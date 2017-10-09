Face ID Is Coming To the iPad Pro Next Year, Says Report (macrumors.com) 14
According to MacRumors, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said iPad Pro models set to be released in 2018 will come equipped with a TrueDepth Camera and will support Face ID. Apple is believed to be adding TrueDepth cameras to the iPad Pro to introduce a user experience that's consistent with the iPhone X and boost competitiveness. From the report: According to Kuo, TrueDepth Cameras will be limited to the iPad Pro, which is Apple's main flagship tablet device. Kuo also predicts 2018 iPhone models will adopt the new camera technology coming in the iPhone X, as he has mentioned in a previous note: "We predict iOS devices to be equipped with TrueDepth Camera in 2018F will include iPhone X and 2018 new iPhone and iPad models. Because of this, we believe more developers will pay attention to TrueDepth Camera/ facial recognition related applications. We expect Apple's (U.S.) major promotion of facial recognition related applications will encourage the Android camp to also dedicate more resources to developing hardware and facial recognition applications."
I can't wait.... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Future ( 2018 ) versions of Apple devices will have the TrueDepth camera on the back for use with AR. You can disable the actual Face ID feature and still gain the benefits of TrueDepth.
Re: (Score:1)
>TrueDepth camera on the back for use
Can you can point it strangers and use Face ID to identify them? I assume it'll only be a matter of time till Face ID "prints" are uploaded to centralized databases to use Face ID for authenticating at places where it won't be necessary to own an iPhoneX.
Good (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
That's nice you told us that.... Acutally FaceID would work with an iPad. You don't leave it in your pocket and you're typically looking at it. WIndows 10 recognition works reasonably well given that, again, you're typically facing the device when you start it up.
But on a phone, not so much. I really like the fingerprint scanner on my iPhone and iPad - not perfect - doesn't work in the cold and wet but it really isn't all that hard to punch six numbers on a keypad. Such first world problems.
NSA (Score:3)
The NSA must be super excited. Even George Orwell would be impressed with the progress we have made for a future global government to both identify who and where we are at all times.
Not gonna happen for me (Score:2)
I can change a password. It's much harder, and more painful, to change my fingerprint.
Don't even get me started on how much harder, expensive, and painful it is to change my face. Trust me, I had a friend stay with me for a week after a facelift. Her face was a bruised mess that cost her 5 figures, and it took a good 6 months until she felt comfortable showing her face to people that
Yes, I currently have an older iPhone, and... (Score:2)
...no, I will not be buying any Apple product with Face ID.
Watch you react to advertising (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You pay for it; Google/Apple/Microsoft benefits from it. A terrific arrangement.