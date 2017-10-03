AMD Unveils E9170 Embedded GPU (zdnet.com) 13
AMD is releasing a new embedded Radeon GPU, the first to be based on the Polaris architecture. From a report: But this one isn't aimed at the desktop or laptop markets, but instead it expands AMD's offerings in the digital casino games, thin clients, medical displays, retail and digital signage, and industrial systems markets. The AMD Embedded Radeon E9173 GPU, based on the Polaris architecture, uses an optimized 14-nanometer FinFET manufacturing process to provide up to three times the performance-per-watt over previous generations of AMD Embedded GPUs. And the Radeon E9170 is quite a powerhouse, delivering up to 1.25 TFLOPS at sub-40W TDP board power, and includes 4K HEVC/H.265 and AVC/H.264 decode and encode support, 4K and 3D support, and is capable of driving up to five 4K displays using HDMI 2.0 and/or DisplayPort 1.4. AMD is planning for the Radeon E9173 to have a long lifecycle -- which high-end customers demand -- and plans for it to be available through to 2024.
DirectX 12 support Digital casino games????? (Score:2)
DirectX 12 support Digital casino games????? like you really want windows on BSOD when you win big?
it's up to the gaming board to give an OK (Score:2)
it's up to the gaming board to give an OK.
ATM machines the bank will refund you if they crash and do not pay out.
Have you been to a casino recently? All the spinner games have updated to video interfaces and touch displays with frankly dizzying array of oversaturated color and graphics so busy it's hard to keep track of everything going on. But that's all on purpose. To part you from your money.
There's a reason why all the big game publishers have switched to crapifying their games with lootboxes and other gambling-lite features. They're all trying to get the same payday that casinos have had for years but are instead
Embedded? (Score:2)
Without Linux drivers? Hah...
What perf like vs laptop/desktop? (Score:2)
1.25 TFLOPs in sub 40-watt? Last I checked Radeon Duo was like 250w and 11.45TFLOPs. Unless the performance per power matches or beats the Duo, this is kinda shit for an embedded solution - not like embedded solutions weren't generally shit to begin with.
its made for kiosks and gambling machines etc, not for your laptop to play modern warfare on