Apple To Ditch Touch ID Altogether For All of Next Year's iPhones (macrumors.com) 11
Earlier this week, a report said that Apple is planning to equip next year's iPad Pro with the hardware necessary for Face ID. Now, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it appears the company is taking that one step further with its 2018 iPhones. All of the iPhones Apple plans to produce next year will reportedly abandon the Touch ID fingerprint sensor in favor of facial recognition. Mac Rumors reports: According to Kuo, Apple will embrace Face ID as its authentication method for a competitive advantage over Android smartphones. Kuo has previously said that it could take years for Android smartphone manufacturers to produce technology that can match the TrueDepth camera and the Face ID feature coming in the iPhone X. Face ID, says Kuo, will continue to be a major selling point of the new iPhone models in 2018, with Apple planning to capitalize on its lead in 3D sensing design and production. Kuo's prediction suggests that all upcoming 2018 iPhones will feature a full-screen design with minimal bezels like the iPhone X, meaning no additional models with the iPhone 8/iPhone 8 Plus design would be produced. That would spell the end of the line for Touch ID in the iPhone, which has been available as a biometric authentication option since 2013.
Re: (Score:2)
To be fair, you'd probably have gloves on under similar circumstances.
Nobody Cares (Score:2)
Apple fans will buy anything, with or a headphone jack, with or without a fingerprint scanner, with or without whatever.
NSA (Score:2)
High Fives Everyone!
Maybe I'm out of touch? (Score:2)
now i have to keep the Whole Face? (Score:2)
Apple putting design over usability AGAIN (Score:1)
Discriminatory (Score:2)