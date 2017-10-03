NASA Images of Puerto Rico Reveal How Maria Wiped Out Power On the Island (jalopnik.com) 112
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Jalopnik: Hurricane Maria was the most devastating hurricane to make land in Puerto Rico in nearly 100 years and the country is still reeling in its wake. Much of the island still doesn't have running water, reliable communication or electricity. Recently, NASA published a set of date-processed photos that show the island's nighttime lights both before and after the storm. Here, you can see images of the country's capital, San Juan, on a typical night before Maria. It's based on cloud-free and low moonlight conditions. Conversely, the following composite image is of data taken on the nights of Sept. 27 and 28 -- nearly a week after the storm hit -- by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite, a scanning radiometer that collects visible and infrared imagery of land, atmosphere, cryosphere and oceans, according to NASA's website.
Perhaps on an island subject to hurricanes... (Score:5, Insightful)
... it might be a sensible idea to bury electric cables rather than running them around on fragile masts and poles everywhere?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Why not? Its done in a lot of places in europe.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly. I know the UK is hardly subject to hurricanes but most of our low voltage cables are buried. It's only the high voltage (tens of kV) that are often above ground and even then, a lot of these are buried.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Perhaps on an island subject to hurricanes... (Score:4, Informative)
The design and construction of underground transmission lines differ from overhead lines because of two significant technical challenges that need to be overcome. These are: 1) providing sufficient insulation so that cables can be within inches of grounded material; and 2) dissipating the heat produced during the operation of the electrical cables. Overhead lines are separated from each other and surrounded by air. Open air circulating between and around the conductors cools the wires and dissipates heat very effectively. Air also provides insulation that can recover if there is a flashover.
Re: (Score:1)
To further support your point, National Electric Code requires a much thicker wire gauge for buried/raceway applications. Or rather, for any given wire gauge the allowable amperage is much lower if buried, so I suppose it doesn't matter if you're already going to massive overspec your run.
Take 4/0 copper and 75C rated wire. In free air it's legally rated to 360 amps. Buried, it's legal up to 230 amps.
Re: (Score:2)
Except, as mentioned above, neither over land nor under ground cables need to dissipate heat.
:D
So that point is completely pointless
Re: (Score:1)
Air may conduct heat badly, but it does a significantly better job than soil at convecting it away from the source.
Re: (Score:2)
Right, but overhead cables aren't insulated; the conductor is directly exposed to the air.
Underground cables, on the other hand, must be electrically insulated, and most electrical insulator materials are also pretty decent thermal insulators. Thus, in order to prevent the cable from heating up and destroy the insulation and/or blow up.
Re: (Score:2)
That is nonsense.
First of all underground with its moisture would dissipate heat much better than air.
Secondly: the cables are not hot anyway. Ever saw a bird got fried by sitting on a cable?
Re:Perhaps on an island subject to hurricanes... (Score:4, Informative)
How deep is the water table?
What might they be drilling through? Dirt, or rock?
Just saying...the easy assumption to bury might not be as easy as "Just do it".
During/after Hurricane Isabel a few years ago, my neighborhood was the only one in the area with power. But is not always 'the answer'.
Re: (Score:2)
Why not? Its done in a lot of places in europe. How deep is the water table? What might they be drilling through? Dirt, or rock? Just saying...the easy assumption to bury might not be as easy as "Just do it". During/after Hurricane Isabel a few years ago, my neighborhood was the only one in the area with power. But is not always 'the answer'.
Most coastal areas in Florida have also switched to buried power lines. Even in areas where the water table is, according to the map I am looking at, zero to five feet, or five feet to ten feet. But the soil in Florida is very soft and sandy. My dog once dug a 4 or a 5 foot deep hole in a matter of hours.
Re: (Score:2)
In The Netherlands? Pretty deep on average.
To be fair, you still see a lot of cables in the air, but not in cities or villages where there is already a lot of groundwork happening, just to get waste-water out.
So if the city is build on rock, to will the rest be on rock.
Re: (Score:2)
Tropical climates are hell on medium voltage insulation underground. You have water, insects, and heat to contend with. Salt and dust on insulators above ground are much easier to deal with.
Re: (Score:1)
because we don't over-react to factual, uncontroversial posts on internet forums due to an innate chip on our shoulders, perhaps.
Re: (Score:3)
Failure rates for underground cables are higher in normal operation, and are more sudden and difficult to repair compared to overhead. You might get it for a residential subdivision, but not for the distribution network.
The real problem is that the poles are too far apart resulting in dramatically higher wind loading in a direction they have little capability to resist. Coupling that with the complete lack of maintenance, poor quality repairs, extremely high centralization of substation infrastructure, and
Re: (Score:2)
Failure rates for underground cables are higher in normal operation
That is nonsense.
It is technically impossible to fail.
It only fails if a powered digger rips the cable.
Re: (Score:2)
But that takes money (Score:3, Informative)
Puerto Rico's government drove the island to bankruptcy. [nytimes.com]:
With its creditors at its heels and its coffers depleted, Puerto Rico sought what is essentially bankruptcy relief in federal court on Wednesday, the first time in history that an American state or territory had taken the extraordinary measure.
The action sent Puerto Rico, whose approximately $123 billion in debt and pension obligations far exceeds the $18 billion bankruptcy filed by Detroit in 2013, to uncharted ground.
Of course the pols in charge in Puerto Rico are now casting about blame to deflect attention from their own contributory negligence.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know if you know this but Puerto Ricans are US citizens. Their debt is their doing as is their current statehood. They have to choose to be a state as much as they have to choose sovereignty just as they chose to be fiscally irresponsible.
Why can't the debt be resolved by the Puerto Rican government? Why should other citizens and states pick up the tab for them when that has never happened before?
Re: (Score:2)
1. They already voted for statehood.
2. Much of their fiscal problems can be attributed to the Jones act, which increases prices on the island.
The US has treated Puerto Rico shabbily.
Re: (Score:2)
1) they have voted 3 times for statehood with another one to come.
2) the fiscal problems all stem from the PR government. not the act that gave PRs citizenship while trying to create strong economic and cultural ties to the mainland.
US has treated PR shabbily? HOW? How is it different than any other territory vying for statehood? If it was truly that bad then why hasn't PR voted for independence?
Re: (Score:2)
You can't simply pretend that the Jones act doesn't exist and doesn't drastically raise prices on PR, which then has a knock-on effect on the whole island economy.
Why hasn't the US government responded to the request for statehood?
Re: (Score:2)
I didn't ignore it that is why I said "the act that gave PRs citizenship while trying to create strong economic and cultural ties to the mainland".
As I have explained in a different post, the referendums have been contested for poor wording and boycotts. Basically because none of the results had clear majority and/or legitimacy they were ignored. What is the US supposed to do without a clear mandated decision from the PR people?
Re: (Score:2)
I think you're talking about two different laws. I'm pretty sure the Jones Act that has to do with shipping is different from the Jones-Shafroth Act that gave Puerto Ricans citizenship.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
No representatives to bring home the pork! (Score:4, Interesting)
While other states have representatives to bring home pork spending, Puerto Rico does not. In addition, the median household income is $18K compared to Mississippi, where where the per capita income is $40K. How much can you really tax a household that only makes $18K? No companies will target Puerto Rico as a market. It's expensive to ship food there from the COTUS. In addition, if the island was already in debt, a substantial portion of the revenues are going to pay off the debug.
So it's easy to say the government "drove the island to bankruptcy" implying that funds are being mismanaged. Even a new government would not be able to change the status quo because they are starting from such a deep hole. When the federal government needs to get out of a recession, they use deficit spending, and the closest thing a state can do to do that (which is not really ethical but there are no other options) is to issue bonds, and then default on them (bankruptcy).
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Re: Spending income is irresponsible (Score:1)
Please. Federal social program spending is greater than defense.
Re: Spending income is irresponsible (Score:1)
Democrats gave us 20T debt? Republicans were equal partners.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Mississippi's per capita income is approximately $20k, not $40k.
You probably meant median income for both Mississippi and Puerto Rico.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
While other states have representatives to bring home pork spending, Puerto Rico does not. In addition, the median household income is $18K compared to Mississippi, where where the per capita income is $40K. How much can you really tax a household that only makes $18K? No companies will target Puerto Rico as a market. It's expensive to ship food there from the COTUS.
So you propose
... what?
Re: (Score:2)
Puerto Rico's government drove the island to bankruptcy. [nytimes.com]:
With its creditors at its heels and its coffers depleted, Puerto Rico sought what is essentially bankruptcy relief in federal court on Wednesday, the first time in history that an American state or territory had taken the extraordinary measure.
The action sent Puerto Rico, whose approximately $123 billion in debt and pension obligations far exceeds the $18 billion bankruptcy filed by Detroit in 2013, to uncharted ground.
Of course the pols in charge in Puerto Rico are now casting about blame to deflect attention from their own contributory negligence.
Oh sure, quote a right-wing rag like the NYT
;)
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately that articles leaves out the changes to US tax policy [cnbc.com] that lead to the current conditions. It also leaves out the influence of the protectionist Jones Act [wikipedia.org], which considerably increases the cost of living on the island.
Re:Perhaps on an island subject to hurricanes... (Score:4, Interesting)
To put the cost into perspective, here in Finland, where we don't have the same debt and budgetary problems, they only relatively recently started mandating companies put a significant effort into moving the above-ground powerline infrastructure under ground and the current plan is to have 65% of the low voltage and 47% of the medium voltage infrastructure moved to underground cables by 2029.
Re: (Score:2)
Its not like their grid was put up last week. They've probably had 100 years of electric power in which to think , "Y'know, maybe we should put these cables that keep falling down in hurricanes underground?"
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The worse the economy, the easier it is for the government to start a ditch-digging program.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
One word: flooding.
Sorry, thanks for playing, but there is no easy answer.
Re:Perhaps on an island subject to hurricanes... (Score:4, Informative)
The location of junctions and transformers is the most important consideration, and if you get those above the flood level, you are likely in good shape.
Underground municipal infrastructure is usually saturated with water and sewer lines, so even if money isn't a factor in the design, space constraints often are.
Re: (Score:2)
Except take a trip over the pond to the UK and most local electricity lines are under ground along with the gas, water, sewer and telecoms. Everything since WII is all underground apart from telephone, where everything in the last 40 years is underground. The idea that space constraints prevent putting it all under the ground is uninformed nonsense.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
My rural Cooperative charges $3 per foot for overhead lines to a private dwelling. They charge $15 per foot for underground. Overhead lines make much more sense especially when such great devastation is not expected each month. Privately owned generators can be used to power pumps for water, refrigeration, or lighting and are used here for our power outages that can be expected every year or 2.
Re: (Score:2)
The only true patriotic way to handle this kind of catastrophy is to briefly mourn about the dead, have some inspiring pep-talk, then re-build everything the same cheap, brittle way it was build before, and then pray harder than before catastrophy won't strike again.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Sure, are you going to pay for it?
Power isn't run above ground because it makes the skyline look pretty.
Re: (Score:2)
No no no!
That would be to smart!
And it would safe to much money.
... how would they get a seasonal job after the rain/hurricane season?
And think about the unemployed
Not how. Just how much. (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Exactly what I wanted to say. When the power goes out after a windy storm in New England we all know HOW we lost power because we grab our chainsaws and cut up the trees that have fallen on the power lines. "Wutya reckon knocked the power out?" "I got no idea but at least we got some wood for the fireplace now."
I guess BeauHD was in a hurry to post content and accidentally omitted the word "much".
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, it was a really disappointing article. We know the power is out. 'NASA' wasn't needed to show us that. The whole article appears to be a puff piece. A gee-whiz article not suitable for Slashdot readers.
Less is More (Score:3)
I love how, in the comparison images, someone actually felt the need to label darker areas as "less lights" and brighter areas as "more lights."
Also, how pedantic would it be of me to point out that it should be "fewer" lights, not "less"?
Re: (Score:2)
Nope, they got it right in a somewhat awkward way. They aren't counting those lights, but rather mapping the overall intensity at given locations. If it's not a countable quantity but rather one of magnitude, then "less" is correct. The use of "lights" rather than "light" may be throwing you off.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, I'd say they just got it wrong in a different way then. Pedantically speaking, of course.
"the country"? (Score:5, Informative)
A large part of the challenges that Peurto Rico faces is that it is not in fact a country, but rather it is an "unincorporated territory of the United States located in the northeast Caribbean Sea".
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
https://www.thoughtco.com/puer... [thoughtco.com]
Peraps if Peurto Rico was a country (or a "state" within the United States), they might have been better able to respond to the types of problems that this storm has caused.
WIth a population of a bit more than 3.4 million, the territory seems to have more people than twenty-two other US states:
http://worldpopulationreview.c... [worldpopul...review.com]
Re:"the country"? (Score:5, Informative)
They pay taxes, that's all the reason anyone needs to be able to get a better response from the government
They pay US federal taxes indeed. The federal government should help out here. Why is Trump dragging his feet? Well, Texas is a big republican state so Trump was all about helping them out. Florida is a toss up state so Trump helped a little. Puerto Rico can't vote for President and if they could there is no way they would vote for Trump.
Trump isn't going to help another human being if they can't give him something in return.
Re: (Score:1)
What the hell are you talking about? The federal government (headed by President Trump) is doing everything they can in Puerto Rico right now, and people there are mostly praising the efforts. But the fact is that the devastation is so widespread that it'll take years to clean it up. There's no indication that Trump is doing any less there than other places, and he's certainly not "dragging his feet".
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They could have chosen statehood or independence. There has been 3 different votes since 1998.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Why does PR keep choosing the status quo?
Re: (Score:2)
Eh, did you read your link? It says that they choose to become a state in November 2012 and then asked the US to enable them to become one.
I think a better question is, why have they been stalled since?
Re: (Score:2)
Puerto Rican voters were asked two questions: (1) whether they agreed to continue with Puerto Rico's territorial status and (2) to indicate the political status they preferred from three possibilities: statehood, independence, or a sovereign nation in free association with the United States.[2] 970,910 (54.00%) voted "No" on the first question, expressing themselves against maintaining the current political status, and 828,077 (46.00%) voted "Yes", to maintain the current political status. Of those who answered on the second question 834,191 (61.11%) chose statehood, 454,768 (33.34%) chose free association, and 74,895 (5.55%) chose independence.[3][4]
The governor-elect Alejandro García Padilla of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) and several other leaders who favor the present status had recommended voting "Yes" to the first question, and leaving the second question blank as a protest to what they said was "an anti-democratic process" and "a trap"
Because there were almost 500,000 blank ballots, creating confusion as to the voters' true desire, Congress decided to ignore the vote.
History professor Luis Agrait explained the result in this manner to CNN: "If you assume those blank votes are anti-statehood votes, the true result for the statehood option would be less than 50%." Considered as a percentage of the total number of votes cast in the first ballot, 44% voted in favor of statehood on the second ballot.
IOW, because it wasn't clear the results were ignored. Is a vote valid if the questions are poorly constructed? This has been the case for many of the referendums. Not saying it is right or wrong but if you make a decision with such permanency as statehood then the results should not be doubted to such an extent.
Re: (Score:2)
97% voting for statehood isn't clear?
Re: (Score:2)
You must be talking about the 2017 referendum not the 2012 referendum.
A referendum on the political status of Puerto Rico was held in Puerto Rico on June 11, 2017. The referendum had three options: becoming a state of the United States, independence/free association, or maintaining the current territorial status. Those who voted overwhelmingly chose statehood by 97%; turnout, however, was 23%, a historically low figure. This figure is attributed to a boycott led by the pro-status quo PPD party.
Again, there wasn't a clear majority because of the boycott. Should the US just ignore that and try to force PR to be a state which is permanent? At what point is the future of PR the fault of PR?
Re: (Score:2)
A large part of the challenges that Peurto Rico faces is that it is not in fact a country, but rather it is an "unincorporated territory of the United States located in the northeast Caribbean Sea".
And to top it off, most people can't find Puerto Rico to help out because so many people misspell the name!
Re: (Score:3)
Re:It's all Trump's fault
Well all that hot air has to go somewhere
Re: (Score:3)
That's the problem - it doesn't go anywhere, so it just inflates his ego.