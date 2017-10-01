Meet The Next Major Operating System: Amazon's Alexa (zdnet.com) 53
ZDNet's editor-in-chief warns that Amazon has ambitious plans for its new Echo Plus: Amazon is making an explicit play to be the home hub because it can automatically discover and set up lights, locks, plugs, and switches without the need for additional hubs or apps. And the Alexa 'routines' feature will be able to tie all of this together by allowing you to automate a series of actions with a single voice command: saying "Alexa, good night," and having it turn off the lights, lock the door, and turn off the TV, for example. A platform that other apps and devices can connect into? This starts to sound a lot like an operating system for the home to me.
It's not just the home, either; Amazon announced a deal to make Alexa available in BMW and Mini vehicles from the middle of next year, allowing drivers to use the digital assistant to get directions, play music or control smart home devices while travelling, without having to use a separate app. Travellers will also have access to Alexa skills from third-party developers like Starbucks, allowing them to order their coffee while driving and thus skip the line. Back in January, Amazon and Ford said they were working together to allow voice commands to turn on the engine, lock or unlock the doors as well as play music and use other skills...
It's still early days but I think Alexa has a good shot at becoming one of the standard interfaces, certainly for consumers -- an operating system for the home, if not more, if the automotive tie-ups take off too. All of this will make Amazon a serious force to be reckoned with. Windows has the desktop, and Android and iOS can fight it out for the smartphone, but right now Alexa has a lock on the smart home.
AMZN had *better* emphasize security (Score:5, Insightful)
1. Add the ability to recognize a specific voice that is authorized to issue commands. (No more South Park incidents. Period.)
2. Make sure that things like lights, door locks, etc. ALL have manual overrides. This capability will need to be certified, which will give Amazon a lot of control over which companies/devices will work with the system. OTOH, from a security standpoint, if you don't want your home broken into, you'd better have that sort of reassurance built-in.
Unless the OS security, both internal and external isn't a LOT better than what we're getting from the Internet of Crap, this will be another disaster.
Unless the OS security, both internal and external isn't a LOT better than what we're getting from the Internet of Crap, this will be another disaster.
The Internet of Crap consumer has purchased an always-on listening device buried deep inside the most personal spaces of their life. What in the FUCK makes you think that kind of consumer gives a shit about emphasizing security when privacy was dismissed long ago?
Oh, and "manual override"? That would assume the consumer A) knows how, or B) wants to learn. The entire point of automating the shit out of every little thing is so they don't have to bother with manual anything anymore.
Need Faraday brand condoms. (Score:1)
Amazon is making an explicit play to be the home hub because it can automatically discover and set up lights, locks, plugs, and switches without the need for additional hubs or apps.
Better shield your Bluetooth and WiFi enabled vibrators people.
I'll buy in (Score:5, Insightful)
When and only when this shit is completely autonomous with no need for internet access. I won't have my shit spying on me and I won't ask an external entity to control shit in my own home. I'll drill my own hole in my own firewall and control my devices directly with no 3rd party intervention.
When and only when this shit is completely autonomous with no need for internet access. I won't have my shit spying on me and I won't ask an external entity to control shit in my own home.
But then how would your data be sold and re-sold?
Nowdays we can't even get single player games to stop requiring constant internet access. Your "home OS" will absolutely be fully online -- and automatically updating itself every day at the most inopportune moment.
We can also look forward to discovering that the refrigerator and the toilet are incompatible with AlexaOS and must be replaced before they can be used.
When and only when this shit is completely autonomous with no need for internet access. I won't have my shit spying on me and I won't ask an external entity to control shit in my own home. I'll drill my own hole in my own firewall and control my devices directly with no 3rd party intervention.
Looks like you better get busy then. DIY is clearly the answer here, especially when the other 99.999% of solutions will continue to be made for the masses who don't give a shit about security, and will sell their privacy for peanuts.
Interesting story (Score:3)
This is quite the story. But I actually have an Amazon Echo. It turns off my lights ok, but I can’t find much else for it to do.
I’m not super interested in hearing poorly-curated music played out of a small speaker. News is occasionally semi-interesting at best.
And Alexa doesn’t do much of anything unless you use the app and go find “skills” for it. The capabilities of the skills are disappointing.
Does anyone have any stories about Alexa doing useful things? True stories only, not made up stuff about what it might do someday.
Re:Interesting story (Score:4, Interesting)
I have a story about Alexa doing something useful.
The other day I was comparing items on Amazon and I saw a link to Alexa. I clicked on it, decided that even if Amazon were to pay me to send me one for free I wouldn't want a spy in my house. So really, Alexa saved me from wasting USD$99 on a spying device.
Thanks. Your comment is completely useless to everyone.
Obviously yes. Mine is an actual testimonial from someone who tried it. Most people consider those to be useful.
I can't find value in your question or post.
That’s ok with me.
You make a point that you seemed to have wasted your money.
I spent it so I could find out if I could make Alexa do something useful. I found out.
Try plugging it into external speakers
I already have less kludgy ways to experience music.
Other things I found useful -
Shopping lists (i.e when I run out of milk, "Alexa, add milk to shopping list"), never forget anything when I got to the grocery store.
"Alexa, play bedtime lullaby" - if you have an infant
"Alexa, set a timer for 45 minutes" - when cooking.
"Alexa, what's the price of bitcoin/gold/stock" - if you're casually trading
Haven't tried any IoT stuff yet though.
Sounds like a marketting feature list rather than actual stories about how people happily use their Amazon Echo.
I tried getting stock info: it does a poor job. The info you get Is only good enough for people who don’t care about trading stocks.
I'm waiting for the inevitable 'phone sex' skill that lets you talk dirty to Alexa. The responses could be randomized and almost noone would notice.
Automated "Intelligence" (Score:1)
Alexa was fun to play with at a party, but it got about 15-25% of the things we yelled at it wrong or just didn't understand. That is way, way , way too high a failure rate. We stopped barking commands at it at one point because it was confused with three things in a row.
If I were to say goodnight but my partner was coming home, would I say "Goodnight, but leave the front door unlocked just for Sally?" And it would reliably be able to know which Sally? Or what if it picked a different Sally but confirme
That is a really great point (Score:2)
Alexa's attempt at voice commands is commendable but flawed in many ways. It reminds me of the smartwatch trends: Fun in theory
That seems like a really good analogy, I hadn't thought about it but Alexa kind of seems like the Pebble of voice assistants... very popular at the moment, but with some serious flaws that make you wonder if other competitors will not overtake them...
On the other hand, Amazon has so many resources behind Alexa it seems improbable it would ever really "fail" because no matter what, I
Fire phone?
Windows Mobile?
Apple Car?
Being big is Zero guarantee of product implementation with success.
I was going to say that if it's any good they'll discontinue it - but this is Amazon, not Google.
I see two possibilities: it'll be shite, but on the "build one to throw away" principle it'll teach the lessons for something better, or it'll be shite and first mover advantage plus the network effect mean we'll be stuck with it.
Why won't you let Sally have a key?
but it got about 15-25% of the things we yelled at it wrong or just didn't understand
Because it is Bing based. Bing is Alexa's biggest problem.
This is why Apple recently switched Siri to Google. They do not want to release their new $300-class Alexa and Home competitor on Bing after seeing the degree of its impact on Alexa's ratings in most head-to-head comparisons of Alexa and Google Home.
no thanks (Score:2)
Do not want.
Really? (Score:3)
No, it really should only apply to Emacs.
YeahNO! (Score:2)
I like my tech gadgets and everything.
But I'll be damned if I'm going to wire my home up to spy on me and send all the data back to Amazon, Google or WHOEVER.
I don't give a shit HOW useful it is. It's simply TOO intrusive for my liking.
And if I ever move into a place with this crap pre-installed, I'll have an electrician out first to disconnect it all.
And if I ever move into a place with this crap pre-installed, I'll have an electrician out first to disconnect it all.
Disconnection is easy. Just turn power off at the main breaker.
Take away the voice command (Score:2)
People don't get it (Score:1)
Alexa - unlock the door for the pizza delivery (Score:2)
I'm sorry Dave, I cannot do that; the pizza was not ordered from Amazon.