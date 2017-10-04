Dawn of Solar Age Declared as PV Beats All Other Forms of Power (bloomberg.com) 85
Solar power blossomed faster than for any other fuel for the first time in 2016, the International Energy Agency said in a report suggesting the technology will dominate renewables in the years ahead. From a report: The institution established after the first major oil crisis in 1973 said 165 gigawatts of renewables were completed last year, which was two-thirds of the net expansion in electricity supply. Solar grew by 50 percent, with almost half new plants built in China. "What we are witnessing is the birth of a new era in solar PV," Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA, said in a statement accompanying the report published on Wednesday in Paris. "We expect that solar PV capacity growth will be higher than any other renewable technology through 2022." This marks the sixth consecutive year that clean energy has set records for installations. Mass manufacturing and a switch by governments away from fixed payments for renewables forced down the cost of wind and solar technology. The IEA expects about 1,000 gigawatts of renewables will be installed in the next five years, a milestone that coal only accomplished after 80 years. That quantity of electricity surpasses what's consumed in China, India and Germany combined.
What happens in 15-20 years?
When the performance of these things starts to drop off and they all need to be replaced, are people going to get sticker shock when they not only have to pay more to replace them but have to pay to dispose of the old ones because of "toxic" materials?
***Longer timelines. ***** MUCH LONGER****
Producing energy since September 1969,
No they are not projected to last 50 years at full or even majority output.
Nuclear plants are magical. Hell, Fukushima's been closed since 2011 and it's still producing energy in the form of radiation.
They have no moving parts (unless you use trackers) and they take advantage of "free" energy that will be here as long as the earth is habitable. It is inevitable that they will take over energy production.
Personal anecdote, but I have a former neighbor who still has PV panels up that he threw in his backyard back in the 1980s, and they are still running at their rated wattage, if not a little bit above it.
The nice thing about solar panels is the fact that once set up, assuming no active tracking system, you don't have to do much upkeep. No moving parts, everything is solid state, and if one has an on-grid system, there are no batteries to have to keep watered or replaced.
In 25 years solar "panels" will be as cheap and flexible as plastic sheeting. Energy will be nearly free and we'll be struggling with who should be allowed to have children and deciding which grossly overpopulated areas need to "purged".
The largely overpopulated areas will be the same like today:
Beijing, Mexico City, Tokyo, Sao Paulo, Los Angeles, New Dheli
Population growth on the planet will probbaly stop in 30 - 50 years, so no worries there.
Energy will never be free. The production might be close to free, perhaps you pay 1cent per kWh, however transport, gridstability, balancing power, reserve power, and simple things as metering snd billing: will always have significant costs.
Disease has a way of cancelling out dense population. It's just a chemical/biological reality.
Population growth on the planet will probably stop in 30 - 50 years, so no worries there.
Western civilization population growth on the planet will probably stop in 30 - 50 years, so no worries there.
FTFY
but have to pay to dispose of the old ones because of "toxic" materials?
Don't worry. There will be entrepreneurs taking advantage of the opportunity to dispose of the 'toxic materials' just like the gimme festival for liberal entrepreneurs that operations like 'Asbestos cleanup' and 'Recycling' entail. Companies with Green logos, feelgood jobs for dirty hippies driving trucks, etc. etc.
Nothing. A well-made solar panel will last 40 years (there are some 40 year old solar panels still operating fine) and will probably last over 70 years: https://us.sunpower.com/sites/... [sunpower.com]
As opposed to coal plants that last forever.
Rather a Short 'Age'
Solar panels generally have a 25 year rated life span and, like most modern consumer durables, are effectively embodied fossil fuel energy.
That's already figured into the cost. Still comes out ahead. And once we start using photovoltaic energy to make photovoltaics, we take fossil fuels out of the picture entirely.
Once we start using photo-voltaic energy to make photo-voltaics we drown in a sea of dopants like arsenic. Sweet, lovely low-level contamination of everything.
Then we become the 'fossil fuel' of the future, for new life forms 20,000,000 years from now to utilize.
Life is a lovely never-ending cycle.
Most solar panels have a WARRANTY of 30 years or more.
Point me to a solar panel company that can issue a 30 year warranty and be assured of being here in 30 years. Solyndra?
Most solar panels have a WARRANTY of 30 years or more.
To the original purchasers only, non-transferable to subsequent owners? One average people only own a home for 12 years in the US.
Love how they borrow tech...
I remember about five years ago, how US solar places were being barraged by attackers from China. Then the attacks stopped. Six months later, Chinese companies were selling PV panels for less than the cost of the rare earths. This effectively destroyed any solar panel makers in the US, and only a few big names survive outside the Mainland, because of this.
Is is it true that it still takes more energy to fab the silicon, make the frames, and deploy the panels than they ever get back in their operational lifetime?
Although I'm sure Exxon would like that misinformation to stay popular, that question was put to rest [acs.org] long ago, both in terms of the panels themselves and the PV industry as a whole. And that's reaching back to pay for panel development when production was inefficient.
Video if you don't like reading [youtube.com].
Even if that was true, which it ISN'T, they would STILL make economic sense as a sort of battery that last 30+ years. You could manufacture them near a hydro plant or nuclear plant and ship them.
Photovoltaics.
Bing! The best way to google something!
Maybe it will kick-start companies to do more battery research. Better batteries will fundamentally change a lot of items, especially transportation. Get a battery to 1/10 the energy density per volume as gasoline, and you won't need internal combustion engines anymore. Get battery tech cheaper, and Tesla Powerwall like whole-house UPS systems become common, which can allow battery banks to charge when it is cheapest, as well as provide a couple hours of power if the grid drops.
We already have that.
It is called 'flow batteries'.
A renewable energy source that requires batteries to be useful when there is no sunlight is rapidly going to price storage out of reach.
don't see that at all. This is driving energy storage technology in ways it had never been pushed before. Now there's a market for energy storage and it's for the US to lose.
The next decade could be really rough for the traditional energy providers, as we will have to figure out ways to keep them afloat and at the same time, improve our transmission and distribution capabilities. I'm looking at the Texas model, where generation, transmission, distribution, and retail can all be separated, and wondering how
What about the even bigger subsidies that fossil fuels get? Why don't you mention that? Unlike you, I can back up my posts with facts. You consider Forbes a neutral source? Here you go. https://www.forbes.com/sites/u... [forbes.com]
PV = Photovoltaics
Always a bad thing to assume people know your 2-letter acronyms.
Photovoltaics (PV) is a term which covers the conversion of light into electricity using semiconducting materials that exhibit the photovoltaic effect, a phenomenon studied in physics, photochemistry, and electrochemistry. A typical photovoltaic system employs solar panels, each comprising a number of solar cells, which generate electrical power. PV installations may be ground-mounted, rooftop mounted or wall mounted. The mount may be fixed, or use a solar tracker to follow the sun across the sky.
Yeah, I thought it was "Palos Verdes" (LA thing)
As another commenter has said, now that we have so much photo-voltaic power available, we've reached the point where are ready to bootstrap ourselves beyond having to measure in fossil fuel terms. Pretty cool. Bulk purchasers of solar panels must be paying less than 50 cents a watt. The biggest challenge for solar panel lifetime is hail, and they're pretty durable even then.
Next up
On Solar Powered i7 laptops with bulging muscular GPUs!
A great start...
Wind and solar are a tiny fraction of our supply at 2%, hydro 7%, and nuclear 4%. We have a long ways to go, but this is great news, hopefully the scale is now tipped to solar.
Actually wind and solar are over 5% of average power supply now and growing exponentially, with large double digit year-on-year percentages. And wind is already well over 10% of power in Europe.
Win quietly. This is counterproductive
Transportation sector:
- Cars: battery tech is improving exponentially at the moment, and it's no longer a question of how, but how soon
- Trucks: short range trucks are going to appear in a couple of years, long range are probably not as far off as you might think as people need to take breaks anyway
- Trains: batteries + electrification of some tracks - I've seen an analysis for passenger trains, and it's viable today, some train manufacturers are already looking into it
- Planes: You can produce renewable je
When they wear out?
Don't be silly. We always kick the can further up the sidewalk.
Plus, there's money to be made in the whole regulatory soup of that mess. Get involved in politics. Become close to the agency heads. Set up a 'clean up' company for your son to run. It isn't easy being green, but it sure brings in the green stuff!
It begins
Second came the coal age.
Third came the oil age.
Fourth came the nuclear age.
Fifth came the solar age.
Sixth will see the dawn of the crystal age [wikipedia.org].
The Crystal World [wikipedia.org]
Crystal Ball
Around 2005 I spotted a graph with the projected cost-effectiveness of solar panels compared to oil. The lines were extrapolated based on past trends and crossed around 2015, meaning around 2015, solar would be competitive with oil.
Net Expansion
Net Expansion just means more of it is 'being built' because of subsidies and other government perks.
The percentage of installed capacity is a more important thing to consider, because the infrastructure in place still dwarfs photovoltaic cell production.
Anything can be said to be 'dramatically increasing' in comparison to something else, if you pick the right snapshot of time during which a large change is occurring.
Is this like the year of Linux on the desktop?
I mean, folks can "declare" whatever right? I can declare myself to be the Queen of France.
And why wouldn't they take off
Does it make the climate colder?
IEA renewable forecasts are not trustworthy
IEA is known for persistently underestimating the rollout of renewable energi. Here's the latest analysis [quora.com] I know of.
Basically, they project a linear growth, even though they've themselves increased their estimates with several percents on each revision of their estimates, i.e. exponentially...
In other words, any discussion based on their forecasts is most likely going to be way off.
Can't compare capacities between power sources