loud everything they might type. Or that the folks around them would tolerate them doing that.
Bring on the replacement reality (Score:1)
Social justice and electric cars (Score:2)
We know what will (Score:2)
The first step in any scientific thesis is the literature survey, as every PhD student knows. Not paying attention work already done will lead to reinventing the wheel and secondary papers confirming the path breaking original paper. Your paper will be counted as a mere citation and the paper will end up as the leaf node in the citation tree. So pay attention it first.