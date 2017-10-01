Britain Opens Its First Subsidy-Free Solar Power Farm (reuters.com) 80
AmiMoJo quotes Reuters: Britain's first solar power farm to operate without a government subsidy is due to open in eastern England on Tuesday, as a sharp fall in costs has made renewable energy much more economical. Britain needs to invest in new energy capacity to replace aging coal and nuclear plants that are due to close in the 2020s. But it is also trying to reduce subsidies on renewable power generation... The 10 megawatt (MW) solar farm, in Clayhill, Bedfordshire, can generate enough electricity to power around 2,500 homes and also has a 6 MW battery storage facility on site.
Whatever (Score:1)
It is still subsidized.
You are uninformed.
But while the rest of the World forges ahead with renewable energy - China is in the lead - we are staying behind because of the misguided policies of Trump and his fetish for Coal - and his removing important environmental controls that prohibited the Coal industry from poisoning water and destroying fisheries. And the Republicans who have been bought and paid for by the Coal industry have made sure that they have a nice cushy ride.
So, spare us with the argument that Solar is subsidized
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
You should not uncritically believe the NY Times:
https://unearthed.greenpeace.o... [greenpeace.org]
Re: (Score:1)
You didn't notice that China is actually suspending [nytimes.com] those coal plant build-outs, and if they are keeping some, it's only to retire older, dirtier plants sooner?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Except for 700+ more [nytimes.com], that is...
Nope. You should learn to read better, your own article points out that those aren't even in China.
Mostly because the Chinese know they can't keep burning coal at home, but have a lot invested in power plant construction...which is also failing, especially the nuclear ones.
Odds are, they won't get built.
Re: (Score:3)
China cancels 103 coal power plants
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/0... [nytimes.com]
https://www.sciencealert.com/t... [sciencealert.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
China is also the largest builder of new coal plants... Just sayin...
Per capita, China consumes half as much coal as America.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The scrubing of a lignite fired coal plant works exactly the same as a hard coal fired plant.
And please assure us that mixed up Bitumen with hard coal.
Otherwise your statement makes no sense at all, as Bitumen is probably the worst fuel thinkable after burning sulfur.
Re: (Score:1)
Yea and the cool thing is on a good day is you can't even see the coal plants from a half a mile away because the pollution hides them. On a bad day, it's best not to go outside at all.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
This is one of those products not yet ready for the mainstream. It therefore "can't survive without government subsidies.*"
*e.g. throw public money at it, and you will end with the public trillions in debt, the project will take longer than desired, and so much market INEFFICIENCY was added that you would have gotten the same results at the same time never subsidizing it to begin with.
I agree that subsidizing Hinckley Point C, already $2 Billion USD over budget and projected to be late, is a very bad idea
Re: (Score:2)
Hinckley C will receive a subsidy to 92.50 pounds/MWh. (Plus increases for inflation... no power expected for another 8 years)
New unsubsidized wind power in the UK comes in at 47 pounds/MWh... available today.
Do the math
Re: (Score:2)
It is still subsidized.
The article, unfortunately is not specific enough to know. From the wording chose by the owner "subsidy free development", it appears there were no subsidies provided to construct the facility. But there may still be subsidies or other incentives on power purchased from it. I wish these journalists would get all the facts, rather than leave us all to assumption.
Hidden subsidies (Score:2)
The solar panels aren't subsidized. But they're not the primary purpose of the project anyway. [principia-scientific.org]
This is a load balancing project, needed because existing wind and solar generation fluctuates so much. The real money here is in the battery storage, which will be charged from the grid and is only needed because of subsidized solar and wind generation generation projects elsewhere.
Re: (Score:2)
The solar panels aren't subsidized. But they're not the primary purpose of the project anyway. [principia-scientific.org]
This is a load balancing project, needed because existing wind and solar generation fluctuates so much. The real money here is in the battery storage, which will be charged from the grid and is only needed because of subsidized solar and wind generation generation projects elsewhere.
Thanks for getting to the real facts of the matter. The hype machine will roll on regardless.
Re: (Score:2)
Quiet, you heathens!
This is Green Progress(TM)!!
Why do you hate civilization, cute little animals, and the
Re: (Score:2)
What has that to do with 'hype'?
A 10MW plant with a 6MW storage obviously is a balancing power plant, facepalm.
Re: (Score:2)
awesome! (Score:4, Insightful)
Yet another nail in the coffin of fossil fuels. The sooner oil producing terrorist sponsoring states go broke, the better for our security - Saudi Arabia.
Re: (Score:2)
Yet another nail in the coffin of fossil fuels. The sooner oil producing terrorist sponsoring states go broke, the better for our security - Saudi Arabia.
Many of those states will be able to take advantage of cheap solar, too, including solar thermal which the UK can't utilize efficiently or reliably.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No idea if you attempt to be funny.
The typical way to export electricity is called a wire, or a cable.
Re: awesome! (Score:2)
In Europe we have these things called cables which can be used to transfer electricity between countries, even between the UK and the continent.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Interesting idea - convert the oil tankers to carry charged batteries instead... I wonder what the MWh rating of a super tanker fully loaded with such storage would be.
Dock it in a port and offload the power to the local grid over a period of time (or use it to recharge other stored energy systems, such as pumped storage), then send it back for charging.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, but we won't be giving them billions of dollars each year for oil any more.
Huge wealth drives odd behavior. In this case, saudi princes having hundreds of millions of dollars to toss around on violent strains of islam. And to support the saudi royal family by buying peace from it's citizens.
Re: (Score:2)
The sooner oil producing terrorist sponsoring states go broke, the better for our security - Saudi Arabia.
Oil is used for transportation, not generating electricity.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Fully electric commerical passenger plains are projected in under 20 years.
Fully electric small passenger plains already exist.
You'll only need jet fuel for the longest flights... and you can use biofuel for that. Oil only makes sense when it is cheaper than biofuels. As oil loses it's network effects, volume cost savings, and trillion dollar security subsidies (who's going to go to war over oil if it ceases to be a military resource and isn't used by passenger vehicles), it will become more expensive.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you ever fly? What do you suggest other than petroleum-based fuel?
Biofuels work fine in jet engines [ge.com].
Scramjets [wikipedia.org] run on hydrogen.
Re: (Score:2)
Just another reason to get rid of it.
Sure, we should phase out oil. But this solar plant has nothing to do with that.
Phasing out oil requires better* car batteries, not better solar panels.
*better = cheaper, lighter, more capacity, faster charging. But especially cheaper.
2 MW of storage? (Score:1)
My bike can also store 30 km/h of speed.
Meh, folks.
Re:2 MW of storage? (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Could have sworn I fixed that (the mistake is in TFA), but at least we got a chuckle out of it.
Re: (Score:1)
My bike can also store 30 km/h of speed.
Meh, folks.
Typical misunderstanding of the difference between energy and energy capacity and production by reporters, and the
/. author.
BTW, irradiance in this region is on par with Germany, where average solar capacity factor is around 10% nationally. They are pretty much useless in the winter, but do OK in the summer.
Re: (Score:2)
To be fair, the linked article makes the same, very basic mistake.
Re: (Score:2)
Strange that the days with highest solar and wind contribution (nearly 100%) where in January days in Germany then.
Hint: most of the winter is grey clouds.
But at sunny days the difference between summer and winter is marginal, it is only the length of the day. So only the low ends of the cosinus curve are cut off.
Re: (Score:1)
Strange that the days with highest solar and wind contribution (nearly 100%) where in January days in Germany then.
Well, I spoke only of solar, which is the topic, not wind. So those days are almost 100% wind contribution. But the highest contribution days are typically Sundays with moderate weather and very low demand and high wind.
Not sure why you think it is strange.
Cost comparison (Score:5, Insightful)
10 MW * 0.097 capacity factor [wikipedia.org] = 970 kW
970 kW / 2500 homes = 388 Watts per home
Average UK home annual consumption [ovoenergy.com] is 3940 kWh
3940 kWh / 1 year = 450 Watts average consumption.
So their "homes powered" metric is fairly close to accurate (2150 homes would be exact). We'll go with the exact 450 Watts per home figure.
To put this in perspective, the proposed Hinkley C nuclear plant [carbonbrief.org] would have a 3.2 GW capacity. Using the 90% capacity factor for newer nuclear reactors, this would give an actual generation of 2.88 GW, or enough to power 6.4 million homes.
At a construction cost of 24.5 billion GBP (the UK has some of the most expensive nuclear in the world), this works out to 3828 GBP per home powered.
If you run the same calculation using the 70% capacity factor for the UK's older nuclear plants [wikipedia.org] over the last 5 years, it works out to 2.24 GW. Enough to power 5 million homes at 4900 GBP per home powered.
Unfortunately none of the news reports on this new solar farm that I was able to find mention its cost. This site [solarmango.com] estimates a utility-scale solar installation in the UK costs about 1.1 GBP per Watt. That works out to 11 million GBP / 2150 homes = 5116 GBP per home powered. But it doesn't include the cost of the 6 MW battery.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Cost comparison (Score:4, Informative)
The 24 billion for Hinkley is, I think, construction costs. The lifetime costs vary depending on who you ask, of course, but 35+billion. And, of course, Hinkley is already significantly over budget. Given that the decommissioning costs have only ever gone up, twice the price doesn't seem so far off.
And, of course, Hinkley C is in one place -- so you have to distribute the power to 6 million people over a wide area. WIth solar, this is less true -- you can site it in many places often more locally, so it might well be more stable than nuclear. Although the grid is currently designed for nuclear type power with most generation at few locations.
Conclusion -- the headline figure is just that -- a headline. The actual costs are very, very difficult to estimate. Having solar in the UK (the UK!) being somewhat mroe expensive or somewhat less expensive than nuclear is, indeed, big news. Especially as nuclear is second or third generation. Move this equation to Texas, or Brazil, or anywhere sunnier than the UK, and the figures change again,
Re: (Score:1)
One can assume that the british electric plant will produce power at a competitive rate.
https://www.theecoexperts.co.u... [theecoexperts.co.uk]
So 9-17p/kwh (avg 13.37 p/kwh).
Nuclear works out to about the same cost of electricity.
Nuclear plants are notorious for underestimating decommissioning costs AND for collecting profits during lifecycle and then dumping those decommissioning costs on the public by going bankrupt/"selling" the plant to a fake company which then goes bankrupt. (one plant had estimated decommissioning costs
Re: (Score:3)
Did you fail to read the article? Or do you simply not know how the electricity market works in the UK?
Either way, I suggest that you don't bother posting when you don't have the facts at hand.
In this case, the installation is "subsidy free", which means that it must compete with other sources to sell electricity into the grid. You might also note that UK-produced nuclear power is heavily subsidized.
https://www.ft.com/content/b8e... [ft.com]
Re: (Score:3)
You forgot to factor the massive subsidy that nuclear gets. Hinckley is guaranteed massive subsidies for life, while this wind farm is subsidy free.
Including subsidy the cost of Hinkly C is expected to be around Â£37bn, which is just under 6000 GBP per household. That's assuming it comes in on budget, which is unlikely to say the least.
Re: (Score:2)
The only challenge is that winter months you get 25% of the output compared to summer with a fixed array (16% with a 2-axis tracker). I would expect winter demand is also significantly higher than summer-- likely at least 50% higher if you aren't using electric heat.
This makes solar a good part of your power mix-- up to about 10% of winter demand or 50% of summer demand-- but you need other sources. Wind obviously can make a good dent as well-- annual profile is pretty flat and reliable so 50% of a diverse
Re: (Score:2)
Your calculation would be more accurate and comprehensive for a layman if you would look up the geographic location of the solar plant and the sun hours per year.
Self invented CFs help no one and make calculations more or less meaningless.
E.g. 388 watt per home
... when exactly should that happen?
if the only thing in my home runnning is the fridge (computer off, light off, probably I'm away) it draws 1.2kW. Of course it only does that for 10 minutes once an hour.
CFs are completely meaningless for calculatio
Re: (Score:1)
Usually these renewable reports are grossly exaggerated to make it seem like renewable is more capable than it really is. But this one is actually fairly accurate. 10 MW * 0.097 capacity factor [wikipedia.org] = 970 kW 970 kW / 2500 homes = 388 Watts per home Average UK home annual consumption [ovoenergy.com] is 3940 kWh 3940 kWh / 1 year = 450 Watts average consumption.
A 6 MW facility, when operating at 100%, will feed the 4 KW average demand of about 2500 homes. With a
.097 CF, this demand will be met an average of 10% of the time, but since output is actually variable, the equivalent of 10% of the time. So the remaining 90% of demand from those homes must be provided by another source.
Re: (Score:2)
Another interesting comparison* would be with the proposed Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon [tidallagoonpower.com].
If only the UK government would pull their fingers out of their collective arses and give it the final go-ahead.
*In brief: Construction costs £1.3 billion; Estimated lifespan (tbh I'm a tad skeptical of this figure) 120 years; 'Capacity' of 320 MW (which they estimate to provide power for 155,000 homes - think it's more like 60,000 based on your calculations).
Sometimes I wonder at the priorities of those in government,
Re: "6MW storage" (Score:2)
Ignorant writers (Score:2)
The 10 megawatt (MW) solar farm, in Clayhill, Bedfordshire, can generate enough electricity to power around 2,500 homes and also has a 6 MW battery storage facility on site.
Well I have a AA battery that's over 6 gigawatts.
...that is will store more than 6 gigawatt-microseconds of energy