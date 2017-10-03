Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Google Is Latest Company To Ditch Headphone Jack In Its Newest Smartphones (cultofmac.com) 28

Posted by BeauHD from the hypocritical-actions dept.
When launching its original Pixel smartphone, Google mocked the iPhone 7's missing headphone jack in its marketing material. According to Cult of Mac, Google won't be doing the same for the Pixel 2. "The company has decided to remove the aging port from its latest handsets," reports Cult of Mac. "A new leak reveals that the lineup will rely solely on USB-C for wired connectivity." From the report: Incredibly reliable leaker Evan Blass has published pictures and details of Google's upcoming Pixel 2 smartphones on VentureBeat. He has also confirmed that neither device will feature a headphone jack, which means users will have to rely on a USB-C adapter or Bluetooth. It also means Google will no longer be able to put out Pixel ads that take sly swipes at the iPhone's missing port. Blass says both Pixel handsets will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset -- the same one found in the Galaxy S8, the LG V30, and other 2017 flagships -- not a faster Snapdragon 836 processor as originally planned. Other features are said to include 12-megapixel cameras, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB storage options. The smaller Pixel will pack a 5-inch 1080p display with a 16:9, while its larger sibling will pack a 6-inch Quad HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Is the lack of a headphone jack a deal-breaker, or do you think the Pixel's other features, like stock Android and front-facing stereo speakers, will make up for it?

  • a slot for a MicroSD card. given that I have other devices that have a headphone jack.

    • Google wants to keep you confused in their cloud while they sift through your files.

      • I, like many /. readers I want a phone with a MicroSD slot and regular security updates for at least 2 years.
        • That's why I have a new Note 8 on Verizon. My Note 5 was solid and got updates every month or so. The new Note 8 has a MicroSD, 3.5mm jack - and most likely will get the same security updates.

  • Not the market leader (Score:3)

    by LynnwoodRooster ( 966895 ) on Tuesday October 03, 2017 @08:13PM (#55304911) Journal
    Samsung, the biggest cellphone maker of them all, still supports the 3.5mm jack. My new Note 8 has one, and with the 256 GB MicroSD card installed I have a ton of downloaded Tidal albums...
  • Sony and Nokia have phones with the same processor but with the 3.5mm jack, expandable storage and water/dust resistance. Their software is close to Google's and Sony contributes to AOSP. Google loses. Oh, and if you want to make good photos, buy a goddamn dedicated camera. No phone comes close and none will due to the laws of optics.

  • It would be great.... (Score:3)

    by SQLGuru ( 980662 ) on Tuesday October 03, 2017 @08:15PM (#55304929) Journal

    It would be great if in conjunction with removing the headphone jack they were also releasing a bunch of affordable USB-C headphones. My current phone still supports regular headphones, but it also has USB-C. So every once in a while, I look to see if there are any USB-C headphones I can grab --- because I assume the audio quality will be better. But there's hardly anything on Amazon and what is there is more expensive than similar or better headphones that have the traditional plug.

    And it's not much better in the Apple space, either.

  • >"Is the lack of a headphone jack a deal-breaker"

    100% yes. Although I am not happy with lack of SD cards, I can handle that if a reasonable storage size is available, 64+GB. I am never happy with a non-swappable battery, but it seems that is beating a dead horse. Certainly also unhappy that wireless charging is so rare. Other unhappiness- lack of NFC, thinness instead of battery size, pixel density instead of brightness and efficiency, huge screen instead of portability.

    But I have to draw the line so

  • No SD slot, and likely no Miracast.

    This is shaping up to be a very courageous phone design team indeed.

    Please note I'm using the modern definition of "courageous", ie pants-on-head loony.

