Google Is Really Good At Design 152
Joshua Topolsky, writing for The Outline: The stuff Google showed off on October 4 was brazenly designed and strangely, invitingly touchable. These gadgets were soft, colorful... delightful? They looked human, but like something future humans had made; people who'd gotten righteously drunk with aliens. You could imagine them in your living room, your den, your bedroom. Your teleportation chamber. A fuzzy little donut you can have a conversation with. A VR headset in stunning pink. A phone with playful pops of color and an interface that seems to presage what you want, when you want it. It's weird. It's subtle. It's... good. It's Google? It's Google.
It was only a few years ago that Google was actually something of a laughing stock when it came to design. As an aggressively engineer-led company, the Mountain View behemoth's early efforts, particularly with its mobile software and devices, focused not on beauty, elegance, or simplicity, but rather concentrated on flexibility, iteration, and scale. These are useful priorities for a utilitarian search engine, but didn't translate well to many of the company's other products. Design -- the mysterious intersection of art and communication -- was a second-class citizen at Google, subordinate to The Data. That much was clear from the top down.
Enter Matias Duarte, the design impresario who was responsible for the Sidekick's UI (a wacky, yet strangely prescient mobile-everything concept) and later, the revolutionary (though ill-fated) webOS -- the striking mobile operating system and design language that would be Palm's final, valiant attempt at reclaiming the mobile market. Duarte was hired by Google in 2013 (initially as Android's User Experience Director, though he is now VP of design at the company), and spearheaded a complete reset of the company's visual and functional instincts. But even Duarte was aware of the design challenges his new role presented. "I never thought I'd work for Google," he told Surface Magazine in August. "I had zero ambition to work for Google. Everybody knew Google was a terrible place for design." Duarte went to work on a system that would ultimately be dubbed Material Design -- a set of principles that not only began to dictate how Android should look and work as a mobile operating system, but also triggered the march toward a unified system of design that slowly but surely pulled Google's disparate network of services into something that much more closely resembled a singular vision. A school of thought. A family.
Re: (Score:1)
You mean that floating action dick in the lower right hand corner of your screen, right?
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Joshua Topolsky's really good at being a shill (Score:4, Funny)
Google's designers are almost as good at design as Equifax is at security.
Re: (Score:2)
they're so good that there's an extra option in android to mark wtf is actually a button area.
at least now I know why presented to the user android features have been going downhill while some technical aspects have gone a lot better. also the look is stupid now and things take more presses/swipes to do and user is bombarded with popups - and user protection features had not been tested in common use cases by actual common people.
google added this feature where if theres an UI overlay you cannot approve of
Re:Joshua Topolsky's really good at being a shill (Score:5, Interesting)
the bad fucking thing about this is that i have to listen some exec dolt talk about how they got some new whizwhiz wweewee guru now at gooooooooogle and how they're good at design now at gooooogle
Don't worry too much about it. Everyone can tell their products are terrible. Google is not good at design.
Compare Google maps and Bing maps. The UX on Bing maps is vastly superior. Same for Bing images. As a search engine Bing is awful but the frontend (at least for images) is much better. Even Yahoo Search gives a better experience for images than Google.
Or look at browsers. Is changing settings a delightful experience in Chrome, compared to Firefox or Safari? Absolutely not. It feels weird, you can never tell if you've looked at all the options, and when you change something it's not immediately clear if it's saved or not. These are all things that a junior designer could tell are wrong.
If you really want a scare, open the developer tools that every developer knows as F12 but that somehow Google is trying to migrate to CTRL-Shift-I. Try to find the cookies or SSL certificates. Depending on the version of Chrome, they're not gonna be in the same place. Why? What problem are they trying to solve? All that was needed in terms of features and capabilities was already present in Firebug years ago. Google is just horsing around.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Compare Google maps and Bing maps. The UX on Bing maps is vastly superior. Same for Bing images.
You may be the same person I replied to last time I asked this question but
... Are you high?
Google is trying to migrate to CTRL-Shift-I
By trying to migrate to you mean has been using since it's inception right? It also makes sense. There are multiple developer shortcuts that land you in different places, all Ctrl+shift+something. Why should one suddenly be F12 (which still works might I add). Frankly I'm happy I can bring up the developer console on my laptop without reaching for the function shift key.
Try to find the cookies or SSL certificates. Depending on the version of Chrome, they're not gonna be in the same place. Why? What problem are they trying to solve?
The problem that the previous place was retard
Re: (Score:2)
And you are one of those people who see everything as black or white (I think the technical term for that is "being immature")
Re: (Score:1)
No, that would be severe colour blindness.
Re: (Score:1)
Same for Apple ever since Jony Ive took over all design duties. The man has no expertise in ergonomics and his ego is too big for him to be wrong.
Modern design is apparently for (Score:2)
Those who cannot read or wish to further glorify the stupid.
Slashvertisement (Score:2)
And they all looked pretty ugly to me, bar possibly the VR/AR headset.
Re: (Score:3)
Not to mention that one of the products he is wanking over has a button that doesn’t even work properly so it had to be disabled with software. Maybe the nerds should have focused more on the engineering rather than then aesthetic design?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
It's just the "minimalism is always good design" crowd. I've never understood them. Form should follow function and good design is defined by interactions not appearance.
The new Pixelbook is sadly bad. (Score:2)
The new Pixelbook is sadly bad.
Step 1: Convert the keyboard into an easel by hyper-opening the device
Step 2: Place the "easel" part keys-down on the table
Step 3: ?
Step 4: Spill your tea on the table and have capillary action wick it up into the Pixelbook keyboard
Step 5: !@#$*!@!
...That's me, propheting...
Re: (Score:2)
I have experiences capillary action wick milk up in to the vent holes on the bottom of my laptop while it was sitting on the table. At least keyboards are designed to be moisture resistant these days.
Can't find the button (Score:5, Insightful)
Is Material Design the thing where I can't tell which part of the screen is a button and which part isn't? I loved webOS, but the whole "everything is a uniform color with no way to tell what is what or how to interact with it" is one of the dumber design ideas for computers.
Re:Can't find the button (Score:5, Insightful)
I couldn't agree more. This so called material Design is what is responsible for the horrible interface GMail has?
In almost all Google products, they have adopted light colors for the font. These things aren't easily seen!!
YouTube is even worse! The whole thing is from the 90s.
Why, you may ask: For the desktop version, the whole page scrolls away if one is to read comments. Why not let the video remain visible as I peruse comments?
If you are interested in video on the right, clicking to play subsequent video gets rid of that selection. I just don't get it!!
Photos: No logical sorting exists. Google relies on AI for this! It's insane!
Calendar: Huge bars as if one sent Google to Maximize screen real estate. Copying an event from one time frame to another is still not possible!
One conclusion: It's sad that a [rich company like ]Google is horrible at design.
Re: (Score:1)
Google like your typical psychopath, is only really good at designing one thing, their public image and as for the typical psychopath, right up until the private, manipulate, deceitful, controlling, invasive, exploitative reality is exposed. They have real skill and creating that warm, fuzzy, safe and helpful image but make no mistake it is only a carefully crafted public image, hiding the most disgusting behaviour. Manipulation of elections, mass political censorship, rabid racism.
Specifically white male
Re: (Score:2)
"For the SJWs never forget the KKK and also SJWs and a prime example of what you will become, not only to gain power but just like them, when you are finally rejected into oblivion and that means you ANTIFA left my ass, you are self serving far right idiots pretending to be from the left."
time for your meds, grandpa.
History repeats itself, especially if it's bad (Score:2)
Remember what Microsoft attempted 15+ years ago with
.Net: a single codebase and programming paradigm for multiple devices and media?
That's how countless ASP.net web developers have no idea about what happens client-side versus server-side, since they are used to simply double-click on the control and write C# or VB.Net code in the event method; the widgets themselves take care of those details like ajax or win32 api. We've seen this horrible approach leak in the NodeJS world, with things like MeteorJS wher
Re: Can't find the button (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Gmail uses black text on a white background by default. Hard to get more contrast than that. In general material design is high contrast, the basic tenet being to use black+white and a high contrast accent colour.
Photos sorts by date by default, that's pretty logical. The AI is used for automatic photoshopping and to make natural language search work ("show me photos of my cat").
The Calendar UI on desktop is quite annoying, mostly because clicking anything tries to create new events or change something.
Re: (Score:2)
Gmail uses black text on a white background by default.
It does?
I'm looking at it right now, and it's using gray on white for the left-side column, and gray on lighter gray for the email list. I haven't changed any color settings.
Note: I'm not complaining -- I prefer this to black-on-white -- but still, it's not black-on-white anywhere on the page that I can see.
Re: (Score:2)
I've got to agree - but if you want truly horrific design from a rich company, look no further than ebay.
Re: (Score:2)
eBay isn't pretty -- but is is entirely usable and easily understandable. That's more than you can say about "material design" anything.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why not let the video remain visible as I peruse comments?
Below, user CSS to accomplish a fixed video player when not in theater mode. It is for the newest YT design and is still a little rough around the edges. I use it for my main desktop which has a UHD screen. Use a User CSS extension/addon/plugin of choice.
ytd-watch[theater] #top #player.ytd-watch {
position: relative;
}
ytd-watch[theater] #top #info-contents.style-scope.ytd-watch {
margin-top: 0;
}
ytd-watch[theater] #top #playlist.style-scope.ytd-watch {
top: 0;
}
ytd-wat
Re:Can't find the button (Score:5, Informative)
Is Material Design the thing where I can't tell which part of the screen is a button and which part isn't?
Exactly.
And your befuddlement is not unique [slashdot.org].
Re:Can't find the button (Score:4, Informative)
Guidelines for Material buttons here: https://material.io/guidelines... [material.io]
As you can see, when there is any confusion about things being buttons you use a box to make it clear. If apps fail to do that and you are confused, they are doing Material design wrong.
Unfortunately, there are some poor imitations out there.
Re: (Score:2)
Google doesn't do that, though.
Well, maybe they do for actual button controls, I don't know, but their pages are littered with things that you can interact with that provide no visual cue that you can interact with them.
This is annoying but tolerable if you're using a mouse, but it's actively bad if you're using a touch screen.
Re: (Score:3)
Well, remember: in today's world, "design" is "what looks pretty and promotes the brand"--and today that's pastels and abstract shapes and cute little black and white animations which show off the horsepower of the GPU in the device.
And it has absolutely fuck-all to do with computer-human interfaces or usability--as if we just dumped every SigCHI paper from the ACM from the 1970's to the 1990's on a great big bonfire.
Bullshit (Score:5, Informative)
Apparently you haven't used the docs.google.com interface; it's a real piece of shit, somehow they managed to do worse than Apple & Canonical.
Re: (Score:2)
I find it to be *okay* - not great, but okay. What is better? (This is a serious, non-trolling question).
Good design, WTF? (Score:1)
Has anyone involved in this puff piece article looked at Gmail in the past several years?
Same bullshit as other modern companies UIs... (Score:5, Insightful)
They call "Material", but it's the same unicolor as other companies. I.e, icons with no meaning (triangle for back, square for home... or circle for home?), no color, no underline to indicate clickable text (nor buttons), no border or shadow to help you to identify a window, no text to help and lack of shortcuts for the advanced users, extensive use of light text color in white background, no way to customize a thing. Appears that the cool in modern design is just ignore every HCI rule that was build in the last 40 years.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
FTFY
Re: (Score:2)
But material design makes it pretty easy to make an app look decent.
Then why is there so few examples of material design-based stuff both looking decent and being usable?
Re:Same bullshit as other modern companies UIs... (Score:5, Insightful)
I've been chanting what this guy has been saying for YEARS.
Every point of his post is correct, FLAT colour, NO borders, NO defining lines, NO text labels, not even colour coded icons anymore, all one colour, it's a god damn sloppy disgusting joke that's HUGELY DIS-intuitive to me, I STILL double check what I'm clicking because I don't know what it is, BECAUSE IT'S NOT LABELLED!
Colour coded, labelled, borders make a massive difference.
Modern design is awful. but hey, some moron gets to call it 'clean'
Re: (Score:2)
I've been chanting what this guy has been saying for YEARS.
Every point of his post is correct, FLAT colour, NO borders, NO defining lines, NO text labels, not even colour coded icons anymore, all one colour, it's a god damn sloppy disgusting joke that's HUGELY DIS-intuitive to me, I STILL double check what I'm clicking because I don't know what it is, BECAUSE IT'S NOT LABELLED!
Colour coded, labelled, borders make a massive difference. Modern design is awful. but hey, some moron gets to call it 'clean'
You just don't get it man
... shave your head, put on the funny little glasses, grow the mandatory facial hair, and it will all start to become clear :)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
They use a left triangle for back, the same as your web browser and your VCR and your tape deck.
One of the core parts of Material design is an accent colour and/or border to highlight things you can interact with. This is similar to web browsers that colour links, although browsers are worse because you can have clickable images and the like with no indication.
High contrast is another staple of Material design.
Maybe you are mixing it up with other flat designs, like Apple's (which does use a lot of low cont
Re:Same bullshit as other modern companies UIs... (Score:4, Insightful)
No such button. A *right* pointing triangle means play. [google.com] *Two* left triangles means rewind. Is that the same as "back"? Not really.
Stop making things up.
Re: (Score:1)
> No such button
You don't say? [picdn.net]
Re: (Score:2)
Appears that the cool in modern design is just ignore every HCI rule that was build in the last 40 years.
Every generation has to figure things out for themselves, which is why everything that was old is eventually new again. I've already seen articles describing how the older Millennials are starting to tire of city renting life and desire to move to the suburbs .
citation:
http://www.bentley.edu/prepare... [bentley.edu]
What happened to summaries? (Score:1)
The point of the
/. front page is that it presents summaries of other stories. This is a three paragraph opinion piece on the front page that Iâ(TM)ve now skipped over. I come to /. because it gives a quick glimpse into interesting tech news, not to read some guyâ(TM)s full opinion about googleâ(TM)s design capabilities.
I really hope this was accidental and editors just werenâ(TM)t paying atttention.
Re: (Score:1)
There are 4 articles of shovelled Google crap on the front page in just the most recent 8 articles here.
The site was more enjoyable to read 10 years ago when the stories were about independent advancements
...
Not wall-to-wall Google, Apple, Amazon, electric cars, driverless cars articles mixed with the occasional Slashdot-inappropriate political article.
Re: (Score:2)
You know what I miss the most from 10 years ago? The discussion about the year of the Linux desktop.
Think I'm kidding?
With phenomenal new distros, swelling international support, and a little extra momentum from Dell, we think Linux is poised to exploit the current atmosphere of doubt surrounding Vista and pick up serious traction in '08. 'For end users here in North America, Linux poses a low barrier to entry. While many still balk at an upgrade to Vista (typically centered around cost and restrictive licensing terms), those who are curious about the open-source alternative will find few of these obstacles. And an increasingly rich array of ready-to-run software (not to mention surprisingly effective utilities that let you run many Windows apps) makes it easy switch.
https://linux.slashdot.org/sto... [slashdot.org]
which reminds me of a quote from Bill Gates: "We always overestimate the change that will occur in the next two years and underestimate the change that will occur in the next ten."
Re: (Score:1)
This is a three paragraph opinion piece on the front page that IÃ(TM)ve now skipped over. I come to
/. because it gives a quick glimpse into interesting tech news, not to read some guyÃ(TM)s full opinion about googleÃ(TM)s design capabilities.
Another questionable slashdot UX choice is that when you paste smart quotes, emdashes, endashes etc into a slashdot comment field it displays them as gibberish like Ã(TM) rather than displaying them correctly or automagically converting them to their ASCII safe equivalents : ", - or '.
Now you may say "That's because Slashdot uses UTF-8 rather than some Microsoft proprietary encoding!". Except it doesn't - not much outside ASCII actually works.
You can work around it by pasting your comment here
https://d [hersam.com]
Well, Google, Is the Earth flat? (Score:1)
That's good, because I am not so sure about search.
Google "Is the Earth flat?" and you still mostly get flat Earth cranks on the first page - it's telling that the answers in Genesis article is actually one of the more sane articles returned.
Is this a joke? (Score:5, Insightful)
Is this a joke?
I know this may just sound like old-man-curmudgeon speak, but many of their products were much better in the earlier days. Maps is the most dramatic example. The new maps, once MBA-types took over it, runs considerably slower and has a worse UI than the original maps.
The earlier android versions were also much better looking, much better looking than the recent flat-ui idiocy.
Re:Is this a joke? (Score:4, Insightful)
Seriously. Their admin UIs in particular are as bad as anything. Incoherent, rambling things that hide entire new regions beneath unassuming controls. And each region with its own original layout and interaction model.
My favorite fails are the easy-to-miss dropdown in Gmail beneath the Gmail icon, which houses two whole options (that have nothing in common with each other), one of which—contacts—should be integrated with mail in a much more sophisticated, zero-nav way. And the Gmail refresh button that gives absolutely no feedback when pushed: not that you pushed it, not that it's doing what you asked, not when it's done. So... F5 it is. These ridiculous things have persisted for several years each.
Re: Is this a joke? (Score:3)
Google hasn't created a compelling/popular new product in-house since the original Google Maps. That was... 2004?
They still have a good search engine. Even that is probably on the decline, as they start to manipulate results for political and/or anti-competitive purposes.
What I really want to know it's how much of Google's "advertising revenue" really comes from selling ads. And how much comes from selling political surveillance services to fedgov and other repressive regimes?
Re: (Score:1)
Google didn't create "Google Maps" either. it was developed by "Where 2 Technologies"(started by some Australians) which Google bought.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Google_Maps
They also bought YouTube. Some people don't even know YouTube is Google's property. It is a separate brand like Microsoft does with XBox.
And they bought Android too, which was going to be a palm-like device with keyboard:
https://m.androidcentral.com/look-back-google-sooner-first-android-phone
That was until the iPhone was debuted and
Re: (Score:2)
With countries there's something called the Resource Curse
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re:Is this a joke? (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
The only major issue I have with maps is that it's too easy to rotate when trying to zoom. Otherwise I find the UI clean and quick to navigate, with clear instructions when I'm driving or glancing at the screen.
Re: (Score:2)
And let's not forget the retarded "pinch to rotate" gesture. I don't think I've EVER met anyone, in the ENTIRE HISTORY of Google Maps for Android, who's INTENTIONALLY rotated a fucking map after the first time or two they've used it. It's one of those features that was cool to show off for 5 minutes, but actively harms the app's ultimate usability. I'm one of those people who've wished for YEARS that Google would add a preferences option to Google Maps for "disable rotate gestures"
Good eh? One look at Google News (Score:1)
and their new Youtube beta, you would think otherwise. The UX experts.. sigh..
Ell no (Score:4, Funny)
The stuff Google showed off on October 4 was brazenly designed and strangely, invitingly touchable. These gadgets were soft, colorful... delightful? They looked human, but like something future humans had made; people who'd gotten righteously drunk with aliens.
Cautionary tale: if you get righteously drunk with aliens, you richly deserve the soft, colorful, delightful anal probe you will not remember completely, save for the faint reckoning that your drinking is perhaps getting out of hand.
Re: (Score:2)
A new Slashdot low (Score:2)
I'm speechless...
Re: (Score:3)
These tech writers are not technical people. They write about this sort of subjective stuff because they have no clue about what actually happens underneath, nor do they care. Their goal is to look hipster, put on black horn rimmed glasses when they don't need them.
What we have now is an industry that just shills for google.
How do we mod summaries? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Enough of modding comments, I want to be able to mod this fucking awful summary and article out of existence...
The very top of the page by the Slashdot logo. Firehose -> All
https://slashdot.org/recent [slashdot.org]
.
It's pretty sad seeing technical articles with 50 or less comments assuming they even get modded up and out of the firehose to the main page, yet many political articles per day with multiple hundreds of comments so damn consistently on a tech website, I wish more technical people would help mod the articles.
It's because they hired (Score:1)
this guy [slapthebaldy.com]
Re: (Score:2)
But fail at simple things like buttons... (Score:2)
Yep, so great at design that they can’t design a non-malfunctioning button. [slashdot.org]
Are you high? (Score:5, Insightful)
No. Google is HORRID at design.
We have 4 different chat apps (voice, hangouts, allo, duo), 2 different map apps (waze and google maps), two different forms of email (gmail and inbox) and so on and so on. And it doesn't always integrate cleanly. I want to use hangouts as my dialer all the time, but by default it opens up my system dialer on android. I can use sms via hangouts, or google voice, or its own messaging app.
It's a fucking mix mash of well designed widgets.
Re: (Score:2)
Waze is not a Google product.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
On the one hand, Google monoculture and lack of choice sucks.
On the other hand, Google has too many choices.
Holo was still better. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
It was one thing to unify, but turning everything to paper was a step backwards.
Material Design works well on mobile, and it was clearly created as mobile first. Does not do so well on desktop and larger screens.
Re: (Score:2)
Material Design works well on mobile
I don't really think so. It's too ambiguous and unclear, and lacks discovery. You can't tell how to do what you want to do by looking at it.
The market says otherwise (Score:1)
Samsung is the worlds biggest seller of phones, Google isn't even in the top ten. Even if you consider just the market segment their Pixel phones are released into, they don't sell well compared to the competition. Honestly they're ugly half plastic things, and the "clean" "pure" interface lacks functionality. User buy other peoples stuff not Googles.
Their tablets? They sold practically none. They need multi-window support, Google simply copied Windows without even thinking if its the best solution for touc
Re: (Score:2)
Take Google maps, the Android one on a device without touch.... how do you zoom out? There isn't a way. You can zoom in, but you cannot zoom out, it's only supported by pinch touch interface and without touch it cannot be done.
Can't you just double-tap, hold the second tap and move your finger up and down? Up zooms out, down zooms in. Am I missing something or does that not work on all devices?
Those All Look Terrible (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why is a fluff piece about appearances on a site "for nerds?"
Not sure what a nerd is anymore. Tech is now mainstream. It's not enough to understand the tech anymore, you have to understand how it's used.
Re: (Score:1)
Not sure what a nerd is anymore. Tech is now mainstream. It's not enough to understand the tech anymore, you have to understand how it's used.
A nerd is the same thing it always was: being at the cutting edge of technological innovation, development, and research. Nothing in the form of a consumer product fits that definition. Users are users, nerds are the people who have indirectly dictated the evolution of society from the dawn of Humanity. I'll say it again in case it didn't sink in though since your third statement shows a potentially serious caveat to your understanding: CONSUMER PRODUCTS ARE NOT IN ANY WAY SHAPE OR FORM NERD-RELATED.
Re: (Score:2)
Joshua Topolsky? I wonder if that's his real name, or whether he's trying to be Joel Spolsky.
Google vs Apple.... Apple vs Google. Bias bias! (Score:1)
Horse shit. (Score:2)
Everything google touches gets harder to use the more they touch it, and they ignore completely absolutely all feedback from users. Otherwise explain G+ whitespace.
author lives in another reality (Score:2)
speaking of design.. (Score:2)
I'm not sure I trust any commentary on design from a website that's so utterly fucking shit in its presentation of its content.
That's a horrific web page!
Anyway, the original Google.com was beautifully designed - "All the while, they've stubbornly kept the Google homepage concise and pristine." --https://www.wired.com/2003/01/google-10/
Re: (Score:2)
And there's so many similar websites out there. I blame CMS templates and idiot designers. Content needs to be separated in sections, not thrown at the browser as one long single page. And what's with those damn animated wavy separator lines? DO NOT MAKING ANYTHING MOVE ON THE PAGE BY ITSELF. That's anti-user design, some of us can't read when things move around on their own.
Joshua Topolsky Is Really Good At Being A Shill (Score:2)
n/c
Fluff piece (Score:1)
I really like this article is designed. It generates a lot of feedback and it's really interesting as I know Google is very important company and I should read up on what they are doing to keep ahead of the curve.
Is this a joke (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Joke posting on a joke website.
Ok, this is pretty funny (Score:3)
I followed the link and skimmed quickly, just to look at pictures. After the initial image of the upcoming products, there is a sweet ass picture of a phone that looks like it wipes the floor with all competitors. Unlike a lot of crap out there, it appears they left enough space in the case to fit in a real battery, and it has physical buttons too! Win/win. Finally, there's going to be be good phone hardware on the market! I was getting excited.
Then the caption explains that it's the G1, the first Android phone. The best-looking product on the page is the one the author hates the most, and apparently Google too since you can't buy anything like that anymore.
Fuuuuuuuuck....
(To be clear, I was just judging the book by its cover. I'm not saying the G1 has a great processor or enough storage or anything like that. I'm just saying that it looks like an outstanding case compared to anything you can get from Google, Apple, Samsung, etc.)
uhh.. (Score:2)
excuse me? good at design? Have you actually SEEN what they presented? none of that actually looked any good, just like their chromecast which looks awful.
Sorry but if there's one thing google's bad at, it's design.
What?? (Score:2)
I emphatically disagree. The products Google introduced are uniformly ugly (particularly the Pixels). That follows with the hideousness that is "material design".
From where I sit, Google is terrible at design.
Re: (Score:2)
Spot on. And they must be new here, otherwise they could have ended the summary with "Discuss." and at least it would have been worth a chuckle.
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah, but they're great at PR.
Why do a company wide drive to have better design when you can give some tech journalist a goody bag in return for him writing an article gushing about how you 'finally get design'?
Re: (Score:2)
It really is a shame that someone hasn't broke all 10 of your fingers.
Why just the fingers?