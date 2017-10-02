Tesla Badly Misses Model 3 Production Goals (wsj.com) 15
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Wall Street Journal (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source): Tesla badly missed its goal of building 1,500 Model 3 cars in the third quarter, the first sign that the production ramp-up for the new sedan isn't going as smoothly as planned. The Silicon Valley electric-car maker built 260 of the Model 3s between July and September, the company said Monday in a statement. In August, the auto maker predicted it would build more than 1,500 Model 3s before cranking up production to 5,000 a week by the end of the fourth quarter. Tesla blamed "production bottlenecks" for the weaker production. "It is important to emphasize that there are no fundamental issues with the Model 3 production or supply chain," Tesla said in a statement. "We understand what needs to be fixed and we are confident of addressing the manufacturing bottleneck issues in the near-term."
Re: (Score:2)
"Musk can't build a rocket"
Later... "Okay but he can't build a cheap rocket"
Later... "Okay but he can't make them reusable"
Later... "Okay but he needs the military and they'll never use him"
etc etc
"Electric cars will never work"
Later... "Okay but they'll never have the performance of petrol cars"
Later... "Okay but car manufacturers will never embrace them"
Later... "Okay but Musk isn't a car manufacturer"
Later... "Okay but they'll never have a range of more than 100 km"
Later... "Okay but there's no practical
Sounds like training (Score:2)
Given that they have been building cars for a while, they should know how to construct an assembly line. This could just training issues, with having to bring in people who are new to building cars.
Re: (Score:3)
Bottlenecks in a production line are extremely difficult to address. There's been tons of excellent books about it (such as The Goal) but it remains a major issue in companies with a normal growth so it's not surprising to see Tesla struggling with that given their insane expansion pace.
I spent years in the manufacturing world and countless times I've seen stuff like HR authorizing crazy overtime in the weeks following a layoff or plant managers scrambling to rent containers to store surplus of a part that
Can someone please explain? (Score:2)
Can someone explain to me why missing predicted goals - by even as much as 50% - is such a big issue with investors?
Any time Tesla comes out slightly lower than "predicted results" the market analysts go haywire, it's all "doom and gloom! We warned you about Tesla! It's a baaaaaad investment!".
There are people who, with a straight face, talk about Tesla being fraudulent, being 3-months away from insolvent, or being super hyper over inflated in some way. "Look at Tesla's capitalization, and compare it to For
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Can someone please explain? (Score:1)
Tesla may one day be as big as ford is today, but their upside isn't much bigger than ford is today, and their downside is bankruptcy.
Tesla is almost certainly over valued, and I think they'll pull through and be big one day. I think it's a safer bet to bet ford will pull through and stay big though (thus at the same price I'd rather buy Ford).
As for missing their targets by 80%, that concerns me, they are using a LOT of people to build not that many cars, why are they so inefficient, even with the model S,
Re: (Score:2)
I'll be the first to admit. I'm an idiot.
But if I have the choice between buying Tesla stock and Ford stock, I would buy Tesla stock. It's not even a contest.
The stock market is not always rational.
Re: (Score:2)
Is there a *rational* explanation for all this bugaboo reporting?
Nope, it's just the natural human tendency to want to first amp up the next big thing, and then tear it down again.
Of course, there's no rational explanation for Tesla's current stock valuation either.
:)
Careful (Score:2)
If you ask them about the delay, Elon might cancel your order.