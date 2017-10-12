Driverless Cars Are Giving Engineers a Fuel Economy Headache (bloomberg.com) 29
schwit1 shares a report from Bloomberg: Judging from General Motors' test cars and Elon Musk's predictions, the world is headed toward a future that's both driverless and all-electric. In reality, autonomy and battery power could end up being at odds. That's because self-driving technology is a huge power drain. Some of today's prototypes for fully autonomous systems consume two to four kilowatts of electricity -- the equivalent of having 50 to 100 laptops continuously running in the trunk, according to BorgWarner Inc. The supplier of vehicle propulsion systems expects the first autonomous cars -- likely robotaxis that are constantly on the road -- will be too energy-hungry to run on battery power alone. A fully autonomous subcompact car like a Honda Fit, for example, will get 54.6 miles to the gallon in 2025 in the best-case scenario, more than 5 miles below the U.S. emissions target, according to BorgWarner. A small pickup or SUV would be at 45.8 mpg, versus a target of 50. Engineers don't have much time to resolve this, as companies are planning to deploy their first fully self-driving cars in the next couple of years. One way for automakers to meet the power-hungry needs of self-driving systems will be to use gasoline-electric hybrid models rather than purely electric cars, said Mary Gustanski, chief technology officer of supplier Delphi Automotive Plc's powertrain business.
Didn't consider miniaturization? Moore's Law? (Score:2)
Really? These engineers didn't consider that processing power is constantly shrinking and becoming more efficient?
I feel like I'm reading an article from 30 years ago about how computers will never fit inside your home because the take up large rooms!
Really? These engineers didn't consider that processing power is constantly shrinking and becoming more efficient?
Also, the claim that SDCs will have computers consuming 2-4 kw seems implausible. Tesla Autopilot consumes WAY less than that, and is doing basically the same thing in terms of processing sensory data. Waymo will have access to TPUs that can process vision data eight times more efficiently than GPUs, which themselves consume no where near 2kw. There may be some heavily instrumented prototypes that have 2-4kw of computing power, but that doesn't mean the production version will do that.
Tesla Autopilot is not much more than lane keeping and auto cruise control.
It can't handle cross traffic without crashing into a truck. It's designed to only be used on motorways. It can't drive through a city. It can't read signs at an intersection to determine who gives way.
Autopilot != self driving. It does exactly what an autopilot does, keeps you on course at the correct speed, and hands back control to the pilot when it detects a scenario that requires a decision.
The nascent technology of diver-less, electric autos is such that gains in efficiency are inevitable.
It also seems likely the technology will garner substantial government subsidies on the order of alternative energy generation, so the leaps in advancement will be measured in bounds.
Easy Solution (Score:2)
and then network costs / power will go up (Score:2)
and then network costs / power will go up
Very inefficient programming then (Score:2)
I run a small cluster on less than 2kW of power which would include 3 nodes with each 16 cores, 256GB RAM, 1TB in SSDs and a Tesla GPU.
Just to give you an idea, 2kW of power on your standard 12V car requires a current of 167A.
I'm not even sure what you would have to put in to get a package of 2kW, that's 2000W. Camera's take up less than 2W each, even if you need 10 of them, you're still at only 20W LIDAR take up perhaps 10W each, one for each end of the car is another 20W. Give or take another 10W for vari
Self driving tech is a waste of money (Score:2)
Self driving cars in Europe might be neat where they don't have transportation shortages. In America, our mass-transportation infrastructure is non-existent. Except for a handful of cities, you have to own a car in order to simply function in society, or you have to find a job that lets you work from home or live in a very limited area of town.
I wrote a post about this a while back:
http://penguindreams.org/blog/self-driving-cars-will-not-solve-the-transportation-problem/
Basically even if you had Interstates
How do you get from the terminal to your work, though? In Europe and New York, you can walk. Or, because they're high density, hop onto a subway. We're much too spread out for that to work. Sure, you can argue that we should be more dense, but face it: that's just not going to happen anytime soon.
America didn't get as spread out as it is overnight. You start laying down rail, you will see businesses start to pop up around each station. We can get back to a sustainable city-scape again. America use to be walkable. It can be again.
That's absurd. Trains full works great for a city like London or cities in the US already serviced by trains. It makes no sense at all even for the Bay Area, and then when you get to flyover states - WTF, who would full trains coming by every two minutes make sense for the typical US small city with extended suburbs?
Re: Self driving tech is a waste of money (Score:2)
You present an incredibly well reasoned argument, and if humans were logical on the order of the Vulcans, there would be no viable position against it.
Yet, there are people aplenty who will not ride the train, in the same fashion that they won't wait for appointment TV. It's either slightly inconvenient for them, or significantly beneath their imagined station in life.
Obvious (Score:2)
1) Despite the general belief, driverless has NOTHING to do with all electric. Yes, there will be a competition.
2) Eventually, the computing power and sensor tech will improve power efficiency, allowing both in the same car. Expect that to happen 5-10 years after the first one becomes ubiquitous.
3) I bet they are underestimating how much power they will save by getting humans out of the loop.
4) You can probably decided to turn the AI off to drive long distances, thereby saving battery life.
Even in a pretty small collective. (Score:2)
... the equivalent of having 50 to 100 laptops continuously running in the trunk, according to BorgWarner Inc.
Apparently, Resistance isn't futile it's V / I.
Big-rigs will be the first autonomous vehicles (Score:2)
Consider: Many long-haul trucks operate mostly on well maintained highways between distribution centers. Ten or more of them could be linked together scanning for issues, and communicating with each other, possibly with a lead car in the front that can react to accidents and incidents before they even pass, similar to over-sized loads on the road today. Even if not driving between distro centers, they can use existing rest-areas as stopping points where local drivers can take over in shifts.
Infrastructure (Score:2)
Knew what they'd say when I saw who it was (Score:2)
So they're saying we should be wary of the consumptive nature of the hive mind in the trunk?
I should have expected no less from Borg Warner.