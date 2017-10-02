High Sierra's Disk Utility Does Not Recognize Unformatted Disks (tinyapps.org) 13
macOS 10.13's Disk Utility 17.0 (1626) does not recognize raw drives, reads a blog post, shared by several readers. From the post: Diskutil does recognize the drive. We'll use it to perform a quick, cursory format (e.g., diskutil eraseDisk JHFS+ NewDisk GPT disk0) to make the disk appear in Disk Utility, where further modifications can more easily be made. Plugging in an unformatted external drive produces the usual alert, "The disk you inserted was not readable by this computer. Initialize... | Ignore | Eject", but clicking Initialize just opens Disk Utility without the disk appearing. There's an option in Disk Utility to view "all devices," but clicking that doesn't show raw disks, the blog post adds.
and pro hardware (imac pro) you can't change the disk easily or even with some basic repair work. Having to unglue and reglue a screen is far from easy.
How do you expect to format a drive to make it appear when you can't make it appear to format the drive?
Do people think about this kind of thing anymore?
Some OS component recognized the disk and announced that it was uninitialized, then offered to send them to initialize it. It's not acceptable for the subsequent tool not to recognize that there's a disk there, even if all it knows about it is that it can't do anything with it.
You're holding it wrong?
