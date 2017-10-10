How Does Microsoft Avoid Being the Next IBM? (arstechnica.com) 44
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: For fans of the platform, the official confirmation that Windows on phones isn't under active development any longer -- security bugs will be fixed, but new features and new hardware aren't on the cards -- isn't a big surprise. This is merely a sad acknowledgement of what we already knew. Last week, Microsoft also announced that it was getting out of the music business, signaling another small retreat from the consumer space. It's tempting to shrug and dismiss each of these instances, pointing to Microsoft's continued enterprise strength as evidence that the company's position remains strong. And certainly, sticking to the enterprise space is a thing that Microsoft could do. Become the next IBM: a stable, dull, multibillion dollar business. But IBM probably doesn't want to be IBM right now -- it has had five straight years of falling revenue amid declining relevance of its legacy businesses -- and Microsoft probably shouldn't want to be the next IBM, either. Today, Microsoft is facing similar pressures -- Windows, though still critical, isn't as essential to people's lives as it was a decade ago -- and risks a similar fate. Dropping consumer ambitions and retreating to the enterprise is a mistake. Microsoft's failure in smartphones is bad for Windows, and it's bad for Microsoft's position in the enterprise as a whole.
official confirmation that Windows on phones isn't under active development any longer -- security bugs will be fixed, but new features and new hardware aren't on the cards -- isn't a big surprise
So they tried something, and it didn't work out for them. What's the big deal? I don't see people lining up to bash Apple over the Newton.
Last week, Microsoft also announced that it was getting out of the music business, signaling another small retreat from the consumer space
How many people even knew Microsoft was in the music business? The top companies for purchasing music are Apple, Google, and Amazon. It's highly unlikely there could have been space for a fourth.
pointing to Microsoft's continued enterprise strength as evidence that the company's position remains strong
Good job, you found where the money is. They make more money in a month selling licenses for Windows Server than they likely ever made in music.
Windows, though still critical, isn't as essential to people's lives as it was a decade ago -- and risks a similar fate.
You're simply wrong on the notion of it not being as essential. The vast overwhelming majority of all PCs sold at retail come with Windows on them. The vast overwhelming majority of PCs sold to businesses do as well. It is as relevant to the average person as a refrigerator, only with a vastly shorter life span. As long as they get vendors of relevant software to keep pushing users to newer versions of Windows, they're set for the rest of nearly forever.
Dropping consumer ambitions and retreating to the enterprise is a mistake.
This is also ignoring one enormous cash cow for Microsoft - Office. Yeah, for the majority of consumers the free office suites are more than sufficient, but you cannot convince them of that. And now Microsoft, for all intents and purposes, only sells consumer subscriptions to Office, that users have to renew every year. This is absolutely not abandoning consumer for enterprise.
This also is ignoring all the efforts that go in to XBox development. The Microsoft - Sony duopoly has all but killed Nintendo from the most profitable segments of the gaming market. Why would Microsoft retreat from that - especially when they keep telling us how great the next (strangely-named) XBox console will be?
The Newton was ahead of its time, and Apple did come back to eventually completely dominate the mobile handheld market. This wasn't a tiny market that they were just "trying", it was the market the has come to dwarf the PC market and has devalued their overall business.
I was a Newton developer, and I remember those days well. Developing for the Newton was awesome, one of my favorite platforms!
Perhaps what the younger set might not know is that Apple got quite a lot of heat for killing the Newton. The only reason you don't still hear complaining from old-timers like myself is because of what you pointed out: Apple didn't abandon the product so much as they reinvented it later.
Exactly. Servers, Linux still has no answer for the reasons people run a Microsoft server.
Huh?
It's hard to nail down precise numbers (for obvious reasons), but all of the various statistics I could find say roughly the same thing -- there are more Linux servers than Windows servers.
Some studies give Linux a 10% edge over Windows, and some put Linux and Windows at about parity. So it's not an overwhelming edge, but it's pretty clear that Windows is not more popular than Linux in that space.
With XBox and Windows, Microsoft has a significant share of the consumer gaming market.
The Hololens shows that they can move into VR and AR effectively. It's easy to forget about this product since they're priced outside the consumer market---around $3K.
Looking at your responses what I take is that Microsoft isn't going to be the next IBM, they're just not going to see the kinds of growth that they enjoyed in the years when consumers were having to buy computers for the first time in order to get on the Internet.
And if you want to share Word or Excel files with other people (and a disturbing number of people who should know better use Excel as a standard numeric platform), the only way to be bug-for-bug compatible is to run the Windows version.
Uh... (Score:4, Interesting)
No, Facebook is the new NSA.
The Only Answer (Score:2)
It doesn't. Thanks for playing.
how? (Score:2)
When The Young Ones Want Android And iOS Desktops (Score:2)
that's when Microsoft is in real trouble. My generation grew up on Windows/Mac/Linux OSs. Its what we are used to. The young generation that lives with a smartphone in one hand and a tablet computer in the other on the other hand may reject Windows completely. That generation may want to continue to use Android or iOS as their OS of choice, except on far more powerful hardware - laptops, desktops and even graphics workstations. That, in my opinion, is where it all falls apart for MS - when Windows simply isn't the big desktop OS of choice anymore, not even in the workplace.
You're assuming that they want a Desktop. My teenage kids have no interest in a laptop. They want a high power gaming system (Xbox/Playstation), they want an iphone, they want an ipad, they might want a keyboard for their ipad so they can take notes but they have no desire for a desktop or even a laptop.
What's the problem? (Score:1)
No problem. But IBM used to be the King of the Hill in computers, much like Microsoft is now. IBM lost that position. Microsoft being "the next IBM" means that it would lose that position as well.
Why should it try to avoid it? (Score:1)
If it survives as an ibm it should consider itself lucky.
It doesn't (Score:5, Interesting)
Since the early '90s, I've been predicting Microsoft's future: it will follow the same trajectory as IBM -- meaning Microsoft will never go away, but will become increasingly less important until it can reasonably be ignored if you wish.
My reasoning is that their corporate behavior pretty solidly mirrors that of IBM's through its various phases. There is nearly no chance that Microsoft (or any other company of its size) could pull off such a complete reinvention of themselves as to change that behavior.
I see no reason to modify my prediction yet.
What's this? (Score:2)
"We didn't know how good we had it back then. In the 1980s IBM had its own troubles with Microsoft and lost its strategic way, receding from the hacker community's view. Then, in the 1990s, Microsoft became more noxious and omnipresent than IBM had ever been."
-Jargon File: IBM [catb.org]
Too much money ... (Score:3)
... killed IBM and Microsoft and Mobil Oil.
I worked for Mobil. They bought their own insurance company and became self-insured and got into the business/consumer insurance business. They also got into real estate. They built Reston, Va. from the ground up.
They also bought Montgomery Ward and stuff.
Now they are gone, absorbed by Exxon.
Too much money causes businesses to look for ways to spend the cash in pursuit of CEO and shareholder greed.
Today's capitalism calls for asymptotic growth in periods measured in nanosecomds.
In this regard, Apple is next.
Apple has more ash than God and has no visionary (Jobs) to guide them as to how to spend it.
Who? (Score:2)
Look, the problem is how the market exists, and how it will change, not in how it used to be.
IBM rolled into services, having initially come from services.
MSFT started with OS and apps, but is fighting three different wars:
Now by analogy (Score:2)
Many years ago, when I was working for a large company dominant in the mobile business, I was discussing my ideas for a new mobile device with a potential venture capitalist. I explained that I could handle the design just fine, I just needed someone to go sell it to the large consumer electronics distributors. His reply floored me:
"Yes, but I don't know any telecom guys..."
That sort of thing is an inherent part of scale:
Small companies make it possible, big companies make it cheap.
That is, a large corporation is not going to enter a new space unless it will generate a very large revenue stream very quickly. That's why large companies don't invent things as much as they buy smaller companies that have new things.
Are they even analogous? (Score:1)
Windows Mobile died because MS killed it. (Score:1)
I used to work exclusively with WM on industrial (rugged) devices and it was huge in a lot of enterprise scale applications like mail service, warehousing, point of sale, etc. Everything was great until MS started flapping around trying to decide if they wanted to have Windows Embedded or Phone or Handheld or whatever the fuck. One thing enterprise customers DO NOT LIKE is uncertainty.
So they started switching to Android because at least they know what they are getting and that it will be supported in the
if apple opens mac os x to any pc and app store sa (Score:2)
if apple opens mac os x to any pc and app store sand boxing is toned down then M$ is in deep shit.
Don't Abandon Gaming (Score:1)
