Tesla Is Shipping Hundreds of Powerwall Batteries To Puerto Rico (futurism.com) 66

Posted by BeauHD from the energy-supply dept.
schwit1 quotes a report from Futurism: In a continued streak of goodwill during this year's devastating hurricane season, Tesla has been shipping hundreds of its Powerwall batteries to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Since the hurricane hit on 20 September, much of the U.S. territory has been left without power -- about 97 percent, as of 27 September -- hampering residents' access to drinkable water, perishable food, and air conditioning. The island's hospitals are struggling to keep generators running as diesel fuel dwindles. Installed by employees in Puerto Rico, Tesla's batteries could be paired with solar panels in order to store electricity for the territory, whose energy grid may need up to six months to be fully repaired. Several power banks have already arrived to the island, and more are en route.

  • Maybe use with gens (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It will be hard to set up enough solar panels quickly to charge powerwalls, but in the meantime they could be charged at locations with power or generators, then moved to points of use. A small generator charging a battery can often be as useful as a larger generator.

  • Don't you need to charge batteries? Where exactly are residents without power get the electricity to charge the batteries?

    On the other hand, it is a great marketing scheme. Powerwall batteries + SolarCity roof panels = good business.

  • What's not clear from the article is whether he's donating them or whether he expects to be paid for them later. I know they're not cheap but under the circumstances I'd hope he's giving them away for free.

    • Re: Is he donating them? (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      What if he's lending them, at no cost, but expects them to be returned once the situation stabilizes? Why do you rule that out?

    • I know they're not cheap but under the circumstances I'd hope he's giving them away for free.

      I hope he is not. It is better to loan them to cover the crisis, and then take them back so they are available for the NEXT crisis somewhere else.

      The last thing Puerto Rico needs is more permanent handouts. They really need to figure out how to create a sustainable functional economy, and more charity isn't the answer.

  • Kudos for sending batteries.

    So, how long are they to last before recharge?
    Are they also supplying solar setups to recharge?
    How heavy, can they be easily and safely disconnected and reconnected to home electrical after taking somewhere to charge?
    What is the plan for disposing of these batteries? That's an awful lot of hazardous environmental waste to be disposed of in what... 1 to 5 years? Leeching all into the ground water...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Rei ( 128717 )

      1) They recharge every day, providing day/night load shifting, both for power plants and transmission lines (aka, preventing daytime brownouts when demand exceeds capacity).

      2) Loadshifting benefits every major source of power, not just solar (and, as mentioned, it benefits transmission lines as well)

      3) They're about the size of a breaker box, but 125kg. Any competent electrician can wire one. They're all-in-one systems with the inverter included. You do not "disconnect them to charge", they're not designed

  • so, a cynic could say this is just a marketing stunt, sure. but isn't a marketing stunt that may help people better than another car ad on TV?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Funny you should bring in advertising. This is publicity money can't buy, and this is *exactly* why they're doing it.

  • Oh this should do wonders for Puerto Rico's neglected electrical grid and it's capacity.

  • Germany is helping... (Score:1, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Experts from Germany (Sonnen GmbH) are coordinating and doing install on this project:

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news... [bloomberg.com]

    Trump meanwhile did helpfully dedicate a golf trophy in honor of Puerto Rico:

    http://www.independent.co.uk/n... [independent.co.uk]

    In case you didn't know, Puerto Rico is an AMERICAN territory - the people of that territory are American citizens. But our current government for some reason is unwilling/unable to help, and is only much later getting assistance from those who ARE willing/able to help.

    Not that I'm

  • Puerto Rico Electric Utility (Score:4, Funny)

    by oldgraybeard ( 2939809 ) on Monday October 02, 2017 @04:49PM (#55296327)
    Isn't it true that the Electric Utility in Puerto Rico is Owned and Operated by the government?

    Is that maybe why, The Electric Utility is having money problems, The Electric Grid was sub par, The disaster Planning was sub par and the fact that the Electric Utility is so totally unprepared to restore the Electric Grid?

    My point being, it is to late now to do anything now. So lets not relive the past. But, maybe the Electric Utility should be privatized. There isn't much left and this mightl expedite the rebuilding process. And hopefully put the Electric Utility on firmer footing. That could be more prepared for the future storms to come.

    So come on Tesla, Somebody? step up make the future better ;)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Guspaz ( 556486 )

      The power utility was $9 billion dollars in debt before this crisis even happened. They weren't able to maintain the network they already had, rebuilding it from scratch is even harder when you don't have any money to do it with.

    • Additional Information

      From article dated: JULY 2, 2017
      Puerto Ricos Power Authority Effectively Files for Bankruptcy [nytimes.com]

      And then there is this.
      "Electricity is given free of charge to every one of the commonwealth's 78 municipalities, to many of its government enterprises and even to some private businesses located in buildings owned by municipalities. PREPA has $1 billion or more in accounts receivable, much of which is owed by other units of the Puerto Rico government."
      Renewable electricity as a solu [thehill.com]
      • Correction
        And some wonder why the Electric Grid is "NOT" getting repaired?

        And yes the $9 Billion dollar debt good point!! Guspaz!!

    • > But, maybe the Electric Utility should be privatized

      Ah, privatization. The solution to that pesky problem of too much money in citizens' hands. Reading your entire post I am still not sure if you are serious or if that's some next level sarcasm. As someone who lives in an area (British Columbia) and lived through 3 Crown corporations being privatized, I will attest first hand that you don't get any better service, but you certainly do get higher bills.

