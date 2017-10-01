Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Britain Opens Its First Subsidy-Free Solar Power Farm (reuters.com) 80

Posted by EditorDavid from the sunny-forecasts dept.
AmiMoJo quotes Reuters: Britain's first solar power farm to operate without a government subsidy is due to open in eastern England on Tuesday, as a sharp fall in costs has made renewable energy much more economical. Britain needs to invest in new energy capacity to replace aging coal and nuclear plants that are due to close in the 2020s. But it is also trying to reduce subsidies on renewable power generation... The 10 megawatt (MW) solar farm, in Clayhill, Bedfordshire, can generate enough electricity to power around 2,500 homes and also has a 6 MW battery storage facility on site.

  • awesome! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 01, 2017 @11:25AM (#55287543)

    Yet another nail in the coffin of fossil fuels. The sooner oil producing terrorist sponsoring states go broke, the better for our security - Saudi Arabia.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by haruchai ( 17472 )

      Yet another nail in the coffin of fossil fuels. The sooner oil producing terrorist sponsoring states go broke, the better for our security - Saudi Arabia.

      Many of those states will be able to take advantage of cheap solar, too, including solar thermal which the UK can't utilize efficiently or reliably.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        There's still no good way to export electricity.

        • No idea if you attempt to be funny.
          The typical way to export electricity is called a wire, or a cable.

        • In Europe we have these things called cables which can be used to transfer electricity between countries, even between the UK and the continent.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by DogDude ( 805747 )
            There's a lot of loss across cables across long distances. Saudi Arabia isn't going to export power to modern Europe.

            • Interesting idea - convert the oil tankers to carry charged batteries instead... I wonder what the MWh rating of a super tanker fully loaded with such storage would be.

              Dock it in a port and offload the power to the local grid over a period of time (or use it to recharge other stored energy systems, such as pumped storage), then send it back for charging.

      • Yes, but we won't be giving them billions of dollars each year for oil any more.

        Huge wealth drives odd behavior. In this case, saudi princes having hundreds of millions of dollars to toss around on violent strains of islam. And to support the saudi royal family by buying peace from it's citizens.

    • The sooner oil producing terrorist sponsoring states go broke, the better for our security - Saudi Arabia.

      Oil is used for transportation, not generating electricity.

  • 2 MW of storage? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    My bike can also store 30 km/h of speed.

    Meh, folks.

    • Re:2 MW of storage? (Score:4, Funny)

      by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Sunday October 01, 2017 @11:40AM (#55287597)
      You bike can store 30 km/h of speed? That's weird, mine can store only about 12 kg/megabyte.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Could have sworn I fixed that (the mistake is in TFA), but at least we got a chuckle out of it.

    • My bike can also store 30 km/h of speed.

      Meh, folks.

      Typical misunderstanding of the difference between energy and energy capacity and production by reporters, and the /. author. BTW, irradiance in this region is on par with Germany, where average solar capacity factor is around 10% nationally. They are pretty much useless in the winter, but do OK in the summer.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        To be fair, the linked article makes the same, very basic mistake.

      • Strange that the days with highest solar and wind contribution (nearly 100%) where in January days in Germany then.
        Hint: most of the winter is grey clouds.
        But at sunny days the difference between summer and winter is marginal, it is only the length of the day. So only the low ends of the cosinus curve are cut off.

        • Strange that the days with highest solar and wind contribution (nearly 100%) where in January days in Germany then.

          Well, I spoke only of solar, which is the topic, not wind. So those days are almost 100% wind contribution. But the highest contribution days are typically Sundays with moderate weather and very low demand and high wind.

          Not sure why you think it is strange.

  • Cost comparison (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Sunday October 01, 2017 @12:52PM (#55287907)
    Usually these renewable reports are grossly exaggerated to make it seem like renewable is more capable than it really is. But this one is actually fairly accurate.

    10 MW * 0.097 capacity factor [wikipedia.org] = 970 kW
    970 kW / 2500 homes = 388 Watts per home
    Average UK home annual consumption [ovoenergy.com] is 3940 kWh
    3940 kWh / 1 year = 450 Watts average consumption.

    So their "homes powered" metric is fairly close to accurate (2150 homes would be exact). We'll go with the exact 450 Watts per home figure.

    To put this in perspective, the proposed Hinkley C nuclear plant [carbonbrief.org] would have a 3.2 GW capacity. Using the 90% capacity factor for newer nuclear reactors, this would give an actual generation of 2.88 GW, or enough to power 6.4 million homes.

    At a construction cost of 24.5 billion GBP (the UK has some of the most expensive nuclear in the world), this works out to 3828 GBP per home powered.

    If you run the same calculation using the 70% capacity factor for the UK's older nuclear plants [wikipedia.org] over the last 5 years, it works out to 2.24 GW. Enough to power 5 million homes at 4900 GBP per home powered.

    Unfortunately none of the news reports on this new solar farm that I was able to find mention its cost. This site [solarmango.com] estimates a utility-scale solar installation in the UK costs about 1.1 GBP per Watt. That works out to 11 million GBP / 2150 homes = 5116 GBP per home powered. But it doesn't include the cost of the 6 MW battery.
    • So, we get less stability for only twice the price? Sign me up!

      • Re:Cost comparison (Score:4, Informative)

        by Phillip2 ( 203612 ) on Sunday October 01, 2017 @01:25PM (#55288039)

        The 24 billion for Hinkley is, I think, construction costs. The lifetime costs vary depending on who you ask, of course, but 35+billion. And, of course, Hinkley is already significantly over budget. Given that the decommissioning costs have only ever gone up, twice the price doesn't seem so far off.

        And, of course, Hinkley C is in one place -- so you have to distribute the power to 6 million people over a wide area. WIth solar, this is less true -- you can site it in many places often more locally, so it might well be more stable than nuclear. Although the grid is currently designed for nuclear type power with most generation at few locations.

        Conclusion -- the headline figure is just that -- a headline. The actual costs are very, very difficult to estimate. Having solar in the UK (the UK!) being somewhat mroe expensive or somewhat less expensive than nuclear is, indeed, big news. Especially as nuclear is second or third generation. Move this equation to Texas, or Brazil, or anywhere sunnier than the UK, and the figures change again,

        • One can assume that the british electric plant will produce power at a competitive rate.

          https://www.theecoexperts.co.u... [theecoexperts.co.uk]

          So 9-17p/kwh (avg 13.37 p/kwh).

          Nuclear works out to about the same cost of electricity.

          Nuclear plants are notorious for underestimating decommissioning costs AND for collecting profits during lifecycle and then dumping those decommissioning costs on the public by going bankrupt/"selling" the plant to a fake company which then goes bankrupt. (one plant had estimated decommissioning costs

      • Did you fail to read the article? Or do you simply not know how the electricity market works in the UK?

        Either way, I suggest that you don't bother posting when you don't have the facts at hand.

        In this case, the installation is "subsidy free", which means that it must compete with other sources to sell electricity into the grid. You might also note that UK-produced nuclear power is heavily subsidized.
        https://www.ft.com/content/b8e... [ft.com]

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      You forgot to factor the massive subsidy that nuclear gets. Hinckley is guaranteed massive subsidies for life, while this wind farm is subsidy free.

      Including subsidy the cost of Hinkly C is expected to be around Â£37bn, which is just under 6000 GBP per household. That's assuming it comes in on budget, which is unlikely to say the least.

    • The only challenge is that winter months you get 25% of the output compared to summer with a fixed array (16% with a 2-axis tracker). I would expect winter demand is also significantly higher than summer-- likely at least 50% higher if you aren't using electric heat.

      This makes solar a good part of your power mix-- up to about 10% of winter demand or 50% of summer demand-- but you need other sources. Wind obviously can make a good dent as well-- annual profile is pretty flat and reliable so 50% of a diverse

    • Your calculation would be more accurate and comprehensive for a layman if you would look up the geographic location of the solar plant and the sun hours per year.
      Self invented CFs help no one and make calculations more or less meaningless.

      E.g. 388 watt per home ... when exactly should that happen?
      if the only thing in my home runnning is the fridge (computer off, light off, probably I'm away) it draws 1.2kW. Of course it only does that for 10 minutes once an hour.

      CFs are completely meaningless for calculatio

    • Usually these renewable reports are grossly exaggerated to make it seem like renewable is more capable than it really is. But this one is actually fairly accurate. 10 MW * 0.097 capacity factor [wikipedia.org] = 970 kW 970 kW / 2500 homes = 388 Watts per home Average UK home annual consumption [ovoenergy.com] is 3940 kWh 3940 kWh / 1 year = 450 Watts average consumption.

      A 6 MW facility, when operating at 100%, will feed the 4 KW average demand of about 2500 homes. With a .097 CF, this demand will be met an average of 10% of the time, but since output is actually variable, the equivalent of 10% of the time. So the remaining 90% of demand from those homes must be provided by another source.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Whibla ( 210729 )

      Another interesting comparison* would be with the proposed Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon [tidallagoonpower.com].

      If only the UK government would pull their fingers out of their collective arses and give it the final go-ahead.

      *In brief: Construction costs £1.3 billion; Estimated lifespan (tbh I'm a tad skeptical of this figure) 120 years; 'Capacity' of 320 MW (which they estimate to provide power for 155,000 homes - think it's more like 60,000 based on your calculations).

      Sometimes I wonder at the priorities of those in government,

  • The 10 megawatt (MW) solar farm, in Clayhill, Bedfordshire, can generate enough electricity to power around 2,500 homes and also has a 6 MW battery storage facility on site.

    Well I have a AA battery that's over 6 gigawatts. ...that is will store more than 6 gigawatt-microseconds of energy

