Solar Powered Smartwatch Successfully Crowdfunded on Kickstarter (theverge.com) 10

Posted by EditorDavid from the time-for-sun dept.
An anonymous reader quotes the Verge: Battery life on smartwatches is, in a word, bad. And while most of today's watches can more or less make it through a day without dying, they're still a far cry from the months or even years that traditional watches can run for. What if you never had to charge your smartwatch? That's the promise of Lunar, a new Kickstarter project that claims to be the world's first solar-powered smartwatch... The company says that the watch can charge off both indoor and outdoor light, and can run off as little as one hour of exposure a day. (The company also includes a traditional inductive charger as a backup.)

As for the watch itself, it's a pretty standard hybrid smartwatch, solar power aside. It'll be able to do basic activity and sleep tracking, offer some limited notification support through a colored LED, and automatically set time zones through a connected smartphone app. Also, given the need for low power consumption for the solar charging to feasibly work, there's no screen on the Lunar. Instead, there's just a ring of LED lights located where hour markers would be.
The campaign reached its funding goal wIthin two days of launching -- and one week later had double that amount, raising a total of $101,987 from 564 backers.

It's not clear if Slashdot readers love or hate smartwatches. Does it make a difference if the watch is solar powered?

  • is solar powered? no. next question.
    • Hmm....just watched the kickstarter video, but couldn't make it very far....

      I thought the "man bun" had already had a quick and painful death.

      Apparently not for this watch company. ugh

  • I've been waiting for a smart watch with good battery life and just basic notification support. A little low power LCD would be handy, but this could potentially be a nice addition to a smart phone.

    • This isn't really a smart watch, it's more of a solar-powered basic activity tracker like Fitbit, Garmin, and Jawbone have been making for years. The only difference seems to be they put a physical watchface with physical watch hands on one.

  • Solar Powered (Score:3)

    by Hognoxious ( 631665 ) on Saturday September 30, 2017 @02:01PM (#55284305) Homepage Journal

    [very small print] If you live on Mercury. [/]

  • Maybe I'm missing some sort of killer feature; but it looks like their power budget forced them to axe a pretty substantial percentage of the 'smart'; while still tying the watch to a phone(and the hope that it won't lose most of its utility if the company bleeds out and stops updating their little app) and keeping power draw high enough that you do at least sometimes have to worry about the battery, unlike non-smart watches which draw so little power that the solar ones usually run for the life of the devi

