Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Power Transportation United States Technology

Tesla Still On Top In US Electric Vehicle Sales, GM Close Behind (arstechnica.com) 15

Posted by BeauHD from the slow-and-steady dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Americans bought more electric vehicles in September than any other month this year. According to Inside EV's monthly sales report, 21,325 battery EVs and plug-in hybrid EVs found homes last month. That's 20 percent more than this time last year and the second highest number ever. 2017 looks like it will be a record year; a total of 159,614 EVs were sold, a figure that should easily be eclipsed by the end of October. Tesla leads the pack, thanks to healthy increases in both Model S and Model X sales this month. Tesla may suffer some good-natured teasing about frequently missed deadlines, but you could set your watch by the regularity of its quarter-ending jump in deliveries. Barring some unforeseen circumstance, the Model S will remain the best-selling EV for the third year running. Like the overall trend, sales for the startup EV maker are up compared to last year, and even if the Model 3 continues to frustrate, we expect it to break the 50,000 car barrier by year-end.

General Motors is the only other company within reach of Tesla, whether we're talking about range or sales volume. The Chevrolet Bolt EV is now on sale in all 50 states and finding traction -- 2,632 sold in September and more than 14,000 on the road in 2017 so far. That still only gets it to fifth overall on the score chart, and there are three months left to go. The Chevy Volt, the Bolt's plug-in hybrid EV stablemate, is still the second-most popular EV among American buyers, but its sales have leveled off for the last few months. Toyota is the only other OEM to make the top five, less than 300 units behind the Volt.

Tesla Still On Top In US Electric Vehicle Sales, GM Close Behind More | Reply

Tesla Still On Top In US Electric Vehicle Sales, GM Close Behind

Comments Filter:

  • Lack of conventional styling (Score:3)

    by TWX ( 665546 ) on Thursday October 05, 2017 @08:19PM (#55318791)

    When we bought our last new vehicle in 2016 we were willing to consider electrics, but basically there were no four door 100% electrics with conventional styling that had the range we we wanted and the cost we could bear. Ford had a hatchback that had acceptable styling but its range was too low. Tesla's Model S was far too expensive even as a used car. Basically everyone else's styling was stupid, with unnecessary panels that only existed to say, "look at me, I'm an electric!"

    I guess I'm in the minority since I like wide, long, low vehicles rather than tall narrow vehicles, but if car makers would offer 100% electric variants of their conventionally-styled combustion-engine models, where styling changes are relatively conservative, we might be more inclined. Weird styling and this one-upsmanship of it is just gaudy.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      I suppose I add that I think Ford's was actually a two-door. Fiat has a 500e, but apparently it's only sold and supported in California since its only reason to exist is to satisfy California emissions laws, they have no interest in wider sales even though it actually has good visual appeal.

  • Why isn't the simple piece of data on how much of overall sales this is included? A quick search tells me about 1.5M cars per month, or in other words, 99% of buyers are still choosing ICE vehicles. I guess this is why we're hearing talk of banning ICE.. if left to the freedom of the people, it's clear what the choice is.

    • It is purely a technology issue. When battery prices halve again EVs will start to dominate sales.

      A decade ago the carbon problem seemed unsolvable. How could we survive without such a basic commodity. It would be massively expensive.

      But, just in time (or maybe just too late) the technology of PV solar became practical. It now looks like Trump is right to ignore the Paris accord, because it will simply become irrelevant as people move to renewables for price reasons. (And the Paris accord was a toothle

  • My 2012 Volt integrates nicely with my off-grid solar system. It's never been charged from the grid. No, I don't drive all day every day - it's used to run my errand loop - but in a very rural place (26.5 mi round trip for beer and munchies for example).
    While it voids the warranty, I added a 1.5 kw inverter to its 12volt system (which has a 175 amp switcher from the main Li battery) so it can also back up my homestead in times of need (thick snow on the solar panels for example) - even if it has to run

Slashdot Top Deals

When a Banker jumps out of a window, jump after him--that's where the money is. -- Robespierre

Close