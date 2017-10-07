Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Anticipating Samsung's AMOLED Mixed Reality Headset (windowscentral.com) 10

Posted by EditorDavid from the un-harsh-realities dept.
Eloking quotes Windows Central: At an event in San Francisco, HoloLens inventor Alex Kipman outlined the future of Windows Mixed Reality, which Redmond seems to believe is the future of computing. Whether or not it is remains to be seen, but either way, there will be no shortage of Windows Mixed Reality headsets this holiday season, with perhaps the most compelling option coming from Samsung.

The $500 Samsung HMD Odyssey sports dual AMOLED eye displays, complete with a 110-degree field of view. This could potentially make a huge difference in the quality of the Windows Mixed Reality experience for two reasons. First, AMOLED displays can generate deeper blacks and more vibrant colors than your average OLED or LCD screen. Second, all other Windows Mixed Reality headsets we've seen have a 95-degree FoV. The Samsung headset will be more immersive because there will be less dead space in your peripheral vision.
The headset -- which comes with motion controllers -- is expected to launch in one month.

Anticipating Samsung's AMOLED Mixed Reality Headset

  • Sure, AMOLED gives a great picture - at first. But durability is not its strong suit: as the blue diodes degrade much faster than the others, it takes just a couple of years of regular use for a display to become yellowed.

    • But durability is not its strong suit: {...} it takes just a couple of years of regular use for a display to become yellowed.

      And this is a problem for Samsung how ?

      In the modern era of planed obsolescence where manufacturer expect their user base to throw away the old gizmo and buy a new one every 12 months, nobody gives a fart if the device's display will eventually die after a few years.

      Or at least that what manufacturer are thinking.
      Now whether it does actually makes sense to spend on an expensive mixed-reality gadget, only to throw it away after 1-2 years is an entirely different question that is completely ignored by manufac

  • AMOLED sucks (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    AMOLED sucks, Steve Jobs explained this quite clearly and...

    Oh wait, Tim Cook says AMOLED is the best. Sorry, carry on.

