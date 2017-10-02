Tesla Is Shipping Hundreds of Powerwall Batteries To Puerto Rico (futurism.com) 66
schwit1 quotes a report from Futurism: In a continued streak of goodwill during this year's devastating hurricane season, Tesla has been shipping hundreds of its Powerwall batteries to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Since the hurricane hit on 20 September, much of the U.S. territory has been left without power -- about 97 percent, as of 27 September -- hampering residents' access to drinkable water, perishable food, and air conditioning. The island's hospitals are struggling to keep generators running as diesel fuel dwindles. Installed by employees in Puerto Rico, Tesla's batteries could be paired with solar panels in order to store electricity for the territory, whose energy grid may need up to six months to be fully repaired. Several power banks have already arrived to the island, and more are en route.
It will be hard to set up enough solar panels quickly to charge powerwalls, but in the meantime they could be charged at locations with power or generators, then moved to points of use. A small generator charging a battery can often be as useful as a larger generator.
Many roads on the island remain washed out or blocked by debris, and authorities have had trouble reaching out to truck drivers who can deliver supplies. “When we say that we don’t have truck drivers, we mean that we have not been able to contact them,” Rosselló said. [nypost.com]
Would be better if Tesla would pay all the Puerto Rican truck drivers who are on strike and refuse to make deliveries of the thousands of containers of supplies until they are paid better.
This has been debunked as fake news. [mediamatters.org] It didn't happen. Stop spreading lies.
Which is funny given the MediaMatters take on it that it was the Republicans that were giving that excuse, when I saw Democrats explaining the incompetence of the officials in Puerto Rico, including one vocal mayor who couldn't be bothered to attend logistics meetings but managed to get custom shirt and hat made.
one vocal mayor who couldn't be bothered to attend logistics meetings
That is Carmen Yulin Cruz [wikipedia.org], the mayor of San Juan.
1. She criticized the Trump administration for its inefficiency.
2. Trump attacked her as incompetent.
3. Democrats and the media attacked Trump for picking on her.
4. Other mayors in PR said that she is indeed incompetent.
I don't know what happened after that because I ran out of popcorn.
Or just simply, Snopes [snopes.com]:
Now, what you should be asking yourself right now is, "What sort of bullshit places have I been getting my information from that sold me on this story? What other bullshit have they sold me on over the years? What other bullshit do I currently believe that they sold me on?"
They're more trustworthy than anonymous cowards, that's for sure.
It shouldn't be, really. Though in this case, snopes is *ABSOLUTELY CORRECT* that there is no strike by Puerto Rican truck drivers. Period. Anyone saying there is, is simply lying. There isn't a single shred of evidence anywhere that this "story" is true, and more to the point, the whole thing is absurd. There simply isn't enough fuel for the trucks, and in many cases, there are no longer roads to drive the trucks on.
Now, what you should be asking yourself right now is, "What sort of bullshit places have I been getting my information from that sold me on this story? What other bullshit have they sold me on over the years? What other bullshit do I currently believe that they sold me on?"
Fox News, Il Duce II, and Alexander Putin. Truth is irrelevant now, they are in teh dehumanizing proess so that the enemy, whoever that is, can be exterminated.
This will probably be downvoted as a trolll, but yes, the dehumanizing process is occurring, and truth does not matter any more. A person disseminating lies can yell "Fake News" and the proles will believe him first.
Welcome to the end times.
Would be better if Tesla would pay all the Puerto Rican truck drivers who are on strike and refuse to make deliveries of the thousands of containers of supplies until they are paid better.
False. They aren't on strike, they just can't walk to work from where they live.
Solar panels are relatively light and cheap, and Puerto Rico has a lot of solar power. This is a good idea, a quick way to get usable power in place fast.
The storage is the tough part, and that's the part the powerwall is good for. There's already 88 MW of distributed solar and 127 MW of utility-scale solar available in Puerto Rico
https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/the-solar-industry-wants-to-help-puerto-rico [greentechmedia.com].
https://cleantechnica.com/2017/10/01/tesla-powerwalls-solar-panels-sent-puerto-rico/
and building materiel is going to be prioritised for reconstruction of homes and public structures?
I'm curious to know how you are certain about what they will be prioritizing? I'd think a battery-backed solar array at a local shelter would be very welcome right now, and may indeed take priority over any individual's house.
hospital?
Exactly. Hospitals, nursing homes, distribution centers, shelters, schools, etc. Lots of great places to have electricity!
Though I suppose hospitals probably need more power than these could provide, and probably are getting priority for generators and diesel.
Though I suppose hospitals probably need more power than these could provide
The Powerwalls can be used for load leveling. If a hospital has a 10kw generator and has power needs that fluctuate between 6kw and 12kw, then that is not going to work. But stick in a Powerwall, and it can recharge from the generator when the demand is at 6kw, and supply supplement power to handle the peaks.
I would imagine they could provide power to the minimum critical areas for a short time in the event of generator failure or a late fuel shipment.
How will these Powerwall units be recharged after they have been used up on the first go around?
From solar panels.
The electricity infrastructure is going to be down for quite a while, as the power plants and transmission lines have to be replaced.
Yes, that's exactly why you want the solar panels and battery storage.
Whilst solar panels sound like a good idea, how will you install PV when the vast majority of buildings are wrecked, and building materiel is going to be prioritised for reconstruction of homes and public structures?
I would think that setting up solar panels to provide emergency power would have a high priority. Setting up solar panels (or, repairing some of the installations that already exist on the island) is going to be very quick compared to reconstructing a demolished building; devoting a day or so to restoring the power grid is not going to delay the months-to-years long process of rebuilding the island.
https://www.greentechm [greentechmedia.com]
"Having power walls supplement these will be quite valueable."
They beat Trump walls any day.
Power plants. Seriously.
1) Day and night loads are very different from each other. Having storage for loadshifting lets you use a smaller amount of generation infrastructure at a higher capacity factor.
2) Loadshifting also lets you get by on fewer / less capable transmission lines. A good example of this is the old Castle Valley flow battery in Utah, on one of the Rattlesnake lines. By - again - charging at night and discharging during the day, halfway down the line, they help maintain the daytime voltag
The problem is that Puerto Rico currently does not have any transmission lines, and so load leveling the power plants that aren't connected to anything is not useful.
Significant percentages of the island are going to be relying on local power generation for months, and you can get a lot more out of a generator and limited amount of fuel when you've got solar panels and battery backs to back them up.
If you actually watched some of the video of PR after the storm, you would have seen solar panels on many roofs.
At least those who covered them to protect them during the storm.
That said, it would also be helpful to send them PV solar panels.
Don't you need to charge batteries? Where exactly are residents without power get the electricity to charge the batteries?
On the other hand, it is a great marketing scheme. Powerwall batteries + SolarCity roof panels = good business.
Re: (Score:2)
...winning the Powerball is more likely to happen than getting assistance from the Trump Administration.
Except that, ya know, the Trump administration IS helping Puerto Rico, albeit it slowly at first. I don't like Trump either but you can't just make stuff up. I believe Mr. Trump himself even coined a two-word term for this kind of bullshit.
"Except that, ya know, the Trump administration IS helping Puerto Rico, albeit it slowly at first. I don't like Trump either but you can't just make stuff up. I believe Mr. Trump himself even coined a two-word term for this kind of bullshit."
Donald, go away.
Donald, go away.
LOL! Come on now. If I were Donald Trump my response would've been, "President Trump is helping Puerto Rico, and it's the biggest most greatest help ever given!!! Crooked Hilary wouldn't have helped as bigly as this!! Make Puerto Rico great again!"
"Miss, and you lose it all!"
Is he donating them? (Score:2)
What if he's lending them, at no cost, but expects them to be returned once the situation stabilizes? Why do you rule that out?
Re: (Score:1)
I know they're not cheap but under the circumstances I'd hope he's giving them away for free.
I hope he is not. It is better to loan them to cover the crisis, and then take them back so they are available for the NEXT crisis somewhere else.
The last thing Puerto Rico needs is more permanent handouts. They really need to figure out how to create a sustainable functional economy, and more charity isn't the answer.
Long term implications? (Score:1)
Kudos for sending batteries.
So, how long are they to last before recharge?
Are they also supplying solar setups to recharge?
How heavy, can they be easily and safely disconnected and reconnected to home electrical after taking somewhere to charge?
What is the plan for disposing of these batteries? That's an awful lot of hazardous environmental waste to be disposed of in what... 1 to 5 years? Leeching all into the ground water...
1) They recharge every day, providing day/night load shifting, both for power plants and transmission lines (aka, preventing daytime brownouts when demand exceeds capacity).
2) Loadshifting benefits every major source of power, not just solar (and, as mentioned, it benefits transmission lines as well)
3) They're about the size of a breaker box, but 125kg. Any competent electrician can wire one. They're all-in-one systems with the inverter included. You do not "disconnect them to charge", they're not designed
is it still a marketing stunt if it helps people? (Score:2)
so, a cynic could say this is just a marketing stunt, sure. but isn't a marketing stunt that may help people better than another car ad on TV?
Funny you should bring in advertising. This is publicity money can't buy, and this is *exactly* why they're doing it.
Grid? (Score:2)
Oh this should do wonders for Puerto Rico's neglected electrical grid and it's capacity.
Germany is helping... (Score:1, Interesting)
Experts from Germany (Sonnen GmbH) are coordinating and doing install on this project:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news... [bloomberg.com]
Trump meanwhile did helpfully dedicate a golf trophy in honor of Puerto Rico:
http://www.independent.co.uk/n... [independent.co.uk]
In case you didn't know, Puerto Rico is an AMERICAN territory - the people of that territory are American citizens. But our current government for some reason is unwilling/unable to help, and is only much later getting assistance from those who ARE willing/able to help.
Puerto Rico Electric Utility (Score:4, Funny)
Is that maybe why, The Electric Utility is having money problems, The Electric Grid was sub par, The disaster Planning was sub par and the fact that the Electric Utility is so totally unprepared to restore the Electric Grid?
My point being, it is to late now to do anything now. So lets not relive the past. But, maybe the Electric Utility should be privatized. There isn't much left and this mightl expedite the rebuilding process. And hopefully put the Electric Utility on firmer footing. That could be more prepared for the future storms to come.
So come on Tesla, Somebody? step up make the future better
The power utility was $9 billion dollars in debt before this crisis even happened. They weren't able to maintain the network they already had, rebuilding it from scratch is even harder when you don't have any money to do it with.
Re: (Score:2)
From article dated: JULY 2, 2017
Puerto Ricos Power Authority Effectively Files for Bankruptcy [nytimes.com]
And then there is this.
"Electricity is given free of charge to every one of the commonwealth's 78 municipalities, to many of its government enterprises and even to some private businesses located in buildings owned by municipalities. PREPA has $1 billion or more in accounts receivable, much of which is owed by other units of the Puerto Rico government."
Renewable electricity as a solu [thehill.com]
And some wonder why the Electric Grid is "NOT" getting repaired?
And yes the $9 Billion dollar debt good point!! Guspaz!!
> But, maybe the Electric Utility should be privatized
Ah, privatization. The solution to that pesky problem of too much money in citizens' hands. Reading your entire post I am still not sure if you are serious or if that's some next level sarcasm. As someone who lives in an area (British Columbia) and lived through 3 Crown corporations being privatized, I will attest first hand that you don't get any better service, but you certainly do get higher bills.