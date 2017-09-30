Solar Powered Smartwatch Successfully Crowdfunded on Kickstarter (theverge.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes the Verge: Battery life on smartwatches is, in a word, bad. And while most of today's watches can more or less make it through a day without dying, they're still a far cry from the months or even years that traditional watches can run for. What if you never had to charge your smartwatch? That's the promise of Lunar, a new Kickstarter project that claims to be the world's first solar-powered smartwatch... The company says that the watch can charge off both indoor and outdoor light, and can run off as little as one hour of exposure a day. (The company also includes a traditional inductive charger as a backup.)
As for the watch itself, it's a pretty standard hybrid smartwatch, solar power aside. It'll be able to do basic activity and sleep tracking, offer some limited notification support through a colored LED, and automatically set time zones through a connected smartphone app. Also, given the need for low power consumption for the solar charging to feasibly work, there's no screen on the Lunar. Instead, there's just a ring of LED lights located where hour markers would be.
The campaign reached its funding goal wIthin two days of launching -- and one week later had double that amount, raising a total of $101,987 from 564 backers.
It's not clear if Slashdot readers love or hate smartwatches. Does it make a difference if the watch is solar powered?
I thought the "man bun" had already had a quick and painful death.
Apparently not for this watch company. ugh
I've been waiting for a smart watch with good battery life and just basic notification support. A little low power LCD would be handy, but this could potentially be a nice addition to a smart phone.
This isn't really a smart watch, it's more of a solar-powered basic activity tracker like Fitbit, Garmin, and Jawbone have been making for years. The only difference seems to be they put a physical watchface with physical watch hands on one.
The other thing I really want from the watch is a proper heart rate monitor. The current ones are wildly inaccurate.
[very small print] If you live on Mercury. [/]
I could see the notification LED maybe being useful if you already have your phone's constant demands for attention pared down enough that a simple "$APP$ is bothering you" indicator, without room for displaying 'from', 'subject', or anything of that sort would actually be helpful; but my experience has been that 'social' apps are relentless about their notification spam because user engagement metrics are the stuff of which inflated valuations are built; and email notifications are hard to make helpful without at least knowing you the message is from; or that it has passed a particular set of filter rules; because most mailboxes get a constant torrent of low value chatter.
I, um, guess it's less silly looking than the rubbery-bracelet style activity trackers? And the advertising photos imply that it will make me a rugged outdoorsman enjoying an active lifestyle and adequate vitamin D? Plus, the advanced 'have your watch tell you if the sun has risen or set' feature!
I have a handful of solar powered watches. The normal kind, that just tell time. They have mechanical faces. They are just awesome, and, like the proposed semi-smart watches (without a display, they aren't smart, sorry), only need a modicum of sunlight, or somewhat more office light, every day to run just fine indefinitely. The only time I've had problems is when I inadvertently left one in a dark closet for a couple of months. Even then, bright sun for a few hours, and all was well again.
Not having to
a) I haven't worn a watch for years.Carrying a phone just makes it totally unnecessary. I'm even afraid that having something on my wrist all day again would just feel wierd now.
b) Watched the video on their website and am not about to buy anything that is advertised by and therefore associated with fashion-victim hipsters with ridiculous-looking man-buns.
That video, though, contained probably the largest man bun I've ever seen. Good lord...
