Solar Powered Smartwatch Successfully Crowdfunded on Kickstarter (theverge.com) 10
An anonymous reader quotes the Verge: Battery life on smartwatches is, in a word, bad. And while most of today's watches can more or less make it through a day without dying, they're still a far cry from the months or even years that traditional watches can run for. What if you never had to charge your smartwatch? That's the promise of Lunar, a new Kickstarter project that claims to be the world's first solar-powered smartwatch... The company says that the watch can charge off both indoor and outdoor light, and can run off as little as one hour of exposure a day. (The company also includes a traditional inductive charger as a backup.)
As for the watch itself, it's a pretty standard hybrid smartwatch, solar power aside. It'll be able to do basic activity and sleep tracking, offer some limited notification support through a colored LED, and automatically set time zones through a connected smartphone app. Also, given the need for low power consumption for the solar charging to feasibly work, there's no screen on the Lunar. Instead, there's just a ring of LED lights located where hour markers would be.
The campaign reached its funding goal wIthin two days of launching -- and one week later had double that amount, raising a total of $101,987 from 564 backers.
It's not clear if Slashdot readers love or hate smartwatches. Does it make a difference if the watch is solar powered?
I thought the "man bun" had already had a quick and painful death.
Apparently not for this watch company. ugh
I've been waiting for a smart watch with good battery life and just basic notification support. A little low power LCD would be handy, but this could potentially be a nice addition to a smart phone.
This isn't really a smart watch, it's more of a solar-powered basic activity tracker like Fitbit, Garmin, and Jawbone have been making for years. The only difference seems to be they put a physical watchface with physical watch hands on one.
[very small print] If you live on Mercury. [/]
