NASA Images of Puerto Rico Reveal How Maria Wiped Out Power On the Island

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Jalopnik: Hurricane Maria was the most devastating hurricane to make land in Puerto Rico in nearly 100 years and the country is still reeling in its wake. Much of the island still doesn't have running water, reliable communication or electricity. Recently, NASA published a set of date-processed photos that show the island's nighttime lights both before and after the storm. Here, you can see images of the country's capital, San Juan, on a typical night before Maria. It's based on cloud-free and low moonlight conditions. Conversely, the following composite image is of data taken on the nights of Sept. 27 and 28 -- nearly a week after the storm hit -- by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite, a scanning radiometer that collects visible and infrared imagery of land, atmosphere, cryosphere and oceans, according to NASA's website.
... it might be a sensible idea to bury electric cables rather than running them around on fragile masts and poles everywhere?
Why not? Its done in a lot of places in europe.
Exactly. I know the UK is hardly subject to hurricanes but most of our low voltage cables are buried. It's only the high voltage (tens of kV) that are often above ground and even then, a lot of these are buried.
Puerto Rico's government drove the island to bankruptcy. [nytimes.com]:
With its creditors at its heels and its coffers depleted, Puerto Rico sought what is essentially bankruptcy relief in federal court on Wednesday, the first time in history that an American state or territory had taken the extraordinary measure.
The action sent Puerto Rico, whose approximately $123 billion in debt and pension obligations far exceeds the $18 billion bankruptcy filed by Detroit in 2013, to uncharted ground.
Of course the pols in charge in Puerto Rico are now casting about blame to deflect attention from their own contributory negligence.
To put the cost into perspective, here in Finland, where we don't have the same debt and budgetary problems, they only relatively recently started mandating companies put a significant effort into moving the abo
Its not like their grid was put up last week. They've probably had 100 years of electric power in which to think , "Y'know, maybe we should put these cables that keep falling down in hurricanes underground?"
Well all that hot air has to go somewhere
That's the problem - it doesn't go anywhere, so it just inflates his ego.