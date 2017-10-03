Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Android Google Apple Hardware Technology

Google Is Latest Company To Ditch Headphone Jack In Its Newest Smartphones (cultofmac.com) 62

Posted by BeauHD from the hypocritical-actions dept.
When launching its original Pixel smartphone, Google mocked the iPhone 7's missing headphone jack in its marketing material. According to Cult of Mac, Google won't be doing the same for the Pixel 2. "The company has decided to remove the aging port from its latest handsets," reports Cult of Mac. "A new leak reveals that the lineup will rely solely on USB-C for wired connectivity." From the report: Incredibly reliable leaker Evan Blass has published pictures and details of Google's upcoming Pixel 2 smartphones on VentureBeat. He has also confirmed that neither device will feature a headphone jack, which means users will have to rely on a USB-C adapter or Bluetooth. It also means Google will no longer be able to put out Pixel ads that take sly swipes at the iPhone's missing port. Blass says both Pixel handsets will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset -- the same one found in the Galaxy S8, the LG V30, and other 2017 flagships -- not a faster Snapdragon 836 processor as originally planned. Other features are said to include 12-megapixel cameras, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB storage options. The smaller Pixel will pack a 5-inch 1080p display with a 16:9, while its larger sibling will pack a 6-inch Quad HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Is the lack of a headphone jack a deal-breaker, or do you think the Pixel's other features, like stock Android and front-facing stereo speakers, will make up for it?

Google Is Latest Company To Ditch Headphone Jack In Its Newest Smartphones More | Reply

Google Is Latest Company To Ditch Headphone Jack In Its Newest Smartphones

Comments Filter:
  • a slot for a MicroSD card. given that I have other devices that have a headphone jack.

    • Google wants to keep you confused in their cloud while they sift through your files.

  • Not the market leader (Score:5, Insightful)

    by LynnwoodRooster ( 966895 ) on Tuesday October 03, 2017 @08:13PM (#55304911) Journal
    Samsung, the biggest cellphone maker of them all, still supports the 3.5mm jack. My new Note 8 has one, and with the 256 GB MicroSD card installed I have a ton of downloaded Tidal albums...
  • Sony and Nokia have phones with the same processor but with the 3.5mm jack, expandable storage and water/dust resistance. Their software is close to Google's and Sony contributes to AOSP. Google loses. Oh, and if you want to make good photos, buy a goddamn dedicated camera. No phone comes close and none will due to the laws of optics.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      A modern cell phone takes better pictures than a top-of-the-line DSLR from ~10 years ago. Those DSLR photos were touted as being great quality.

      A modern cell phone takes great quality photos that are good enough for well over 95% of the population in over 95% of circumstances.

      • Re:And the loser is... (Score:4, Insightful)

        by dgatwood ( 11270 ) on Tuesday October 03, 2017 @08:48PM (#55305117) Homepage Journal

        A modern cell phone takes better pictures than a top-of-the-line DSLR from ~10 years ago. Those DSLR photos were touted as being great quality.

        Not even close. A top-of-the-line DSLR from 10 years ago would be a Canon 1Ds Mk III. With a full-frame sensor at 21.1 megapixels, it wipes the floor with most smartphone cameras even if you don't factor in things like oh, I don't know, zoom lenses....

        A modern cell phone takes great quality photos that are good enough for well over 95% of the population in over 95% of circumstances.

        That would be the 95% of the population who have never used an actual camera, of course....

      • I just tried to put my 400mm lens on my phone and it doesn't work.

        I'll let you take photographs of my photographs with your toy phone camera.

  • It would be great.... (Score:3)

    by SQLGuru ( 980662 ) on Tuesday October 03, 2017 @08:15PM (#55304929) Journal

    It would be great if in conjunction with removing the headphone jack they were also releasing a bunch of affordable USB-C headphones. My current phone still supports regular headphones, but it also has USB-C. So every once in a while, I look to see if there are any USB-C headphones I can grab --- because I assume the audio quality will be better. But there's hardly anything on Amazon and what is there is more expensive than similar or better headphones that have the traditional plug.

    And it's not much better in the Apple space, either.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Hentes ( 2461350 )

      USB-C is just the connector, the cable can carry both analog and digital signals.
      AFAIK USB-C analog mode is only meant for adapters, my guess is because noise cancellation isn't very good over distances beyond a couple centimeters. This is probably why you don't see any licenced USB-C headphones. Because it's just an adapter, there shouldn't be any difference in sound quality.
      Digital headphones are a different matter, they have their own DAC inside instead of using the one in the phone. With phone DACs bein

  • Yes (Score:5, Insightful)

    by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Tuesday October 03, 2017 @08:24PM (#55304995)

    >"Is the lack of a headphone jack a deal-breaker"

    100% yes. Although I am not happy with lack of SD cards, I can handle that if a reasonable storage size is available, 64+GB. I am never happy with a non-swappable battery, but it seems that is beating a dead horse. Certainly also unhappy that wireless charging is so rare. Other unhappiness- lack of NFC, thinness instead of battery size, pixel density instead of brightness and efficiency, huge screen instead of portability.

    But I have to draw the line somewhere, and it is at losing a simple, compact, compatible, easy, reliable headphone jack. There is simply no really good reason to remove it. I don't know when I will or won't need it, and I don't want to carry a stupid adapter that also is expensive, easy to lose, sucks more power, is likely to break, makes the phone weak and awkward while using it, and prevents charging while using it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Osgeld ( 1900440 )

      I use mine while traveling, and yea its a pain in the butt to carry more shit around when I have to actually go on a trip, I got a charger, headphones, battery pack cause my stupid thin phone has a grand total of jack shit battery life

      and the killer of it all is that stuff is cheap, go to a conference, you end up with a entire bag of cables, chargers, headphones, battery packs and all sorts of other junk ... and yet companies want me to pay out the nose for a dongle I use 4 times a year and will loose after

  • No headphone jack, no replaceable battery... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Trogre ( 513942 ) on Tuesday October 03, 2017 @08:28PM (#55305021) Homepage

    No SD slot, and likely no Miracast.

    This is shaping up to be a very courageous phone design team indeed.

    Please note I'm using the modern definition of "courageous", ie pants-on-head loony.

  • This shouldn't come as any surprise considering how it was discussed in the context of DRM a decade ago. People choose the cloud, people loose choice.

  • ...as big a deal to me as removing the ability to charge and listen at the same time without needing another dongle or special splitter. I have an iphone6+ at the moment, but it is the last iPhone I will ever own because of Apples decision to remove the jack entirely from their later phones. My next phone, which I will probably get in a few months or so, will definitely be an android, but hearing this news, I guess it won't be one made by Google

  • I miss my audio port! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by oic0 ( 1864384 ) on Tuesday October 03, 2017 @08:36PM (#55305065)
    My car has aux in. They talk about how 3.5mm Jack's are crap and wear out. Well now I'm going to wear out my charging port and turn my phone into a paper weight. I think about it every time I plug my phone in to it.
  • I use it in my car to connect to my oem head unit. I use to connect to some old powered PC speakers in the bathroom. I use it to connect to aux in on a few other devices. In other words, DEAL BREAKER.

  • Looks like we're going to need to go back to multiple devices soon.

  • What's with the removal of all these well established and standardized ports?? I want my IEEE 1284 port back!

Slashdot Top Deals

Politics: A strife of interests masquerading as a contest of principles. The conduct of public affairs for private advantage. -- Ambrose Bierce

Close