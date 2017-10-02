High Sierra's Disk Utility Does Not Recognize Unformatted Disks (tinyapps.org) 49
macOS 10.13's Disk Utility 17.0 (1626) does not recognize raw drives, reads a blog post, shared by several readers. From the post: Diskutil does recognize the drive. We'll use it to perform a quick, cursory format (e.g., diskutil eraseDisk JHFS+ NewDisk GPT disk0) to make the disk appear in Disk Utility, where further modifications can more easily be made. Plugging in an unformatted external drive produces the usual alert, "The disk you inserted was not readable by this computer. Initialize... | Ignore | Eject", but clicking Initialize just opens Disk Utility without the disk appearing. There's an option in Disk Utility to view "all devices," but clicking that doesn't show raw disks, the blog post adds.
and pro hardware (imac pro) you can't change disk (Score:2)
and pro hardware (imac pro) you can't change the disk easily or even with some basic repair work. Having to unglue and reglue a screen is far from easy.
Complete nonsense, imac's dont have glued in screens at all, they are held in place by a magnetic interference fit and can be removed in under a minute with a sucker clamp. The HD is then easily accessible and replaceable. It has been this way since the first Aluminium unibody imacs 10 years ago. Imac's are very easy to work on.
the imac pro not the imac.
To my knowledge the iMac Pro isn't available yet, so I would like to see the source that says the screen is glued to the chassis, preventing access to the drives.
Apple assumes everyone gets everything from Apple.
Has this ever been true? Sure, it's a funny line to toss out there, but Apple has obviously recognized that their products exist in a world beyond their control, which is why we see support for SMB, NTFS, and a host of other technologies and formats that didn't originate at Apple.
To be sure, their support falls far short of what we see on Windows or Linux, but in the various Macs I've worked on, I've replaced RAM, batteries, SSDs, HDDs, and even created my own Fusion Drive, none of which I did using Apple-b
So Apple.... (Score:1)
How do you expect to format a drive to make it appear when you can't make it appear to format the drive?
Do people think about this kind of thing anymore?
Some OS component recognized the disk and announced that it was uninitialized, then offered to send them to initialize it. It's not acceptable for the subsequent tool not to recognize that there's a disk there, even if all it knows about it is that it can't do anything with it.
Well its more like man diskutil, as you can still see unformatted disks there and use diskutil eraseDisk
... to format it.
A bigger issue is that when you plug an unformatted disk in, it pops up the usual message that its unreadable and to initialize it. Clicking initialize opens disk util which then does not show the unformatted drive (which it did in all previous versions). So for the average user, this could be confusing.
This looks like it could just be a bug in Disk Utility. Hopefully.
True. Also, in using the previous release to help test this (10.12) I couldn't find a way (via Disk Utility) to blank a disk. There used to be an option in Disk Utility that would let you initialize as "empty space". That seems to have gone away (shows how often I use it). I had to drop to the command line to clear the disk (w/ the help of dd). Something that the average user will also not be doing.
Still would be nice to have these features in the gui. But I can live with it, as long as they don't rem
Unless you press "option-shift" when you open the calibration tool. Then you get the full calibration tool. "Option-shift." Good luck figuring that one out. Hooray for intuitive UI!
What? Maybe System 7 was innovative. 9 was a desperate attempt to keep the ol' geezer marketable after their replacement OS effort Copeland [wikipedia.org] was aborted. It was very uncertain whether or not Apple would even survive. OSX, even in it's initial craptastic state, was welcome relief.
Uhhh... (Score:3)
Just happened to me (Score:3)
I ran into this exact problem today. Clicking "Initialize..." did nothing, with the drive not showing up in Disk Utility.
Turned the enclosure off and back on, and clicked "Ignore." Disk came right up in the Utility without issues, and I was able to get it working from there.
