General Motors Plans 20 All-Electric Cars By 2023 (bloomberg.com) 26
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: General Motors joined a growing group of automakers promising an emissions-free future for cars by pledging to sell 20 all-electric vehicles by 2023. The largest U.S. automaker, which generates most of its profit with large sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks, plans to have a lineup of both battery-powered cars and hydrogen fuel-cell autos, which also run on electricity. Two new EVs will debut in the next 18 months to follow the Chevrolet Bolt that's been on sale for less than a year. The planned lineup demonstrates GM is doubling down on electrification despite the Bolt's slow start in U.S. showrooms and companies' inability thus far to profitably sell EVs. The automaker has delivered fewer than 12,000 units of the battery-powered Bolt, which goes about 238 miles between charges. Deliveries have primarily been concentrated thus far in California, which mandates sales of emissions-less vehicles.
Poor quality finish to everything, handled like a bus, and braked like an eel.
I bought a Mazda for about 2/3 the price, and have been happy.
They might be better now, but probably not.
I test drove a 2015 Camaro Z28 a while back and it ripped my clothes off. I'm holding out for the 2018 Z1 though. I've got a friend with a Chevy dealership and I think it's time I get something nice. My wife says, "nah", but I'm working on it, daily.
I own a 2017 ZL1 and a 2016 2SS. Neither is like that. In fact. My 17 ZL1 absolutely stomps 6 figure cars on the track.
Old gm, yes. My Gen4 and Gen5 FBody and Zeta platform Camaro were indeed poorly braked and rattle traps.
Last time I looked at a GM product they were STILL, after a couple decades, building them for drivers with a short left leg and passengers with a short right leg. (The wheel well clearance for the front wheels impinged on the space for the front-seat personnel's footwells. On the driver's side they produced a footrest at the same distance as the height of the fully-retracted brake (and, in the manual shift, clutch) pedal(s), with the accelerator pedal being farther forward.)
Just 20 ? (Score:2)
They produce around 10 millions cars a year, and expect to sell just 20 all-electric ones in 5 years (to be kind) ?
:) )
Wow, I've totally never seen this story before... (Score:2)
"Major Automakers Pretend To Be Interested In Electric Vehicles At Auto Show" - totally haven't seen that one many times per year for the past decade. Auto shows are a giant displaycase for A) concept cars that will never see the light of day, B) vehicles that will be made only in the minimum number needed to be compliance cars, and C) vehicles that will be produced (also in small numbers) in a radically different form (for the worse) than actually presented.
There's been more than half a million electric cars sold in the US, and the largest car company by cap size (for the time being) is entirely electric cars. There are a number of countries which have enabled laws that they will only allow electric cars to be sold within the country. Certainly every single car company is serious about electric cars, because that's just a part of the business now.
Certainly said one company is. So far among the others it's just the usual talk and auto show showpieces. Funds invested in actually changing their business models lag far behind the huge sums actually required to do so.
If GM cared about selling the Bolt...
It costs several hundred million dollars to bring a new vehicle to market, especially with a new drivetrain, as type acceptance on new drivetrains takes years.
I know a lot of people don't quite get this concept, but companies don't like spending money on things that don't make money.
If GM DIDN'T care about the Bolt, they wouldn't have spent the time, effort and money developing it.
Yes, they would have, so as not to have to buy credits from Tesla in order to sell cars in ZEV states.
The reality distortion is strong with this one (Score:2)
Electric cars aren't practical for long trips, or for unplanned medium-length trips, ICE powered cars are.
Electrics cars are a rich man's toy, ICE powered cars are practical vehicles.
Electric cars don't work when the power goes out, ICE powered cars do.
That is until you go to gas up, and there's no power to the pumps.
Electric cars don't work when the power goes out, ICE powered cars do.
Gas pumps need electricity to pump the gas. If your gas station is out of power then you're not getting any gas.
On the other hand, during an emergency if your charging station does have power then you can charge your car, even if the fuel trucks can't get through.
And you also have the option of charging your car at your house with a generator or solar panels (though that would be pretty inefficient).
Be stockpiled in man-portable containers for an emergency which knocks out power
Be hand-pumped and/or distributed directly from a tanker truck if push comes to shove
Sorry guy, not until "electric" cars run on easily storable and portable fuel will they be a viable alternative for "traditional" cars.
Meanwhile, here's how emergencies actually play out for EV owners [dailykos.com].
Over half of American households have two or more cars. Electric cars are an ideal second vehicle, used exclusively for commuting or running errands. This is a huge market opportunity and completely moots your points. Two car families can always fall back on their ICE car in the short term. In the long term, the problems you cite will likely be resolved by improved battery and charging technology.
Electric cars don't work when the power goes out, ICE powered cars do.
Well you can't charge them if the infrastructure gets wiped out, I suppose, but you also can't re-fill a tank of gas if the infrastructure gets wiped out.
Electrics cars are a rich man's toy, ICE powered cars are practical vehicles.
You can lease an electric car for $200/month, with very small fuel charges. They're not a rich man's toy unless you buy an expensive one...same as with ICE cars.
Or she reads the news and sees that many countries are mandating all-electric driving fleets in the future, and the there are already cars that are good enough to make this law practical. Giving up on electric cars means giving up on China, India, France, etc.
News written by English majors quoting politicians who went to law school or B-school. Not people who understand the basics of cars.
Electric cars are the perfect commuter car. Most trips are not "long trips." They are to the grocery store or to work. Electric cars can be "re fueled" at home with solar panels, which are getting cheaper by the day. They are hardly a "rich man's toy." They are the working man's salvation. And BTW, how many ties have you been without electricity in the last year? you plug the sucker in when you get home. We will all be driving the within ten years. And when the do-gooder governments prevent ICEs from being
