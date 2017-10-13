Apple To Ditch Touch ID Altogether For All of Next Year's iPhones (macrumors.com) 127
Earlier this week, a report said that Apple is planning to equip next year's iPad Pro with the hardware necessary for Face ID. Now, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it appears the company is taking that one step further with its 2018 iPhones. All of the iPhones Apple plans to produce next year will reportedly abandon the Touch ID fingerprint sensor in favor of facial recognition. Mac Rumors reports: According to Kuo, Apple will embrace Face ID as its authentication method for a competitive advantage over Android smartphones. Kuo has previously said that it could take years for Android smartphone manufacturers to produce technology that can match the TrueDepth camera and the Face ID feature coming in the iPhone X. Face ID, says Kuo, will continue to be a major selling point of the new iPhone models in 2018, with Apple planning to capitalize on its lead in 3D sensing design and production. Kuo's prediction suggests that all upcoming 2018 iPhones will feature a full-screen design with minimal bezels like the iPhone X, meaning no additional models with the iPhone 8/iPhone 8 Plus design would be produced. That would spell the end of the line for Touch ID in the iPhone, which has been available as a biometric authentication option since 2013.
To be fair, you'd probably have gloves on under similar circumstances.
It's easier to take off gloves for a quick auth than it is a hat, scarf, sunglasses, etc.
With modern face recognition algorithms hats are not much of an issue unless you extend 'hat' to include ski masks and riot police helmets. Sunglasses can be an issue, but worst case you can train the face ID to recognise your face with and without glasses just like you can program multiple fingers into your thumbprint sensor or even the same finger multiple times. As for scarves, how hard is it to pull down your scarf for a sec to access your phone?
.. or even take off your shades and pull down your scarf?
If you happen to be in such an environment, but you can still take off your gloves, then you can just use your passcode to authenticate. Everyone is different, but for me it's much more likely that my hands are wet, making touch ID fail while face ID still works just fine.
Re:Umm I live in the frozen north. (Score:4, Insightful)
My gloves have conductive fingertips. I can use my phone without taking them off.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
It's a hell of a lot easier to pull off a glove for touch-id than to remove scarves/ski-goggles/motorcycle helmet/etc. for face recognition. And you probably have to pull off a glove anyway, to punch in your pin code.
It's a step backward in functionality/simplicity for certain use cases. Same as the missing headphone jack.
Apple is probably just reading the center of the bell curve for what drives people to purchase their products, and form seems to rate higher than function for most of their base. Apple h
Re: (Score:3)
I seriously don't see the problem here. With TouchID, you have the option of putting in the PIN code. Why would they remove that with a fancy face ID thing? It's still there. Regardless of if you're all bundled up for winter, just do what the other guy said - take the gloves off that you were going to take off anyway and tap in your PIN. Regardless of whatever phone you are using, Apple or otherwise, you were going to have to do that anyway.
So what's the problem again?
Touch, face, whatever. They are all insecure and able to be spoofed. Two factor is still the way to go, but most people do not have the patience for it.
"Apple will embrace Face ID as its authentication method for a competitive advantage over Android smartphones"
seems a bit premature to speak of a "competitive advantage" when the feature is not even widely embraced as yet.
"Apple will embrace Face ID as its authentication method for a competitive advantage over Android smartphones"
seems a bit premature to speak of a "competitive advantage" when the feature is not even widely embraced as yet.
It's not even released yet.
Nobody Cares (Score:1, Insightful)
Apple fans will buy anything, with or a headphone jack, with or without a fingerprint scanner, with or without whatever.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
The pixel has no headphone jack. Stupid google sheep.
We have other options though. If you want iOS you have to eat what Apple feeds you.
I hate Google. Thanks.
Apple did it first, and there is the problem... Apple can make the most asinine changes and their fans will eat it up. Other manufacturers see the massive sales and interpret that as "people like what Apple did", when the correct interpretation is "Apple customers are so addicted to their iThing that they will accept anything".
If it weren't for Apple your Android phone would be a piece of shit with perhaps even a physical keyboard.
I'd greatly prefer that to the pieces of shit with touchscreen "keyboards" we have today... on both sides of the fence, mind you.
So, I say, bring it on.
Google did it on the first Android: the G1 (aka HTC Dream). The plug was a non-standard mini USB style, and they did not provide an adapter for regular headphones. The headphone jack came back in the next version though.
I do know that the hardware was done by HTC but considering it was the very first commercial Android phone, Google had a lot of input on these 'details', and they're buying the hardware side of HTC, so it might as well be a 100% Google phone retroactively.
I do have an iPhone 7+, and I simply
Re: Nobody Cares (Score:3)
Not that any of this excuses Apple from re-introducing the problem.
NSA (Score:3)
High Fives Everyone!
You think? Apple has a pretty good track record of understanding how to properly secure sensitive information in hardware. For instance, fingerprint data for their phones is hashed and stored locally in a secure enclave, where APIs have no access to the raw data. Face ID works the same way. This means that there's also no way for malware or software-level backdoors to bypass or extract this information from the phone, because the only hardware-enforced API to the secure enclave is essentially "are you a
Re:NSA (Score:4, Informative)
The issue isn't the quality of implementation, it's that the phone can be unlocked by anyone who holds it up to your face. With either this or fingerprint unlocking the government no longer needs to be able to hack the phone's encryption.
As with fingerprint readers, simply use a passcode if this is a concern to you. You're not required to use this feature.
Maybe I'm out of touch? (Score:2)
You mean their picture unlock where you can unlock the phone using a photograph? Not quite the same, is it?
now i have to keep the Whole Face? (Score:4, Funny)
Apple putting design over usability AGAIN (Score:5, Insightful)
That's actually cool, I was wondering how it would handle night-time conditions. It also solves my concern about faking authentication easily with any 3D (stereoscopic) photo. I thought maybe you could print them out onto 2 different pieces of paper for the left and right eye, hold a double-sided mirror up between the two cameras, and fake authentication, but most camera-phones can't take infrared photos (yet) and we don't have any infrared printers!
Re: Apple putting design over usability AGAIN (Score:2)
What situations are you in that you need your phone unlocked and arenâ(TM)t looking at it? As long as the phone unlocks for your first interaction, isnâ(TM)t that fast enough? The scan is, supposedly, effectively instantaneous once the phone is woken up, and the system works in the dark.
I donâ(TM)t necessarily believe faceid is a better solution than TouchID, but Iâ(TM)m not convinced this specific complaint is valid either. Weâ(TM)ll all have to see it working in real life first, I
Re: (Score:3)
What situations are you in that you need your phone unlocked and aren't looking at it?
- Phone is sitting on my desk.
- Phone is on a mount in my car
- Phone is being used for Apple Pay
In all of those situations, my finger is a far quicker method to unlock the phone.
In the case of a car, it's even a safety issue, in my opinion.
Me: "Hey Siri, Open Waze"
SirI: "You'll need to unlock your phone first."
Now: Reach up and touch the home button with my finger, then use Waze voice control.
Then: Take the phone off the mount and point it at my face (while driving), both taking my hand off the wheel
Discriminatory (Score:4, Funny)
Gotta wonder (Score:2)
How much did the FBI pay for this feature?
How much did the FBI pay for this feature?
Yeah, I was wondering; can you distort your face enough so that if someone holds your iphone up in front of you, it won't just unlock for them?
Apple already demonstrated if you close your eyes or look away from it, it won't unlock. Moreover, there is an "emergency lock" where you hit the side button three times and it requires the passcode. These are all solved problems that Apple obviously already considered. Why even bother to comment if you don't have the slightest clue how FaceID works?
I still think it sounds like someone could just hold the phone up in front of you, unexpectedly, perhaps with a shield over the phone so you don't even know your phone is checking your id so you don't close your eyes etc, and unlock itself for your captors.
I still think it sounds like someone could just hold the phone up in front of you, unexpectedly, perhaps with a shield over the phone so you don't even know your phone is checking your id so you don't close your eyes etc, and unlock itself for your captors.
They could torture and/or imprison you until you provided the unlock code.
You can think up ways to defeat all of the available unlock systems. In a situation such as you're describing, I think your captors could get you to unlock your phone no matter what sort of credential is used to do it.
I don't know how Face ID's security compares with PIN or fingerprint, but it seems likely that it is no worse than them.
Competitive advantage? (Score:1)
What is "a competitive advantage over Android smartphones" supposed to mean? Android was the first operating system to have a face unlock feature with Android 4, 6 YEARS ago, long before Apple blatantly copied it. Apple is as bad as Trump with the propaganda—they just change the narrative to be whatever they like and their idiot fans eat it all up without question. Absolutely shameful.
Re: Competitive advantage? (Score:3, Informative)
Apple's uses a 3D scan of your face. The android one could be fooled with a photograph.
Apparently not just any 3D scan, but infrared, so it's a thermal image. Even with 2 photos (for the left and right cameras) and a double-sided mirror, you can't fake authentication because paper under infrared doesn't look like a person. Are there any infrared printers?
Re: Competitive advantage? (Score:5, Interesting)
Apple's uses a 3D scan of your face. The android one could be fooled with a photograph.
The HTC phone couldn't be fooled by a photograph. It used the camera sensor and a laser depth sensor (at least two years ago). And the LG phone couldn't be fooled by a photograph, it used a normal camera sensor plus an infrared one, that's how it could determine the depth (and that was at least three years ago).
And right now, Apple is paying $23 per iPhone to Sony for its two camera sensors: a normal low light one and an infrared one. And no, Sony didn't even give its best camera sensors to the iPhone. If you want the latest Sony camera, you'll have to purchase a Sony Xperia XZ phone which can shoot video at 960fps.
Please bookmark this post, three years from now, the latest iPhone will eventually be able to shoot at 960 fps thanks to Sony (assuming Apples pays them enough licensing fees), and some people will be raving about how the iPhone is pioneering all this crazy advanced technology that Android can't even come close to.
Also, don't believe every clickbait rumor you read. There is no way the iPhone will get rid of Touch ID. It may call it something else and it may improve on the technology by embedding into the glass itself. But there is no way it will get rid of it completely. Seriously, can you even imagine people unlocking their phone in a dark movie theater, or in a dark restroom? Or in a crowded subway? Or while driving? Even without Steve Jobs, Apple designers and Apple usability testers are not completely stupid.
Theater (Score:1)
When I go to the movie theater, as soon as the movie ends (and sometimes while the movie is playing Grrrrr) people are pulling out their cell phones. I can't wait till the darkened theater starts lighting up with the people's phones lighting up their face so they can log in.
You ought to see a scientist so they can study your infravision.
I can't wait till the darkened theater starts lighting up with the people's phones lighting up their face so they can log in.
Ummm.. isn't that happening anyway? No matter how you're unlocking your phone, it's lighting up in the dark. How else are you going to read the screen?
The birthday paradox will blow this (Score:2)
That's true with partial fingerprints as well.
So now seems like a good time to remember Bruce Schneier's interview titled Complexity the Worst Enemy of Security [schneier.com].
Indeed, thank you for reminding us of this.
I'm a little torn on the security issue -- most of my professional work has been around security for years now, and I've seen enough impressive-looking security systems fail completely because of this.
I remember years ago, when relatively affordable fingerprint scanners were first hitting the market, I worked on a product that was, essentially, an API layer so that software could use scanners but not be tied to specific hardware. I was playing with the two dozen mo
No thanks Apple (Score:4, Insightful)
I don't even understand how Tim thinks that Face ID is unique to the iPhone when Microsoft already offers it for their Surface Pros and, surely, Google can buy the tech if need be.
This is nothing more than Tech CEO masturbation to keep the churn rate going. Cook is out of ideas and out of his depth. Apple is stagnating and no longer innovating while ignoring core infrastructure and support. For example I had to help out a friend do an upgrade from their iPhone 5 to iPhone 7 after iOS 11 came out. Guess what, iTunes backup will NOT let you update because the iOS' are different - but if you go through the iCloud update you can. Why? Because that's why. Why are the backup scenarios different between the iCloud and iTunes?
But hey, Tim's brought us animoji, so uh, there's that.
Apple has never claimed that, Not once. What they are claiming is that their implementation is superior, and it is.
Features introduced out of spite (Score:2)
Black Electrical Tape (Score:4, Insightful)
Just place black electrical tape over the front camera.
For those of us who are not into selfies or video chatting. The rear camera is still available for taking pictures/videos.
I still do not understand why manufactures do not place physical shutters over camera, considering all of the 3 letter agencies and criminals that target our devices.
What about the microphone? There's nothing in physics that can stop a mic from eavesdropping on you.
What about the microphone? There's nothing in physics that can stop a mic from eavesdropping on you.
Good point.
At least with the older iPhones, one could insert a severed headphone plug into the jack.
But the new iPhones don't even have any headphone jacks anymore, which is a dream for those pushing for the surveillance police state.
What makes you think that manufacturers are interested in helping you protect your privacy?
Of course, the pendulum swings both ways; there are iOS features that Android will literally never have. Mostly because Android users don't want them.
As for using depth sensors for face unlocking, well, HTC and LG have both done so previously. The features
nothing unique (Score:1)
That seems like wishful thinking. Android has had both face-based biometrics and depth cameras for a few years, they just haven't been very popular. In addition, Google probably has the best ma
DO not want (Score:2)
You're in luck then, because it doesn't do that.
Voice ID (Score:1)
Now??? (Score:2)
I just got the iPhone 8 (my daughter is old enough to need a phone so she got my old phone).
The touch ID on the 8 is finally good enough that it doesn't slow down usability.
My hope is Apple perfects finger scanning off of the single piece of glass on the front of the phone and uses that as an option in future iPhones. Or, of course, continue the same style as the iPhone 8.
What if your hands are wet?
We'll see (Score:2)
Apple will embrace Face ID as its authentication method for a competitive advantage over Android smartphones.
We'll see how much of a competitive advantage that is. Certainly, it is an advantage -- but I suspect it's a pretty small one.
Pushing the Envelope (Score:1)
Re: Discriminates against gender reassignees (Score:1)
Not hotdog