Linux Now Has its First Open Source RISC-V Processor

"SiFive has declared that 2018 will be the year of RISC V Linux processors," writes Design News. An anonymous reader quotes their report: When it released its first open-source system on a chip, the Freeform Everywhere 310, last year, Silicon Valley startup SiFive was aiming to push the RISC-V architecture to transform the hardware industry in the way that Linux transformed the software industry. Now the company has delivered further on that promise with the release of the U54-MC Coreplex, the first RISC-V-based chip that supports Linux, Unix, and FreeBSD... This latest development has RISC-V enthusiasts particularly excited because now it opens up a whole new world of use cases for the architecture and paves the way for RISC-V processors to compete with ARM cores and similar offerings in the enterprise and consumer space...
"The U54 Coreplexes are great for companies looking to build SoC's around RISC-V," Andrew Waterman co-founder and chief engineer at SiFive, as well as the one of the co-creators of RISC-V, told Design News. "The forthcoming silicon is going to enable much better software development for RISC-V." Waterman said that, while SiFive had developed low-level software such as compilers for RISC-V the company really hopes that the open-source community will be taking a much broader role going forward and really pushing the technology forward. "No matter how big of a role we would want to have we can't make a dent," Waterman said. "But what we can do is make sure the army of engineers out there are empowered."
Licensing costs
When they say "Unix", which OS are they talking about? Solaris? AIX? HP-UX? macOS? UnixWare? OpenServer? One of the many other variants?
Seriously, how the fuck did that crap end up in the summary? Yes, I realize it's from the article, but EditorDavid should've seen that it's nonsensical and should have fixed up the summary before it ended up on the Slashdot front page!
Even timothy probably wouldn't have screwed up like this!
Quite an achievement !
It always amazes me that governments dont invest in this level, for example the french military will avoid certain american tech but seem happy to pay an unauditable Intel corporation
at least the European Space Agency made their own Sparc processor but I've seen little other investments made with public money that might actually benefit the public and be verifiable by outsiders...
I think the big take-away that will drive the adoption of an open source CPU, is the fact that governments and corporations can be sure that there's no secret spying implemented within it.
This presumes that you can trust whoever ends up making these CPUs based on the design.
This company needs to (if they haven't already) get an international, non-goverment group of silicon and firmware security experts do a full audit to ensure the architecture and reference designs contain no Intel ME or UEFI stuff and no undocumented instructions; no silicon- or BIOS-level network stack, no DMA memory access, and a fully-open BIOS. They would have a real comfy niche that neither Intel, AMD nor ARM (with their non-TrustZones) are now willing to fill.
I am a huge supporter of open hardware projects, especially the ESA and Oracle supported opensparc architectures.
However without a trusted silicon foundry to make chips without hardware back doors, all of the vetting of the hardware design "source" RTL won't be enough to establish trust. Even running netlists in FPGAs won't be enough if you can't trust the FPGA manufacturer or the foundry that built it.
In the end, we as consumers are stuck without any truly secure hardware options, free of backdoors.
My advice, assume all processors have backdoors and select those designed and made in places that cannot be compelled by the country in which you live for backdoor access.