The Google Clips Camera Puts AI Behind the Lens (theverge.com) 18
The Verge's Dieter Bohn reviews Google's AI camera, dubbed "Clips," which was announced alongside the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Here's an excerpt: You know what a digital camera is. It's a lens and a sensor, with a display to see what you're looking at, and a button to take the picture. Google Clips is a camera, but it only has some of those parts. There's no display. There's a shutter button, but it's completely optional to use. Instead, it takes pictures for you, using machine learning to recognize and learn faces and look for interesting moments to record. I don't know if parents -- Google's target market -- will want it. I don't know if Google can find a way to explain everything it is (and isn't) to a broad enough audience to sell the thing in big numbers, especially at $249. I also don't know what the release date will be, beyond that it will be "coming soon." But I do know that it's the most fascinating camera I've used in a very long time.
the hell!? (Score:2)
Oh come on! COME ON!
It's bad enough that even on hacked phones, we don't have access to the firmwares. And that we have no idea, 100% idea if the NSA/etc can exploit vulnerabilities to take pics even on a clean phone.
Even outside of that, on 'normal' phones, no doubt 1/2 the malware on Google Play is the CIA.
But no. That's not enough.
Now people are going to willingly walk around with devices that take pics of everything they do. What the hell man!
#_$)#@+_$)@#_+$)@#+$)@+_#)$+_
Re: (Score:1)
we have no idea, 100% idea if the NSA/etc can exploit vulnerabilities to take pics even on a clean phone.
With this, NSA can just stream the images from Google. Don't even need to bother to hack any of the cameras, the fools will buy the cameras and pay for the bandwidth to stream images backs to Google and thus NSA.
Re: (Score:2)
Speak for yourself. I want better lifelogging; I find the current state of lifelogging apps, like Sony's "Lifelogger", quite poor. I'd love an app that logs *everything* I do, from as many sensors as it can, constrained only by realistic storage / bandwidth constraints. If something like this could be built into my cellphone or a cheap cell accessory, that would be awesome.
The main problem with it being simply an app on a cell phone is that cells have only front and rear cameras, but for a cell in your poc
Re: (Score:2)
So he can bore the world with the minute details of his insignificant life on an unprecedented level.
Back when I was a kid, relatives bored you out of your skull with carousels and carousels of their holiday slides. The internet changed that, now it's easier than ever to tell them you're going to watch it at home while ignoring them altogether.
Didn't stop anyone from taking those slides, though, in the vain delusion that anyone but they themselves actually wanted to see those pictures.
Would be good if the algorithm... (Score:2)
...could be tweaked!
Like if you're a single guy/gal to look out for people who might pique your interest...
Like if you're security conscious, look out for people (cars?) who are UN-familiar in your area...
Like if you're an artist/designer/fashion person, look for certain patterns, colors, STYLES (ok, that'll be hard).
Having a brain behind the camera that isn't yours (the brain not the camera) lends itself to all sorts of interesting possibilities. Maybe it could even be taught to look for certain patterns
Telescreen (Score:3)
The telescreen received and transmitted simultaneously. Any sound that Winston made, above the level of a very low whisper, would be picked up by it, moreover, so long as he remained within the field of vision which the metal plaque commanded, he could be seen as well as heard. There was of course no way of knowing whether you were being watched at any given moment. How often, or on what system, the Thought Police plugged in on any individual wire was guesswork. It was even conceivable that they watched everybody all the time. But at any rate they could plug in your wire whenever they wanted to. You had to live--did live, from habit that became instinct--in the assumption that every sound you made was overheard, and, except in darkness, every movement scrutinized.
Winston kept his back turned to the telescreen. It was safer; though, as he well knew, even a back can be revealing. A kilometre away the Ministry of Truth, his place of work, towered vast and white above the grimy landscape.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
And just like with Brave New World, some people actually see the dystopian future as utopian.
Better for a security camera (Score:1)
Does it have a nudity filter? (Score:2)