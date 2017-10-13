Researcher Turns HDD Into Rudimentary Microphone (bleepingcomputer.com) 15
An anonymous reader writes from Bleeping Computer: Speaking at a security conference, researcher Alfredo Ortega has revealed that you can use your hard disk drive (HDD) as a rudimentary microphone to pick up nearby sounds. This is possible because of how hard drives are designed to work. Sounds or nearby vibrations are nothing more than mechanical waves that cause HDD platters to vibrate. By design, a hard drive cannot read or write information to an HDD platter that moves under vibrations, so the hard drive must wait for the oscillation to stop before carrying out any actions. Because modern operating systems come with utilities that measure HDD operations up to nanosecond accuracy, Ortega realized that he could use these tools to measure delays in HDD operations. The longer the delay, the louder the sound or the intense the vibration that causes it. These read-write delays allowed the researcher to reconstruct sound or vibration waves picked up by the HDD platters. A video demo is here.
"It's not accurate yet to pick up conversations," Ortega told Bleeping Computer in a private conversation. "However, there is research that can recover voice data from very low-quality signals using pattern recognition. I didn't have time to replicate the pattern-recognition portion of that research into mine. However, it's certainly applicable." Furthermore, the researcher also used sound to attack hard drives. Ortega played a 130Hz tone to make an HDD stop responding to commands. "The Linux kernel disconnected it entirely after 120 seconds," he said. There's a video of this demo on YouTube.
130hz tone sample :) (Score:2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Nyquist theorem? I know neither YouTube not my speakers have what it takes.
Don't shout at your JBOD! (Score:2)
Remember: NEVER SHOUT AT YOUR JBOD!.
It's not yelling, if it's yelling?
This is pretty old and well-known (Score:3)
The original finding from 2008 is here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
No idea why anybody thinks this is worth a talk now.
Yes. A startling departure from the cutting edge news source we've come to expect here at the Slashdot.
Idiot (Score:3, Interesting)
No, you haven't turned your HDD into a microphone. It will never be accurate enough to pick up conversation, no matter what 'further research' you attempt. You've proved that making a loud noise at a HDD causes it to temporarily park That a sustained loud noise causes random latency spikes. You're a complete fucking idiot if you think this is ANYWHERE close to being able to reconstruct a kHz signal.
I'm the original author.
First, you are kind of rude for calling me idiot, specially if you didn't even read the friendly article.
Second, have you even looked at the video? no, the disk don't "temporarily park". The delay is proportional to the vibration amplitude, mean you can sense sound volume at a low rate. Sample rate is about 50 hz, it can't reconstruct a kHz signal but voice is in the ~300 Hz, and you don't need to reconstruct the complete signal to recognize it. You don't need to recognize a conversa
Before you go on a "spy on anyone" rant... (Score:4, Insightful)
God damn, nobody read the article anymore?
No, you don't need low-level manipulations to the hard disk, you only need to read a file, a low-privileged operation. Also, you can do it in servers that don't usually have a microphone.
My laptop doesn't have a microphone or camera specifically so that they aren't physically there for anyone to compromise. The OS and most of my apps live on NVMe. There is a 2TB disk in there, though. So if someone can implant malware that could monitor disk latency caused by vibrations and then reconstruct, to some degree, ambient audio, up to and including conversation then... i guess it means that I have an excuse to upgrade that disk to an SSD and justify it as a surveillance countermeasure. (even thoug