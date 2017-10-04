Google Debuts Its $400 Google Home Max Speaker To Rival Apple's HomePod (techcrunch.com) 29
In addition to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Google debuted a $400 speaker, called Home Max, that looks to compete directly with Apple's recently announced HomePod. The Home Max is a larger Google Home that features stereo speakers and more premium looks and materials. It's expected to go on sale in December in the U.S. TechCrunch reports: It can tune its audio to its own space, analyzing the sound coming from the speaker using its built in microphones to determine the best equalizer settings. This is called Smart Sound, and it evolves over time and based on where you move the speaker, using built-in machine learning. It has Cast functionality, as well as input via stereo 3.5 mm jack. Home Max can output sound that's up to 20 times more powerful than the standard version of Home, Google says, and it has two 4.5 inch woofers on board with two 0.7 inch custom-built tuners. It can sit in either vertical or horizontal orientation, and it comes in both 'chalk' and 'charcoal.' Of course, this bigger speaker also includes a noise isolating array that makes it work even in open rooms with background noise, and it's Assistant-enabled, so you can use it to control your music playback via voice, or manage your smart home devices, set yourself reminders, alarms, and timers and much more. Google also launched a budget-friendly Google Home Mini that features the Google Assistant but in a smaller form factor. 9to5Google reports: Google touts the Home Mini as having a powerful speaker with "crisp" 360 degree sound. The Mini can also be connected to any Chromecast wireless speaker, but there is no 3.5mm jack like Amazon's Echo Dot. In the center, there are four white lights that note when the Home Mini is listening or responding. Besides saying the "Ok, Google" hotword, users can tap on the Home Mini to issue a command. Google also retained the Home's original button for disabling the microphone with a toggle next to the charging port. The Google Home Mini will be go on sale later this month for $49, with pre-orders starting today.
So, i just plug it in Pixel 2 via 3.5mm audio jack?
>"It has Cast functionality, as well as input via stereo 3.5 mm jack"
Oh really... a 3.5mm jack. Hmm...
It looks nice but if you find other images of people holding it, very large. That is probably good for sounds quality, but it also makes it hard to fit in.
The Apple HomePod is a bit nicer in a number of ways - it is more multi-directional in figuring out sound abalone (though the Max does that to some unknown degree, how well it does this will be defined by where you aim it). Again related to aiming, the HomePod can target people in the room in a way the Max does not seem too...
The largest advantage the HomePod has
Does it have a radio ? (Score:2)
it has two 4.5 inch woofers on board with two 0.7 inch custom-built tuners
So I can hear two radio stations at a time, or maybe these are tweeters? When it comes to specifications, double checking your facts for typos are important.
Self calibrating room acoustics is nothing new, most modern receivers have had this for years. Although with something that will probably get kicked around the house and constantly move location it might be more useful in this case. Oh and the 'Smart Sound' moniker was taken by (I think) Magnavox years, or maybe now its decades, ago.
On what planet is a 4.5 speaker a woofer? What's the max throw on that? $400? They're on crack. For that kind of money I expect a rapper's brand on the junk electronics.
On the planet were progress has made the Creative T20s give perceptible bass out of a 2 inch cone.
Bose 901s have 9 drivers about that size. Starting in about 1970. New ones have added tweets.
Not really new, but also not really a woofer. No highs, no lows etc.
On what planet is a 4.5 speaker a woofer? What's the max throw on that? $400? They're on crack
On planet earth. The term "woofer" is about frequency range, not volume. But even so, plenty of those compact home theater systems use 4.5" subwoofers and actually do a not-half bad job at it. They make special long throw/high excursion drivers to help deal with the size issue.
Back in the early 90s, I was really into the car audio scene and attended several of those max-spl competitions. As I recall, there was one guy who filled a mini van with probably a few hundred 4.5" or 5" subs, and it was actually pretty impressive.
$400 eh?
Why? (Score:2)
Why do people keep calling these things "speakers"? It presumably has a speaker in it, but I don't call my car "engine" or "mirror". And, closer to home for most of us, I don't call my computer "CPU" or "hard drive".
I completely understand why Google, Amazon and Apple all want to misdirect as much attention as possible away from their motivation, but why do we go along with it? Why does a news site that claims to be "for nerds" go along with it?
And seriously, does no one remember Mister House [sourceforge.net]?
I can't speak for everyone, but given I already have a far more useful device in my pocket I think "speaker" accurately describes their sole value.
Why do people keep calling these things "speakers"?
Because calling it a "spy portal" didn't score very well in focus groups.
No speaker jack? Ok! (Score:2)
I'm good with this not having a speaker jack, as there's no way one of these devices will ever be in my home anyway.
I preordered a Pixel 2 XL today via googlefi. They're sending me a coupon for a free Mini when they become available, but I can't imagine what the heck I'd do with it. I'm not at all keen on having devices in my home that listen all the time, and even if I can turn that off I don't know what I'd do with the stupid thing. Maybe the kids can just ask it for the weather instead of bothering me all the time.
Eric Cartman had quite a lot of fun with Amazon Alexa.
