Samsung Electronics CEO Resigns Over 'Unprecedented Crisis'

Posted by BeauHD
According to BBC, Samsung Electronics chief executive Kwon Oh-hyun has resigned, saying the company is in an "unprecedented crisis." It's the latest management upheaval at the firm after the heir of the entire Samsung Group was imprisoned for corruption in August. From the report: Mr Kwon is one of three co-chief executives of Samsung Electronics. His resignation comes on the same day the firm forecast record quarterly profits, citing higher memory chip prices. Mr Kwon said he had been thinking about his departure "for quite some time" and could "no longer put it off." "As we are confronted with unprecedented crisis inside out, I believe that time has now come for the company [to] start anew, with a new spirit and young leadership to better respond to challenges arising from the rapidly changing IT industry," he said in a statement. He will remain on the board of Samsung Electronics until March 2018.

  • Does the Note 8 explode even better than its predecessor?
  • Things go south, and so he does. If I were an stakeholder, I would be worried about the future.
  • They recall their phones TWICE, Their leader is imprisoned, and they post record profits? How is this freakin possible?

