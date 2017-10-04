HP's Spectre x360 13 Promises Up To 16 Hours of Battery Life in a Faster, Cooler Design (pcworld.com) 7
From a report: The HP Spectre x360 13 is already one of the most popular 360-degree convertible laptops, and it's about to get faster and cooler, thanks in part to Intel's latest 8th-generation Core CPUs. Announced Wednesday, the refreshed Spectre x360 13 also offers greatly improved thermals and other nice tweaks. The Spectre x360 13 will ship on October 29 with a starting price of $1,150, including a color-matched pen. Best Buy will begin taking pre-orders October 4. Multiple configurations will be available, but we're listing below the specs we were given for the higher-end model ae013dx: CPU: Intel 8th-generation Core i7-8550U, a quad-core CPU with a 1.8GHz base clock and turbo boost up to 4GHz. Core i5 CPUs will also be available. RAM: 16GB LPDDR3 SDRAM. Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.
Which OS? (Score:1)
Nice (awesome) hardware.
I would rather prefer to buy it with a Libre operative system tought
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Isn't saying... (Score:3)
Isn't saying "The HP Spectre x360 13 is already one of the most popular 360-degree convertible laptops" kinda like saying "The Tesla Model X is already one of the most popular vehicles with gull-wing doors"? I mean, 360-degree convertible laptops aren't exactly sweeping the market, just like I'd guess that the Model X's biggest competition in the gull-wing niche of the market is probably the 35 year-old Delorean DMC-12.
If your device is actually popular, then say so. Don't attach caveats. But if you're saying you have one of the most popular devices among those with an unpopular feature, what you're really telling us is that you're willing to lie with statistics in an effort to make an unpopular device sound popular.