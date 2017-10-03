Google Is Latest Company To Ditch Headphone Jack In Its Newest Smartphones (cultofmac.com) 62
When launching its original Pixel smartphone, Google mocked the iPhone 7's missing headphone jack in its marketing material. According to Cult of Mac, Google won't be doing the same for the Pixel 2. "The company has decided to remove the aging port from its latest handsets," reports Cult of Mac. "A new leak reveals that the lineup will rely solely on USB-C for wired connectivity." From the report: Incredibly reliable leaker Evan Blass has published pictures and details of Google's upcoming Pixel 2 smartphones on VentureBeat. He has also confirmed that neither device will feature a headphone jack, which means users will have to rely on a USB-C adapter or Bluetooth. It also means Google will no longer be able to put out Pixel ads that take sly swipes at the iPhone's missing port. Blass says both Pixel handsets will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset -- the same one found in the Galaxy S8, the LG V30, and other 2017 flagships -- not a faster Snapdragon 836 processor as originally planned. Other features are said to include 12-megapixel cameras, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB storage options. The smaller Pixel will pack a 5-inch 1080p display with a 16:9, while its larger sibling will pack a 6-inch Quad HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Is the lack of a headphone jack a deal-breaker, or do you think the Pixel's other features, like stock Android and front-facing stereo speakers, will make up for it?
Google wants to keep you confused in their cloud while they sift through your files.
You may be right, but for some if they can’t be sure then they want to be close enough to the original. At that point if the audio sounds shoddy then you can hardly blame the compression.
At the same time 160 albums is not a bad number of albums on a device. Many people don’t have near that number in their main collection. So, hardly an argument for external storage and if it is, well there other devices and at different price points.
USB 3 is still serial, it has separate transmit and receive signals, like old fashion serial protocols like RS-232 and RS-422
I know this is blatantly off topic and I'm just feeding a troll but I've been hooked and can't let go.
USB is a serial bus (2 pins for supply + 2 pins for serial signal), but USB-C isn't because is a parallel bus.
The Universal Serial Bus is a parallel bus?
USB-C is a new plug which can implement the USB3 protocol.
The USB3 protocol uses two sets of differential pairs for high speed communication. This is a serial bus and the same setup as many other systems including Serial ATA.
For backwards compatibility USB3 plugs contain wiring for both the serial USB2 signal and the serial USB3 signal, typically referred
A modern cell phone takes better pictures than a top-of-the-line DSLR from ~10 years ago. Those DSLR photos were touted as being great quality.
A modern cell phone takes great quality photos that are good enough for well over 95% of the population in over 95% of circumstances.
Not even close. A top-of-the-line DSLR from 10 years ago would be a Canon 1Ds Mk III. With a full-frame sensor at 21.1 megapixels, it wipes the floor with most smartphone cameras even if you don't factor in things like oh, I don't know, zoom lenses....
That would be the 95% of the population who have never used an actual camera, of course....
I'll let you take photographs of my photographs with your toy phone camera.
It would be great.... (Score:3)
It would be great if in conjunction with removing the headphone jack they were also releasing a bunch of affordable USB-C headphones. My current phone still supports regular headphones, but it also has USB-C. So every once in a while, I look to see if there are any USB-C headphones I can grab --- because I assume the audio quality will be better. But there's hardly anything on Amazon and what is there is more expensive than similar or better headphones that have the traditional plug.
And it's not much better in the Apple space, either.
I'm listening to podcasts more or less all day while I work. Most bluetooth headphones can't last a full day (a few will). The ones that do, I don't find comfortable.
USB-C is just the connector, the cable can carry both analog and digital signals.
AFAIK USB-C analog mode is only meant for adapters, my guess is because noise cancellation isn't very good over distances beyond a couple centimeters. This is probably why you don't see any licenced USB-C headphones. Because it's just an adapter, there shouldn't be any difference in sound quality.
Digital headphones are a different matter, they have their own DAC inside instead of using the one in the phone. With phone DACs bein
Well, the good news is I have the LG V20 which has a nice DAC in it.....
>"Is the lack of a headphone jack a deal-breaker"
100% yes. Although I am not happy with lack of SD cards, I can handle that if a reasonable storage size is available, 64+GB. I am never happy with a non-swappable battery, but it seems that is beating a dead horse. Certainly also unhappy that wireless charging is so rare. Other unhappiness- lack of NFC, thinness instead of battery size, pixel density instead of brightness and efficiency, huge screen instead of portability.
But I have to draw the line somewhere, and it is at losing a simple, compact, compatible, easy, reliable headphone jack. There is simply no really good reason to remove it. I don't know when I will or won't need it, and I don't want to carry a stupid adapter that also is expensive, easy to lose, sucks more power, is likely to break, makes the phone weak and awkward while using it, and prevents charging while using it.
I use mine while traveling, and yea its a pain in the butt to carry more shit around when I have to actually go on a trip, I got a charger, headphones, battery pack cause my stupid thin phone has a grand total of jack shit battery life
and the killer of it all is that stuff is cheap, go to a conference, you end up with a entire bag of cables, chargers, headphones, battery packs and all sorts of other junk
... and yet companies want me to pay out the nose for a dongle I use 4 times a year and will loose after
No SD slot, and likely no Miracast.
This is shaping up to be a very courageous phone design team indeed.
Please note I'm using the modern definition of "courageous", ie pants-on-head loony.
Simply plugging the "analog hole" (Score:2)
This shouldn't come as any surprise considering how it was discussed in the context of DRM a decade ago. People choose the cloud, people loose choice.
Looks like we're going to need to go back to multiple devices soon.
