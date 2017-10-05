Boeing-Backed, Hybrid-Electric Commuter Plane To Hit Market In 2022 (reuters.com) 21
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: A Seattle-area startup, backed by the venture capital arms of Boeing and JetBlue announced plans on Thursday to bring a small hybrid-electric commuter aircraft to market by 2022. The small airliner is the first of several planes planned by Zunum Aero, which said it would seat up to 12 passengers and be powered by two electric motors, dramatically reducing the travel time and cost of trips under 1,000 miles (1,600 km). Zunum's plans and timetable underscore a rush to develop small electric aircraft based on rapidly evolving battery technology and artificial intelligence systems that avoid obstacles on a road or in the sky. In a separate but related development, Boeing said on Thursday it plans to acquire a company that specializes in electric and autonomous flight to help its own efforts to develop such aircraft. Zunum's planes would fly from thousands of small airports around big cities to cut regional travel times and costs.
Drone Technology (Score:2)
I haven't seen any good information on why drone technology can't simply be scaled up in size to carry passengers. Seems like we already have the technology to solve traffic and other problems. We just need to supersize it.
Copter style flight requires much more energy than winged flight.
Which is why all of the long-range, long-endurance unmanned aircraft look like traditional winged aircraft rather than helicopters or quads. "Drone" does not mean "copter style".
True, but I think that is what the OP had in mind when he talked about 'scaling up'. Aircraft type drones are typically not VTOL, but Amazon was looking at a copter/wing hybrid for package delivery.
If you mean multi-rotor aircraft without wings: It's because they need to accelerate upwards with one g all the time just to not drop out of the sky. This is cool for being able to whip around at will, but very bad for efficiency.
But yes, you could possibly build a kind of hybrid helicopter this way. Generate power with a gasoline powered motor and use it to power some electric rotors. You'd trade some efficiency losses against more control and maybe more reliability, especially if you use two redundant mot
Props don't scale because they are one-dimensional (Score:2)
Quadcopter don't scale. I assume that's what you meant - virtually all of the toy and hobby "drones" are quadcopters.
The power produced by a propeller is proportional to it's length.
The weight of a craft, however, is proportional to it's length X width X height.
Suppose we have a toy that's 1 foot X 1 X 1. It's one cubic foot. Perhaps it weighs one pound. The 1 foot prop needs to make 1 pound of thrust.
Now we scale that "ten times bigger". Now the dimensions are 10x10x10. That's 1,000 cubic feet! "Ten tim
I've read about how planes are required to have certain amounts of fuel at certain points relative to their trip.
You need to have 100 or 200 nmi of fuel left once you reach for destination to divert if necessary. Depends on the Part and certificate under which you operate.
More to my point I have heard that this is why planes often have to dump unused jet fuel (usually conveniently done over less-desirable neighborhoods near the airport) before landing.
Planes have to have a provision to reduce weight if the plane must land before the destination. Generally, if the maximum takeoff weight (MTOW) is greater than 105% of the maximum landing weight (MLW), there will be a fuel dump option. It is not used often, only during an abnormality or declared emergency, if the type is so equipped. Otherwise, the p
So this is why? (Score:1)
That Boeing, instead of trying to compete, made your terrible government put a 220% tax on Bombardier's planes? Essentially making the sell of planes from Canada to the US impossible.
..."eventually be remotely piloted"... (Score:2)
no one on board to prevent passenger problems?
The article said "remotely piloted", not "no flight attendant".