Tesla Badly Misses Model 3 Production Goals

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Wall Street Journal (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source): Tesla badly missed its goal of building 1,500 Model 3 cars in the third quarter, the first sign that the production ramp-up for the new sedan isn't going as smoothly as planned. The Silicon Valley electric-car maker built 260 of the Model 3s between July and September, the company said Monday in a statement. In August, the auto maker predicted it would build more than 1,500 Model 3s before cranking up production to 5,000 a week by the end of the fourth quarter. Tesla blamed "production bottlenecks" for the weaker production. "It is important to emphasize that there are no fundamental issues with the Model 3 production or supply chain," Tesla said in a statement. "We understand what needs to be fixed and we are confident of addressing the manufacturing bottleneck issues in the near-term."
"Musk can't build a rocket"
Later... "Okay but he can't build a cheap rocket"
Later... "Okay but he can't make them reusable"
Later... "Okay but he needs the military and they'll never use him"
etc etc
"Electric cars will never work"
Later... "Okay but they'll never have the performance of petrol cars"
Later... "Okay but car manufacturers will never embrace them"
Later... "Okay but Musk isn't a car manufacturer"
Later... "Okay but they'll never have a range of more than 100 km"
Later... "Okay but there's no practical
Sounds like training (Score:2)
Given that they have been building cars for a while, they should know how to construct an assembly line. This could just training issues, with having to bring in people who are new to building cars.
Bottlenecks in a production line are extremely difficult to address. There's been tons of excellent books about it (such as The Goal) but it remains a major issue in companies with a normal growth so it's not surprising to see Tesla struggling with that given their insane expansion pace.
I spent years in the manufacturing world and countless times I've seen stuff like HR authorizing crazy overtime in the weeks following a layoff or plant managers scrambling to rent containers to store surplus of a part that was backorder the week before. You got JIT? Next thing you know Texas is blown away and gas prices skyrocket, making parts more expensive to get delivered. You decide to build up inventory? Real estate prices go up and you end up paying top dollar for low quality warehouses.
Supply chain, project management and interest rates: all examples of things that are too complex for the human mind to fully comprehend.
Take a look at Boeings woes with the 787 production, or Airbuses with the A380 - highly trained, experienced workforces on both sides, but significant production issues in both cases.
In the case of the A380, the production models suffered from issues that weren't apparent in CADCAM phases, and in the case of the 787 it was a company fuck up top to bottom (when your fastener supplier says "12 months lead time" 18 months before you need them, you don't leave your order for another 15 months and expect them to
Can someone please explain? (Score:2)
Can someone explain to me why missing predicted goals - by even as much as 50% - is such a big issue with investors?
Any time Tesla comes out slightly lower than "predicted results" the market analysts go haywire, it's all "doom and gloom! We warned you about Tesla! It's a baaaaaad investment!".
There are people who, with a straight face, talk about Tesla being fraudulent, being 3-months away from insolvent, or being super hyper over inflated in some way. "Look at Tesla's capitalization, and compare it to For
Tesla may one day be as big as ford is today, but their upside isn't much bigger than ford is today, and their downside is bankruptcy.
Tesla is almost certainly over valued, and I think they'll pull through and be big one day. I think it's a safer bet to bet ford will pull through and stay big though (thus at the same price I'd rather buy Ford).
As for missing their targets by 80%, that concerns me, they are using a LOT of people to build not that many cars, why are they so inefficient, even with the model S,
I'll be the first to admit. I'm an idiot.
But if I have the choice between buying Tesla stock and Ford stock, I would buy Tesla stock. It's not even a contest.
The stock market is not always rational.
Tesla may one day be as big as ford is today, but their upside isn't much bigger than ford is today, and their downside is bankruptcy.
\
Except Tesla has several spin-off industries related to their electric car business that also have the potential for high rewards -- that's solar panels and batteries (both for home and large-scale power leveling systems)
Is there a *rational* explanation for all this bugaboo reporting?
Nope, it's just the natural human tendency to want to first amp up the next big thing, and then tear it down again.
Of course, there's no rational explanation for Tesla's current stock valuation either.
:)
The stock is at 341 from an all-time high of 383. This is not a tremendous sign of disapproval of the market. It's more like regular cyclical pricing changes.
When Prius was the dominant hybrid car, auto companies paid for lots of anti-Prius stories. Now, it's anti-Tesla stores.
I doubt I'd buy them at this price, but if I were holding I would not sell. It's not like the entrenched automakers will suddenly become agile, come out with better electrics than Tesla, or achieve Tesla's quality level.
In terms of production, its revenue that is lost - specifically, the revenue from the shortfall in production is shifted to the right in terms of actual income.
But that doesn't mean the entire lifetime of the production run shifts to the right without penalty, as the technology and design lifetime doesn't get a free life extension, it will still need a refresh on much the same timescale as before.
Boeing is running into the same issue with the 787 - a production delay of nearly half a decade, shifting much o
I think there are both logical and illogical reasons for being a Tesla bear.
The illogical reasons I am aware of are political. Musk founded Tesla to accelerate the shift from internal combustion engines to electric cars, to help reduce climate change. If you are a climate change denier, you can see this as making him and the company the enemy, therefore he must be a fraud etc. If you are a bit more sane, but still partly inhabit the same echo chambers as the irrational anti-Teslas, you'll have a biased view
Careful (Score:2)
If you ask them about the delay, Elon might cancel your order.